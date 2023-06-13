UGC NET 2023 Exam Memory Based Question Paper 1: Download PDF with Answer Keys

UGC NET Memory Based Question Paper 1 PDF 2023: Download the important memory based questions of the UGC NET June 2023 exam. Let’s have a look at the Paper-1 questions along with the answer keys.

UGC NET Memory Based Question Paper 1 PDF Download

UGC NET 2023 Exam Memory Based Question Paper with Answer Keys: NTA has started phase-1 of the UGC NET June 2023 which will be held in online mode from June 13 to June 17, 2023. The phase-2 of the UGC NET exam will be held from June 19 to June 22, 2023. In this article, we are going to share the important memory-based questions shared by the candidates who have appeared for UGC NET Exam this year. Candidates are advised to cover these topics and questions for scoring high marks in the exam.

UGC NET 2023 Memory Based Question Paper-1 with Answer Keys

As per the feedback shared by the candidates who have appeared this year for UGC NET Exam, questions asked in Paper-1 were of ‘easy to moderate’ level.

1. 'Das Shikha Padani' Code of Conduct in Buddhism:

Answer: In the Buddhist system of education, students in Maths and viharas were made to adhere to 10 rules, called 'das sikha padani' for character formation.

2. Binary to Decimal Conversion:

Answer: A Binary Number System is the simplest form of a number system that uses only two digits that is 0 (zero) and 1 (one). Examples of Binary Number System: 01, 101, 1110, 10011, 1011101, and so on. A Decimal Number System is a representation of numbers from 0 to 9.

3. Meaning of Caveat Emptor:

Answer: Caveat Emptor is the principle that the buyer alone is responsible for checking the quality and suitability of goods before a purchase is made.

4. Question related to Carbon Monoxide:

Answer: Carbon monoxide (CO) is an odorless, colorless gas formed by the incomplete combustion of fuels. When people are exposed to CO gas, the CO molecules will displace the oxygen in their bodies and lead to poisoning.

5. Question related to Air Quality Index:

Answer: The Air Quality Index (AQI) is used for reporting daily air quality. It tells you how clean or polluted your air is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for you.

6. Question related to Kyoto Protocol:

Answer: The Kyoto Protocol was an international treaty that extended the 1992 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change that commits state parties to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, based on the scientific consensus that global warming is occurring and that human-made CO₂ emissions are driving it.

7. Question related to Montreal Protocol:

Answer: The Montreal Protocol is an international treaty designed to protect the ozone layer by phasing out the production of numerous substances that are responsible for ozone depletion. It was agreed on September 16, 1987, and entered into force on January 1, 1989.

8. Question related to Paris Agreement:

Answer: The Paris Agreement, often referred to as the Paris Accords or the Paris Climate Accords, is an international treaty on climate change. Adopted in 2015, the agreement covers climate change mitigation, adaptation, and finance.

Let’s have a look at the important topics that are being covered in the UGC NET June 2023 Exam:

UGC NET Paper-1

Memory Based Important Topics

Teaching Aptitude
  • Teaching Methods
  • Pedagogy and Child Development Techniques
  • 'Das Shikha Padani' Code of Conduct in Buddhism
  • Buddhist education
  • Match the following: Teacher center methods with Learner centered method
  • Learning Game ( SEE SAW learning)

Research Aptitude
  • Steps of research
  • Research Ethics
  • Methods of research,
  • Types of Research
  • Experimental Research

Reading Comprehension

Short Passage on Water Scarcity

Communication
  • Communication Types
  • Negative Communication
  • Analogue Communication
  • Effective Classroom Communication
  • Barriers to Communication

Maths
  • Time, Speed & Distance
  • Successive Discount
  • Average
  • Percentage
  • Profit and Loss
  • Ratio and Proportion

Logical Reasoning
  • Number Series (Missing Number)
  • Coding Decoding
  • Clock Mirror Image
  • Fallacy- two questions (general and match the following)
  • Hetvabhasa

Data Interpretation
  • Table Chart Percentage Based (5 Questions)
  • Per Capita National Income (5 Questions)

Information & Communication Technology (ICT)
  • HTTP & Internet,
  • Conversion (Binary to Decimal)
  • ROM RAM
  • Full Forms,
  • Types of Hypothesis
  • Feature of Twitter
  • SSD (assertion and reason based)
  • Super Follow, Blog
  • Malware virus

People & Environment
  • Ozone Layer
  • Carbon Monoxide
  • Air Quality Index
  • Water Pollution
  • SDG 5 & 6, Biomes, Ecosystem, Energy,
  • Kyoto Protocol, Disaster
  • COP 25,
  • Montreal Protocol
  • Paris Agreement
  • Global Warming

Higher Education System: Governance, Polity & Administration & Current Affairs
  • National Education Policy 2020
  • University Established in the 1900s
  • Commission 1948
  • NITI Ayog
  • Establishment of IIT
  • Swayam Prabha
  • Swayam MOOC

Total Questions

50 Questions of 2 Marks each

Candidates are advised to cover the above topics to score high marks in the UGC NET June 2023 exam. Remember, there is no negative marking. So, try to attempt a maximum number of questions from UGC NET Paper-1 2023 to clear the cut-off and minimum qualifying marks.

FAQ

Q1. How many questions are being asked in UGC NET Paper-1 Exam 2023?

UGC NET Paper-1 consisted of 50 questions of 2 marks each.

Q2. What is the UGC NET 2023 exam pattern?

UGC NET 2023 exam will consist of two papers - Paper-1 and Paper-2. Candidates will be given 3 hours time duration to complete both papers.

Q3. Was there any negative marking in the UGC NET 2023 exam?

There was no negative marking for wrong answers in the UGC NET 2023 exam.
