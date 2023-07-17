UGC NET History Cutoff Marks 2023: Categorywise NTA NET Expected Cutoff, Previous Year Percentile Score

UGC NET History Cutoff Marks 2023: Check NTA UGC NET History Subject expected cut-off  and minimum qualifying marks 2023 along with previous year percentile score category-wise.

UGC NET History Cutoff Marks 2023
UGC NET History Cutoff Marks 2023

UGC NET History Cutoff Marks 2023: NTA conducted the UGC NET June 2023 exam for 83 subjects from June 13 to June 22, 2023 in two phases. On June 16, 2023, UGC NET exam was held for History subject in two shifts. Candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET 2023 History subject exam must check the expected cut-off marks and minimum qualifying marks required to get shortlisted for ‘Assistant Professor” and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) under different categories. So, based on the difficulty level of the UGC NET History Paper 2023, we have guestimated the cut-off Marks of NTA UGC NET 2023 exam.

Also Read

Check UGC NET Result Date 2023

Download UGC NET Answer Key 2023

Check UGC NET Expected Cutoff Marks 2023

Check UGC NET English Expected Cutoff Marks 2023

Check UGC NET Hindi Expected Cutoff Marks 2023

Check UGC NET Minimum Qualifying Marks Categorywise 2023

Check UGC NET 2023 Result Calculator Based on Normalisation of Marks

UGC NET History Subject Exam 2023 

NTA UGC NET 2023 exam consisted of two papers, i.e., Paper-1 and Paper-2. Candidates were required to appear for both papers to be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only. Also, there was no negative marking for wrong answers. 

Career Counseling

UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern

Paper

Number of Questions (All are compulsory)

Marks

Duration

1

50

100

3 Hours

2 (History)

100

200

 Total

150

300

Recent News: UGC Assistant Professor Eligibility Criteria 2023 Revised, Ph.D. Not Mandatory, NET/SET/SLET Minimum Qualification

UGC NET History Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023: JRF and Assistant Professor

The category-wise minimum qualifying marks for UGC NET History subject exam 2023 are:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks (%)

(UGC NET Paper 1 + Paper 2)

General (UR)/ EWS

40%

SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Thirdgender

35%

Check UGC Professor of Practice 2023 Recruitment Registration Portal, Eligibility, Salary as per NEP 2020 Guidelines

UGC NET History Expected Cut-Off Marks 2023

The difficulty level of the questions asked in the UGC NET History paper was ‘Moderate’. So, let’s have a look at the expected cut-off marks for NTA UGC NET 2023 exam:

Subjects

Category

Assistant Professor Cut-Off

JRF & Assistant Professor Cut-Off

History

Gen/ UR

198

212

EWS

194

198

OBC(NCL)

180

196

SC

170

176

ST

160

172

Check CSIR NET 2023 Result Date, Merit List, Normalisation of Marks, E-certificate details 

UGC NET History Subject Previous Year Cut-off Marks

Let’s look at the UGC NET December 2022 exam cut-off marks for History Subject:

UGC NET DECEMBER 2022
SUBJECT/CATEGORY WISE CUTOFF PERCENTILE

 

 

 

Assistant Professor

Jrf & Assistant Professor

SubCD

Subject

Category

Cutoff Percentile

Total

Cutoff Percentile

Total

6

History

UNRESERVED

97.7871542

1027

99.7233943

108

6

History

EWS

94.2217407

296

99.4479699

27

6

History

OBC(NCL)

93.3188877

792

99.2827004

73

6

History

SC

87.4308486

503

97.7093329

47

6

History

ST

84.1162682

228

96.6760431

27

6

History

PWD-VI-UR

82.0628223

22

97.4410566

2

6

History

PWD-HI-UR

71.8051901

22

97.2667604

2

6

History

PWD-LM-UR

86.9008925

17

98.9123301

1

6

History

PWD-OD&AO-UR

35.2648851

19

79.2704948

2

6

History

PWD-VI-OB

68.869628

16

92.962963

1

6

History

PWD-HI-OB

32.2503516

9

83.3668679

3

6

History

PWD-LM-OB

79.8968589

12

97.4410566

1

6

History

PWD-OD&AO-OB

---

---

75.0961088

3

6

History

PWD-VI-SC

44.9507736

8

85.1003457

1

6

History

PWD-HI-SC

41.5236756

3

84.1162682

2

6

History

PWD-LM-SC

74.410566

8

91.8893577

1

6

History

PWD-OD&AO-SC

---

---

---

---

6

History

PWD-VI-ST

44.9507736

9

82.0628223

1

6

History

PWD-HI-ST

48.3216128

1

48.3216128

1

6

History

PWD-LM-ST

58.1950305

3

81.3909096

1

6

History

PWD-OD&AO-ST

---

---

75.0961088

1

6

History

PWD-VI-EW

65.9856575

4

95.8884201

1

6

History

PWD-HI-EW

48.2278285

3

93.3188877

1

6

History

PWD-LM-EW

77.6136896

5

97.4410566

1

6

History

PWD-OD&AO-EW

---

---

---

---

Let’s look at the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 exam cu-ff marks for History Subject:

UGC NET DECEMBER 2021 / JUNE 2022
SUBJECT/CATEGORY WISE CUTOFF

 

 

 

Assistant Professor

Jrf & Assistant Professor

SubCD

Subject

Category

Cutoff Percentile

Total

Cutoff Percentile

Total

6

HISTORY

UNRESERVED

98.2165659

927

99.5158451

202

6

HISTORY

EWS

95.0850939

280

98.8890781

54

6

HISTORY

OBC(NCL)

93.9644164

834

98.667745

164

6

HISTORY

SC

87.6173709

465

96.3908451

86

6

HISTORY

ST

85.9496042

202

95.9138503

38

6

HISTORY

PWD-VI-UR

85.9496042

20

97.8717971

4

6

HISTORY

PWD-HI-UR

72.8824335

23

92.1809824

4

6

HISTORY

PWD-LM-UR

90.0995999

18

96.51826

5

6

HISTORY

PWD-OD&AO-UR

41.6519953

15

86.0817684

3

6

HISTORY

PWD-VI-OB

67.2937771

13

91.202009

2

6

HISTORY

PWD-HI-OB

50.7576402

14

70.0557512

3

6

HISTORY

PWD-LM-OB

82.404018

12

93.1216481

2

6

HISTORY

PWD-OD&AO-OB

----

----

47.9313867

3

6

HISTORY

PWD-VI-SC

53.7967141

6

93.5054773

1

6

HISTORY

PWD-HI-SC

52.8071205

6

56.6314804

2

6

HISTORY

PWD-LM-SC

78.586022

8

95.9138503

1

6

HISTORY

PWD-OD&AO-SC

----

----

66.788928

2

6

HISTORY

PWD-VI-ST

41.6519953

6

76.6365881

1

6

HISTORY

PWD-HI-ST

56.6314804

1

56.6314804

2

6

HISTORY

PWD-LM-ST

72.4482847

2

72.4482847

1

6

HISTORY

PWD-OD&AO-ST

----

----

----

----

6

HISTORY

PWD-VI-EW

69.8901847

6

97.0928748

1

6

HISTORY

PWD-HI-EW

41.6519953

3

67.2937771

1

6

HISTORY

PWD-LM-EW

82.404018

3

87.6173709

1

6

HISTORY

PWD-OD&AO-EW

----

----

47.9313867

2

Factors Affecting the UGC NET History Cut-Off Marks 2023

A lot of factors affect the UGC NET History cut-off marks to choose the deserving candidates. Hence, the commission while deciding the factors take into consideration the following factors:

  • Difficulty level of the examination
  • Number of candidates appeared in the exam
  • Normalisation formula
  • Average attempts made by the candidates

For multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA score (percentile).

UGC NET 2023 Exam Preparation Study Material

Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam

Download UGC NET 2023 Exam Memory-Based Question Paper with Answer Keys PDF

PRACTICE UGC NET 2023 Mock Test

Get UGC NET 2023 Free Study Material

Check Preparation Strategy for NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam

Check How to Use National Test Abhyas for UGC NET Exam Preparation

Check NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam Study Plan

FAQ

Q1: How will the UGC NET History Cutoff 2023 be calculated?

NTA will use the normalisation method to calculate the UGC NET History Cutoff 2023.

Q2: What factors will affect the UGC NET History cut-off marks?

Factors such as phases and shifts of the UGC NET 2023 exam, the difficulty level of the questions asked, and the normalisation formula is considered by the NTA.

Q3. What is the UGC NET History Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023?

The UGC NET Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023 is 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for General (Unreserved) category candidates and at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for all candidates belonging to the following reserved categories.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next