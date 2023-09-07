UGC NET Ecertificate 2023 Released by NTA @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Download June 2023 JRF Award Letter

UGC NET E-Certificate 2023 Released by NTA @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Get the direct link to download the UGC NET June 2023 E-certificate and JRF award letter officially activated by NTA. Qualified Candidates can download the E-certificate from the link given in this article.

UGC NET E-Certificate 2023 Released by NTA: NTA has released the UGC NET June 2023 2020 E-certificate & JRF award letter at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The JRF Award Letters/NET E-Certificates for candidates who have qualified for Assistance Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) under the UGC NET June 2023 exam are available now.

Direct Link to Download UGC Net June 202 3 E-Certificate

The UGC NET June 2023 was conducted by NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 83 subjects in 02 phases spanning over 09 days in 18 shifts. The result of UGC-NET JRF June 2023 was declared on 24th July 2023. In this article, we are going to provide a step-by-step process for downloading the UGC NET E-certificate and JRF Award Letter from the NTA’s official website.

How to download UGC NET June 2023 E-certificate and JRF Award Letter?

Step-1: Go to the official website of ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step-2: Click on the link “UGC NET Certificate June 2023”

Step-3: A new page will open where the candidate needs to log in after submitting the application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step-4: Download the E-certificate & JRF Award Letter.

Step-5: Save and print the copy of the E-certificate & JRF Award Letter for your perusal.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the certificate, he/she can mail it to ugcnet@nta.ac.in or ecertificate@nta.ac.in.

Important Points related to UGC NET June 2023 E-certificate and JRF Award Letter

The eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ or for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ will depend on the performance of the candidate in both the papers of UGC-NET in aggregate. However, the candidates qualifying exclusively for Assistant Professor will not be considered for the award of JRF. Candidates who qualify for the Test for eligibility for Assistant Professor will be governed by the rules and regulations for the recruitment of Assistant Professors of the concerned universities/colleges/State governments, as the case may be. The candidates who qualify for the award of JRF are eligible to pursue research in the subject of their post-graduation or a related subject and are also eligible for Assistant Professor. The universities, institutions, IITs, and other national organizations may select the JRF awardees for full-time research work in accordance with the procedure prescribed by them. Junior Research Fellowship: Candidates qualifying for the award of JRF will be eligible to receive a fellowship of UGC under various schemes, subject to their finding placement in Universities/ IITs/ Institutions. The validity period of the offer will be three years w.e.f. the date of issue of the JRF Award Letter. However, for those candidates who have already joined M. Phil. / Ph.D., the date of commencement of Fellowship shall be from the date of declaration of NET result or the date of their joining, whichever is later.

The National Testing Agency helps the University Grant Commission (UGC) in the online conduct of the NET Examination and declaration of results. It has also recently started issuing e-certificates of qualified candidates on behalf of UGC.

