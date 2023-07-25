UGC NET Management Official Cutoff Marks 2023 PDF: Download Categorywise NTA NET Cutoff, Previous Year Percentile Score

UGC NET Management Official Cutoff Marks 2023 PDF: Download UGC NET Management subject official cut-off and minimum qualifying marks 2023 along with the previous year's NTA percentile score category-wise.

UGC NET Management Official Cutoff Marks 2023 PDF Download: The National Testing Agency has released the UGC NET June 2023 results today, i.e., July 25, 2023, on the official website. The National Testing Agency conducted the UGC NET June 2023 exam for 83 subjects from June 13 to June 22, 2023, in two phases. On June 16, 2023, the UGC NET exam was held for the Management subject. Candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET 2023 Management subject exam must check the cut-off marks and minimum qualifying marks required to get shortlisted for ‘Assistant Professor” and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) under different categories. Candidates can download the UGC NET Official cut-off marks subject-wise from the links given below:

NTA UGC NET 2023 exam consisted of two papers, i.e., Paper-1 and Paper-2. Candidates were required to appear for both papers to be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only. Also, there was no negative marking for wrong answers.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern Paper Number of Questions (All are compulsory) Marks Duration 1 50 100 3 Hours 2 100 200 Total 150 300

UGC NET Management Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023: JRF and Assistant Professor

The category-wise minimum qualifying marks for UGC NET Management subject exam 2023 are:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks (%) (UGC NET Paper 1 + Paper 2) General (UR)/ EWS 40% SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Thirdgender 35%

UGC NET Management Expected Cut-Off Marks 2023

The difficulty level of the questions asked in the UGC NET Management paper was ‘Moderate’. So, let’s have a look at the expected cut-off marks for NTA UGC NET 2023 Paper-1:

Subjects Category Assistant Professor Cut-Off JRF & Assistant Professor Cut-Off Management Gen/ UR 164 180 EWS 148 170 OBC(NCL) 144 164 SC 136 154 ST 134 152

UGC NET Management Previous Year Cut-off Marks

Let’s look at the UGC NET December 2022 exam cut-off marks for the Management subject:

UGC NET DECEMBER 2022

SUBJECT/CATEGORY WISE CUTOFF MARKS Assistant Professor Jrf & Assistant Professor SubCD Subject Category Cutoff Marks Total Cutoff Marks Total 17 Management (including Business Admn. M UNRESERVED 164 269 202 20 17 Management (including Business Admn. M EWS 152 46 176 5 17 Management (including Business Admn. M OBC(NCL) 146 172 174 12 17 Management (including Business Admn. M SC 138 67 162 6 17 Management (including Business Admn. M ST 138 24 160 2 17 Management (including Business Admn. M PWD-VI-UR 154 3 166 1 17 Management (including Business Admn. M PWD-HI-UR 118 3 124 1 17 Management (including Business Admn. M PWD-LM-UR 150 2 156 2 17 Management (including Business Admn. M PWD-OD&AO-UR 108 3 110 1 17 Management (including Business Admn. M PWD-VI-OB 144 1 148 1 17 Management (including Business Admn. M PWD-HI-OB --- --- 118 1 17 Management (including Business Admn. M PWD-LM-OB 128 1 146 1 17 Management (including Business Admn. M PWD-OD&AO-OB --- --- 108 1 17 Management (including Business Admn. M PWD-VI-SC 106 1 106 1 17 Management (including Business Admn. M PWD-HI-SC 116 1 --- --- 17 Management (including Business Admn. M PWD-LM-SC 124 1 --- --- 17 Management (including Business Admn. M PWD-OD&AO-SC --- --- --- --- 17 Management (including Business Admn. M PWD-VI-ST --- --- --- --- 17 Management (including Business Admn. M PWD-HI-ST --- --- --- --- 17 Management (including Business Admn. M PWD-LM-ST --- --- --- --- 17 Management (including Business Admn. M PWD-OD&AO-ST --- --- --- --- 17 Management (including Business Admn. M PWD-VI-EW 130 1 130 1 17 Management (including Business Admn. M PWD-HI-EW 106 1 106 1 17 Management (including Business Admn. M PWD-LM-EW 122 3 150 1 17 Management (including Business Admn. M PWD-OD&AO-EW --- --- --- ---

Let’s look at the UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 exam cut-off marks for Management Subject:

UGC NET DECEMBER 2021 / JUNE 2022

SUBJECT/CATEGORY WISE CUTOFF Assistant Professor Jrf & Assistant Professor SubCD Subject Category Cutoff Marks Total Cutoff Marks Total 17 MANAGEMENT UNRESERVED 164 259 180 43 17 MANAGEMENT EWS 148 51 170 11 17 MANAGEMENT OBC(NCL) 144 182 164 29 17 MANAGEMENT SC 136 83 154 15 17 MANAGEMENT ST 134 30 152 5 17 MANAGEMENT PWD-VI-UR 148 3 154 1 17 MANAGEMENT PWD-HI-UR 120 3 142 1 17 MANAGEMENT PWD-LM-UR 138 3 174 1 17 MANAGEMENT PWD-OD&AO-UR 116 3 124 1 17 MANAGEMENT PWD-VI-OB 128 1 128 1 17 MANAGEMENT PWD-HI-OB 116 1 116 1 17 MANAGEMENT PWD-LM-OB 132 1 144 1 17 MANAGEMENT PWD-OD&AO-OB ---- ---- ---- ---- 17 MANAGEMENT PWD-VI-SC 116 2 126 1 17 MANAGEMENT PWD-HI-SC 110 1 110 1 17 MANAGEMENT PWD-LM-SC 116 1 ---- ---- 17 MANAGEMENT PWD-OD&AO-SC ---- ---- ---- ---- 17 MANAGEMENT PWD-VI-ST ---- ---- ---- ---- 17 MANAGEMENT PWD-HI-ST ---- ---- ---- ---- 17 MANAGEMENT PWD-LM-ST ---- ---- ---- ---- 17 MANAGEMENT PWD-OD&AO-ST ---- ---- ---- ---- 17 MANAGEMENT PWD-VI-EW 140 1 150 1 17 MANAGEMENT PWD-HI-EW 112 1 112 1 17 MANAGEMENT PWD-LM-EW 136 1 138 1 17 MANAGEMENT PWD-OD&AO-EW ---- ---- ---- ----

Factors Affecting the UGC NET Management Cut-Off Marks 2023

A lot of factors affect the UGC NET Management cut-off marks to choose the candidates who will qualify for the Assistant Professor and JRF posts. Hence, the commission while deciding the factors takes into consideration the following factors:

Difficulty level of the examination

The number of candidates who appeared in the exam

Normalisation formula

Average attempts made by the candidates

For multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA score (percentile).