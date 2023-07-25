UGC NET Management Official Cutoff Marks 2023 PDF: Download Categorywise NTA NET Cutoff, Previous Year Percentile Score

UGC NET Management Official Cutoff Marks 2023 PDF: Download UGC NET Management subject official cut-off and minimum qualifying marks 2023 along with the previous year's NTA percentile score category-wise.

 
 
UGC NET Management Official Cutoff Marks 2023 PDF Download: The National Testing Agency has released the UGC NET June 2023 results today, i.e., July 25, 2023, on the official website. The National Testing Agency conducted the UGC NET June 2023 exam for 83 subjects from June 13 to June 22, 2023, in two phases. On June 16, 2023, the UGC NET exam was held for the Management subject. Candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET 2023 Management subject exam must check the cut-off marks and minimum qualifying marks required to get shortlisted for ‘Assistant Professor” and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) under different categories. Candidates can download the UGC NET Official cut-off marks subject-wise from the links given below:

Cutoff Table for JRF- UGC NET June, 2023

Cutoff Table for Assistant Professor- UGC NET June, 2023
UGC NET Management Exam 2023 

NTA UGC NET 2023 exam consisted of two papers, i.e., Paper-1 and Paper-2. Candidates were required to appear for both papers to be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only. Also, there was no negative marking for wrong answers. 

UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern

Paper

Number of Questions (All are compulsory)

Marks

Duration

1

50

100

3 Hours

2

100

200

 Total

150

300

UGC NET Management Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023: JRF and Assistant Professor

The category-wise minimum qualifying marks for UGC NET Management subject exam 2023 are:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks (%)

(UGC NET Paper 1 + Paper 2)

General (UR)/ EWS

40%

SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Thirdgender

35%

UGC NET Management Expected Cut-Off Marks 2023

The difficulty level of the questions asked in the UGC NET Management paper was ‘Moderate’. So, let’s have a look at the expected cut-off marks for NTA UGC NET 2023 Paper-1:

Subjects

Category

Assistant Professor Cut-Off

JRF & Assistant Professor Cut-Off

Management

Gen/ UR

164

180

EWS

148

170

OBC(NCL)

144

164

SC

136

154

ST

134

152

UGC NET Management Previous Year Cut-off Marks

Let’s look at the UGC NET December 2022 exam cut-off marks for the Management subject:

UGC NET DECEMBER 2022
SUBJECT/CATEGORY WISE CUTOFF MARKS

 

 

 

Assistant Professor

Jrf & Assistant Professor

SubCD

Subject

Category

Cutoff Marks

Total

Cutoff Marks

Total

17

Management (including Business Admn. M

UNRESERVED

164

269

202

20

17

Management (including Business Admn. M

EWS

152

46

176

5

17

Management (including Business Admn. M

OBC(NCL)

146

172

174

12

17

Management (including Business Admn. M

SC

138

67

162

6

17

Management (including Business Admn. M

ST

138

24

160

2

17

Management (including Business Admn. M

PWD-VI-UR

154

3

166

1

17

Management (including Business Admn. M

PWD-HI-UR

118

3

124

1

17

Management (including Business Admn. M

PWD-LM-UR

150

2

156

2

17

Management (including Business Admn. M

PWD-OD&AO-UR

108

3

110

1

17

Management (including Business Admn. M

PWD-VI-OB

144

1

148

1

17

Management (including Business Admn. M

PWD-HI-OB

---

---

118

1

17

Management (including Business Admn. M

PWD-LM-OB

128

1

146

1

17

Management (including Business Admn. M

PWD-OD&AO-OB

---

---

108

1

17

Management (including Business Admn. M

PWD-VI-SC

106

1

106

1

17

Management (including Business Admn. M

PWD-HI-SC

116

1

---

---

17

Management (including Business Admn. M

PWD-LM-SC

124

1

---

---

17

Management (including Business Admn. M

PWD-OD&AO-SC

---

---

---

---

17

Management (including Business Admn. M

PWD-VI-ST

---

---

---

---

17

Management (including Business Admn. M

PWD-HI-ST

---

---

---

---

17

Management (including Business Admn. M

PWD-LM-ST

---

---

---

---

17

Management (including Business Admn. M

PWD-OD&AO-ST

---

---

---

---

17

Management (including Business Admn. M

PWD-VI-EW

130

1

130

1

17

Management (including Business Admn. M

PWD-HI-EW

106

1

106

1

17

Management (including Business Admn. M

PWD-LM-EW

122

3

150

1

17

Management (including Business Admn. M

PWD-OD&AO-EW

---

---

---

---

Let’s look at the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 exam cut-off marks for Management Subject:

UGC NET DECEMBER 2021 / JUNE 2022
SUBJECT/CATEGORY WISE CUTOFF

 

 

 

Assistant Professor

Jrf & Assistant Professor

SubCD

Subject

Category

Cutoff Marks

Total

Cutoff Marks

Total

17

MANAGEMENT

UNRESERVED

164

259

180

43

17

MANAGEMENT

EWS

148

51

170

11

17

MANAGEMENT

OBC(NCL)

144

182

164

29

17

MANAGEMENT

SC

136

83

154

15

17

MANAGEMENT

ST

134

30

152

5

17

MANAGEMENT

PWD-VI-UR

148

3

154

1

17

MANAGEMENT

PWD-HI-UR

120

3

142

1

17

MANAGEMENT

PWD-LM-UR

138

3

174

1

17

MANAGEMENT

PWD-OD&AO-UR

116

3

124

1

17

MANAGEMENT

PWD-VI-OB

128

1

128

1

17

MANAGEMENT

PWD-HI-OB

116

1

116

1

17

MANAGEMENT

PWD-LM-OB

132

1

144

1

17

MANAGEMENT

PWD-OD&AO-OB

----

----

----

----

17

MANAGEMENT

PWD-VI-SC

116

2

126

1

17

MANAGEMENT

PWD-HI-SC

110

1

110

1

17

MANAGEMENT

PWD-LM-SC

116

1

----

----

17

MANAGEMENT

PWD-OD&AO-SC

----

----

----

----

17

MANAGEMENT

PWD-VI-ST

----

----

----

----

17

MANAGEMENT

PWD-HI-ST

----

----

----

----

17

MANAGEMENT

PWD-LM-ST

----

----

----

----

17

MANAGEMENT

PWD-OD&AO-ST

----

----

----

----

17

MANAGEMENT

PWD-VI-EW

140

1

150

1

17

MANAGEMENT

PWD-HI-EW

112

1

112

1

17

MANAGEMENT

PWD-LM-EW

136

1

138

1

17

MANAGEMENT

PWD-OD&AO-EW

----

----

----

----

Factors Affecting the UGC NET Management Cut-Off Marks 2023

A lot of factors affect the UGC NET Management cut-off marks to choose the candidates who will qualify for the Assistant Professor and JRF posts. Hence, the commission while deciding the factors takes into consideration the following factors:

  • Difficulty level of the examination
  • The number of candidates who appeared in the exam
  • Normalisation formula
  • Average attempts made by the candidates

For multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA score (percentile).

FAQ

Q1: How has the UGC NET Management Cutoff 2023 been calculated?

NTA has used the normalisation method to calculate the UGC NET Management Cutoff 2023.

Q2: What factors will affect the UGC NET Management cut-off marks?

Factors such as phases and shifts of the UGC NET 2023 exam, the difficulty level of the questions asked, and the normalisation formula is considered by the NTA.

Q3. What is the UGC NET Management Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023?

The UGC NET Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023 is 40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for General (Unreserved) category candidates and at least 35% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together for all candidates belonging to the following reserved categories.
