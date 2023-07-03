UGC NET 2023 Provisional Answer Key Release Official Update: 4.63 Lakh Candidates Appeared in the NTA NET Exam

UGC NET 2023 Provisional Answer Key Release Official Update: NTA will release the UGC NET answer key and response sheet in the first week of July 2023. Officials have informed that 4.63 lakh candidates have appeared in the UGC NET June 2023 exam.

UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2023 Release Official Update: The National Testing Agency is going to release the UGC NET 2023 answer key in the first week of July at the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET June 2023 exam was held in two phases in June 2023. Candidates who have appeared in the UGC June 2023 exam are advised to be vigilant this week as the NTA will release the provisional answer key and response sheet of the 83 subjects.  

UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2023 Release Official Update

As informed by the Joint Secretary UGC, Dr. Tejas P Joshi, the UGC NET June 2023 answer key will be made available in the first week of July 2023.

He also informed that around 6.39 lakh candidates registered for the UGC NET June 2023 exam and around 72.5% of candidates, I.e., 4.63 lakh appeared for the exam held in two phases

Here are the important timeline of events for the UGC NET June 2023 exam:

UGC NET Events

Important Dates

UGC NET Exam Dates 2023

Phase 1: June 13 to 17, 2023.

Phase 2: June 19 to 22, 2023

UGC NET Answer key 2023 Release Date

First week of July 2023

UGC NET 2023 Result Date

July 2023 (Tentative)

Steps to Check NTA UGC NET June 2023 Answer Key and Response Sheet

Step-1: Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step-2: Click “View Question Paper and Challenge Provisional Answer Key”.

Step-3: Login with your Application Number and Date of Birth or Password and enter the Security Pin as displayed and Submit.

Step-4: Click on “View Question Paper” for marked responses and to view or challenge the Answer keys, click on the link “Click to view /Challenge Answer Key

Step-5: You will see Question IDs in sequential order.

Step-6: The ID next to the question under the column ‘Correct Option(s)’ stands for the correct

Answer Key to be used by NTA. The Dropped Questions are highlighted and not for the challenge.

Step-7: If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the Option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the check box.

Step-8: After clicking your desired option, scroll down, ‘Save your Claims’, and move to the next screen.

Step-9: You will see a display of all the Option IDs you have challenged.

Step-10: You may want to upload supporting documents which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload (all documents are to be put in a single pdf file).

Step-11: Click on ‘Save your Claims and pay fee’ or in case to modify the claims, click on ‘Modify your Claims’.

Step-12: After saving the claims, you will find a screen displaying your challenges.

Step-13: Kindly pay the fee by clicking on ‘Pay Fee’. The claims will be saved finally after the successful payment of a required fee.

Step-14: Select the Mode of Payment and Pay your fee @ Rs. 1,000/- for each question challenged. Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking.

In case your challenge is found correct, your fee will be refunded to the same account. The fee will be refunded, if the challenge is found to be correct, upon verification by experts.

FAQ

Q1: Where will the UGC NET answer key 2023 be released?

The UGC NET provisional answer key 2023 will be released on the official website of NTA - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Q2: When will the UGC NET provisional answer key 2023 be released?

The UGC NET provisional answer key is going to be released in the the first week of July 2023 on the official website of NTA.

Q3: How to download the UGC NET provisional answer key 2023?

Candidates can download the UGC NET provisional answer key 2023 by logging in with their credentials and calculate the marks in their respective subjects.

