UGC NET Management Official Cutoff Marks 2023 PDF: Download Categorywise NTA NET Cutoff, Previous Year Percentile Score

UGC NET Management Official Cutoff Marks 2023 PDF Download: The National Testing Agency has released the UGC NET June 2023 results today, i.e., July 25, 2023, on the official website. The National Testing Agency conducted the UGC NET June 2023 exam for 83 subjects from June 13 to June 22, 2023, in two phases. On June 16, 2023, the UGC NET exam was held for the Management subject. Candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET 2023 Management subject exam must check the cut-off marks and minimum qualifying marks required to get shortlisted for ‘Assistant Professor” and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) under different categories. Candidates can download the UGC NET Official cut-off marks subject-wise from the links given below:
UGC NET Management Exam 2023
NTA UGC NET 2023 exam consisted of two papers, i.e., Paper-1 and Paper-2. Candidates were required to appear for both papers to be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only. Also, there was no negative marking for wrong answers.
|
UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern
|
Paper
|
Number of Questions (All are compulsory)
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
50
|
100
|
3 Hours
|
2
|
100
|
200
|
Total
|
150
|
300
Recent News: UGC Assistant Professor Eligibility Criteria 2023 Revised, Ph.D. Not Mandatory, NET/SET/SLET Minimum Qualification
UGC NET Management Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023: JRF and Assistant Professor
The category-wise minimum qualifying marks for UGC NET Management subject exam 2023 are:
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks (%)
(UGC NET Paper 1 + Paper 2)
|
General (UR)/ EWS
|
40%
|
SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Thirdgender
|
35%
Check UGC Professor of Practice 2023 Recruitment Registration Portal, Eligibility, Salary as per NEP Guidelines
UGC NET Management Expected Cut-Off Marks 2023
The difficulty level of the questions asked in the UGC NET Management paper was ‘Moderate’. So, let’s have a look at the expected cut-off marks for NTA UGC NET 2023 Paper-1:
|
Subjects
|
Category
|
Assistant Professor Cut-Off
|
JRF & Assistant Professor Cut-Off
|
Management
|
Gen/ UR
|
164
|
180
|
EWS
|
148
|
170
|
OBC(NCL)
|
144
|
164
|
SC
|
136
|
154
|
ST
|
134
|
152
Check CSIR NET 2023 Result Date, Merit List, Normalisation of Marks, E-certificate details
UGC NET Management Previous Year Cut-off Marks
Let’s look at the UGC NET December 2022 exam cut-off marks for the Management subject:
|
UGC NET DECEMBER 2022
|
|
|
|
Assistant Professor
|
Jrf & Assistant Professor
|
SubCD
|
Subject
|
Category
|
Cutoff Marks
|
Total
|
Cutoff Marks
|
Total
|
17
|
Management (including Business Admn. M
|
UNRESERVED
|
164
|
269
|
202
|
20
|
17
|
Management (including Business Admn. M
|
EWS
|
152
|
46
|
176
|
5
|
17
|
Management (including Business Admn. M
|
OBC(NCL)
|
146
|
172
|
174
|
12
|
17
|
Management (including Business Admn. M
|
SC
|
138
|
67
|
162
|
6
|
17
|
Management (including Business Admn. M
|
ST
|
138
|
24
|
160
|
2
|
17
|
Management (including Business Admn. M
|
PWD-VI-UR
|
154
|
3
|
166
|
1
|
17
|
Management (including Business Admn. M
|
PWD-HI-UR
|
118
|
3
|
124
|
1
|
17
|
Management (including Business Admn. M
|
PWD-LM-UR
|
150
|
2
|
156
|
2
|
17
|
Management (including Business Admn. M
|
PWD-OD&AO-UR
|
108
|
3
|
110
|
1
|
17
|
Management (including Business Admn. M
|
PWD-VI-OB
|
144
|
1
|
148
|
1
|
17
|
Management (including Business Admn. M
|
PWD-HI-OB
|
---
|
---
|
118
|
1
|
17
|
Management (including Business Admn. M
|
PWD-LM-OB
|
128
|
1
|
146
|
1
|
17
|
Management (including Business Admn. M
|
PWD-OD&AO-OB
|
---
|
---
|
108
|
1
|
17
|
Management (including Business Admn. M
|
PWD-VI-SC
|
106
|
1
|
106
|
1
|
17
|
Management (including Business Admn. M
|
PWD-HI-SC
|
116
|
1
|
---
|
---
|
17
|
Management (including Business Admn. M
|
PWD-LM-SC
|
124
|
1
|
---
|
---
|
17
|
Management (including Business Admn. M
|
PWD-OD&AO-SC
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
17
|
Management (including Business Admn. M
|
PWD-VI-ST
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
17
|
Management (including Business Admn. M
|
PWD-HI-ST
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
17
|
Management (including Business Admn. M
|
PWD-LM-ST
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
17
|
Management (including Business Admn. M
|
PWD-OD&AO-ST
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
17
|
Management (including Business Admn. M
|
PWD-VI-EW
|
130
|
1
|
130
|
1
|
17
|
Management (including Business Admn. M
|
PWD-HI-EW
|
106
|
1
|
106
|
1
|
17
|
Management (including Business Admn. M
|
PWD-LM-EW
|
122
|
3
|
150
|
1
|
17
|
Management (including Business Admn. M
|
PWD-OD&AO-EW
|
---
|
---
|
---
|
---
Let’s look at the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 exam cut-off marks for Management Subject:
|
UGC NET DECEMBER 2021 / JUNE 2022
|
|
|
|
Assistant Professor
|
Jrf & Assistant Professor
|
SubCD
|
Subject
|
Category
|
Cutoff Marks
|
Total
|
Cutoff Marks
|
Total
|
17
|
MANAGEMENT
|
UNRESERVED
|
164
|
259
|
180
|
43
|
17
|
MANAGEMENT
|
EWS
|
148
|
51
|
170
|
11
|
17
|
MANAGEMENT
|
OBC(NCL)
|
144
|
182
|
164
|
29
|
17
|
MANAGEMENT
|
SC
|
136
|
83
|
154
|
15
|
17
|
MANAGEMENT
|
ST
|
134
|
30
|
152
|
5
|
17
|
MANAGEMENT
|
PWD-VI-UR
|
148
|
3
|
154
|
1
|
17
|
MANAGEMENT
|
PWD-HI-UR
|
120
|
3
|
142
|
1
|
17
|
MANAGEMENT
|
PWD-LM-UR
|
138
|
3
|
174
|
1
|
17
|
MANAGEMENT
|
PWD-OD&AO-UR
|
116
|
3
|
124
|
1
|
17
|
MANAGEMENT
|
PWD-VI-OB
|
128
|
1
|
128
|
1
|
17
|
MANAGEMENT
|
PWD-HI-OB
|
116
|
1
|
116
|
1
|
17
|
MANAGEMENT
|
PWD-LM-OB
|
132
|
1
|
144
|
1
|
17
|
MANAGEMENT
|
PWD-OD&AO-OB
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
17
|
MANAGEMENT
|
PWD-VI-SC
|
116
|
2
|
126
|
1
|
17
|
MANAGEMENT
|
PWD-HI-SC
|
110
|
1
|
110
|
1
|
17
|
MANAGEMENT
|
PWD-LM-SC
|
116
|
1
|
----
|
----
|
17
|
MANAGEMENT
|
PWD-OD&AO-SC
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
17
|
MANAGEMENT
|
PWD-VI-ST
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
17
|
MANAGEMENT
|
PWD-HI-ST
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
17
|
MANAGEMENT
|
PWD-LM-ST
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
17
|
MANAGEMENT
|
PWD-OD&AO-ST
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
17
|
MANAGEMENT
|
PWD-VI-EW
|
140
|
1
|
150
|
1
|
17
|
MANAGEMENT
|
PWD-HI-EW
|
112
|
1
|
112
|
1
|
17
|
MANAGEMENT
|
PWD-LM-EW
|
136
|
1
|
138
|
1
|
17
|
MANAGEMENT
|
PWD-OD&AO-EW
|
----
|
----
|
----
|
----
Factors Affecting the UGC NET Management Cut-Off Marks 2023
A lot of factors affect the UGC NET Management cut-off marks to choose the candidates who will qualify for the Assistant Professor and JRF posts. Hence, the commission while deciding the factors takes into consideration the following factors:
- Difficulty level of the examination
- The number of candidates who appeared in the exam
- Normalisation formula
- Average attempts made by the candidates
For multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA score (percentile).