UGC NET History Cutoff Marks 2023: Categorywise NTA NET Expected Cutoff, Previous Year Percentile Score

UGC NET History Cutoff Marks 2023: NTA conducted the UGC NET June 2023 exam for 83 subjects from June 13 to June 22, 2023 in two phases. On June 16, 2023, UGC NET exam was held for History subject in two shifts. Candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET 2023 History subject exam must check the expected cut-off marks and minimum qualifying marks required to get shortlisted for ‘Assistant Professor” and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) under different categories. So, based on the difficulty level of the UGC NET History Paper 2023, we have guestimated the cut-off Marks of NTA UGC NET 2023 exam.

UGC NET History Subject Exam 2023

NTA UGC NET 2023 exam consisted of two papers, i.e., Paper-1 and Paper-2. Candidates were required to appear for both papers to be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only. Also, there was no negative marking for wrong answers.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern Paper Number of Questions (All are compulsory) Marks Duration 1 50 100 3 Hours 2 (History) 100 200 Total 150 300

UGC NET History Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023: JRF and Assistant Professor

The category-wise minimum qualifying marks for UGC NET History subject exam 2023 are:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks (%) (UGC NET Paper 1 + Paper 2) General (UR)/ EWS 40% SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Thirdgender 35%

UGC NET History Expected Cut-Off Marks 2023

The difficulty level of the questions asked in the UGC NET History paper was ‘Moderate’. So, let’s have a look at the expected cut-off marks for NTA UGC NET 2023 exam:

Subjects Category Assistant Professor Cut-Off JRF & Assistant Professor Cut-Off History Gen/ UR 198 212 EWS 194 198 OBC(NCL) 180 196 SC 170 176 ST 160 172

UGC NET History Subject Previous Year Cut-off Marks

Let’s look at the UGC NET December 2022 exam cut-off marks for History Subject:

UGC NET DECEMBER 2022

SUBJECT/CATEGORY WISE CUTOFF PERCENTILE Assistant Professor Jrf & Assistant Professor SubCD Subject Category Cutoff Percentile Total Cutoff Percentile Total 6 History UNRESERVED 97.7871542 1027 99.7233943 108 6 History EWS 94.2217407 296 99.4479699 27 6 History OBC(NCL) 93.3188877 792 99.2827004 73 6 History SC 87.4308486 503 97.7093329 47 6 History ST 84.1162682 228 96.6760431 27 6 History PWD-VI-UR 82.0628223 22 97.4410566 2 6 History PWD-HI-UR 71.8051901 22 97.2667604 2 6 History PWD-LM-UR 86.9008925 17 98.9123301 1 6 History PWD-OD&AO-UR 35.2648851 19 79.2704948 2 6 History PWD-VI-OB 68.869628 16 92.962963 1 6 History PWD-HI-OB 32.2503516 9 83.3668679 3 6 History PWD-LM-OB 79.8968589 12 97.4410566 1 6 History PWD-OD&AO-OB --- --- 75.0961088 3 6 History PWD-VI-SC 44.9507736 8 85.1003457 1 6 History PWD-HI-SC 41.5236756 3 84.1162682 2 6 History PWD-LM-SC 74.410566 8 91.8893577 1 6 History PWD-OD&AO-SC --- --- --- --- 6 History PWD-VI-ST 44.9507736 9 82.0628223 1 6 History PWD-HI-ST 48.3216128 1 48.3216128 1 6 History PWD-LM-ST 58.1950305 3 81.3909096 1 6 History PWD-OD&AO-ST --- --- 75.0961088 1 6 History PWD-VI-EW 65.9856575 4 95.8884201 1 6 History PWD-HI-EW 48.2278285 3 93.3188877 1 6 History PWD-LM-EW 77.6136896 5 97.4410566 1 6 History PWD-OD&AO-EW --- --- --- ---

Let’s look at the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 exam cu-ff marks for History Subject:

UGC NET DECEMBER 2021 / JUNE 2022

SUBJECT/CATEGORY WISE CUTOFF Assistant Professor Jrf & Assistant Professor SubCD Subject Category Cutoff Percentile Total Cutoff Percentile Total 6 HISTORY UNRESERVED 98.2165659 927 99.5158451 202 6 HISTORY EWS 95.0850939 280 98.8890781 54 6 HISTORY OBC(NCL) 93.9644164 834 98.667745 164 6 HISTORY SC 87.6173709 465 96.3908451 86 6 HISTORY ST 85.9496042 202 95.9138503 38 6 HISTORY PWD-VI-UR 85.9496042 20 97.8717971 4 6 HISTORY PWD-HI-UR 72.8824335 23 92.1809824 4 6 HISTORY PWD-LM-UR 90.0995999 18 96.51826 5 6 HISTORY PWD-OD&AO-UR 41.6519953 15 86.0817684 3 6 HISTORY PWD-VI-OB 67.2937771 13 91.202009 2 6 HISTORY PWD-HI-OB 50.7576402 14 70.0557512 3 6 HISTORY PWD-LM-OB 82.404018 12 93.1216481 2 6 HISTORY PWD-OD&AO-OB ---- ---- 47.9313867 3 6 HISTORY PWD-VI-SC 53.7967141 6 93.5054773 1 6 HISTORY PWD-HI-SC 52.8071205 6 56.6314804 2 6 HISTORY PWD-LM-SC 78.586022 8 95.9138503 1 6 HISTORY PWD-OD&AO-SC ---- ---- 66.788928 2 6 HISTORY PWD-VI-ST 41.6519953 6 76.6365881 1 6 HISTORY PWD-HI-ST 56.6314804 1 56.6314804 2 6 HISTORY PWD-LM-ST 72.4482847 2 72.4482847 1 6 HISTORY PWD-OD&AO-ST ---- ---- ---- ---- 6 HISTORY PWD-VI-EW 69.8901847 6 97.0928748 1 6 HISTORY PWD-HI-EW 41.6519953 3 67.2937771 1 6 HISTORY PWD-LM-EW 82.404018 3 87.6173709 1 6 HISTORY PWD-OD&AO-EW ---- ---- 47.9313867 2

Factors Affecting the UGC NET History Cut-Off Marks 2023

A lot of factors affect the UGC NET History cut-off marks to choose the deserving candidates. Hence, the commission while deciding the factors take into consideration the following factors:

Difficulty level of the examination

Number of candidates appeared in the exam

Normalisation formula

Average attempts made by the candidates

For multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA score (percentile).