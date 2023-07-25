UGC NET Result 2023 OUT @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Get Direct Link to Download Scorecard, Cutoff Marks, Final Answer Key PDF

UGC NET Result 2023 OUT @ugcnet.nta.nic.in : National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET June 2023 result on the official website. Get the direct link to download the UGC NET scorecard, cutoff marks, and final answer key PDF.

UGC NET Result 2023 OUT: UGC NET June 2023 result has been released on the official website, www.ugcnet.nta.nic.in, by National Testing Agency (NTA). The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) was conducted for the 8th time by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The UGC NET June 2023 was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 83 subjects in 2 Phases panning over 9 days in 18 shifts. The result of UGC NET June 2023 has been declared today, i.e., July 25, 2023. The scorecard of UGC NET June 2023 is also available from July 25, 2023. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Score Card, he/she can mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in. E-certificates and JRF Award Letter will be issued by NTA to the qualified candidates shortly.

UGC NET 2023 Result OUT: Direct Link to Download Score Card

Let’s look at the steps to download the UGC NET June 2023 result and scorecard:

Step-1: Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step-2: Login with your application number and date of birth or password and enter the security pin as displayed and submit.

Step-3: Click on “ UGC NET June 2023 Result ”

Step-4: You will see the link to Download Scorecard.

Step-5: Download, save & take a printout of the result for future reference.

UGC NET 2023 Final Answer Key PDF Download

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer keys for 83 subjects of the UGC NET June 2023 exam. Candidates can download the UGC NET June 2023 final answer key from the link given below:

Download UGC NET June 2023 Final Answer Key 2023

UGC NET 2023 Cutoff Marks Subject-wise

NTA has also released the official cut-off subject-wise on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The normalisation method has been used to calculate the cut-off for the subjects whose exams were held in multiple shifts.

UGC NET JRF Score Validity 2023

The JRF Score validity period is of three years with effect from the date of issue of the JRF Award letter. However, for candidates who have already joined M.Phil./Ph.D., then the date on which they have commenced the JRF Fellowship shall be from the date of declaration of NET result or the date of their joining, whichever is later.

UGC NET E-Certificate 2023

National Testing Agency helps the UGC in the online conduct of the NET Examination, declaration of results, and issuance of the UGC NET E-certificate.