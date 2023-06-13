UGC NET Paper 1 Exam Analysis 2023: June 13 Paper Review, Difficulty Level, Questions Asked

UGC NET Exam Analysis 2023 (Paper 1 June 13): NTA has started conducting the UGC NET June 2023 Exam from today, i.e., June 13. UGC NET 2023 Exam is being conducted for 83 subjects from June 13 to June 22, 2023, in two phases at different Examination Centers spread across the country to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only. In this article, we are going to share the detailed exam Analysis of the NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam held on June 13, 2023. Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern of the NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam.
UGC NET Paper 1 Exam Analysis 2023: June 13 Review
UGC NET Paper-1 consisted of questions that were generic in nature and assessed the teaching and research aptitude of the candidates. The questions were designed to test the reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness of the candidates.
So let’s have a look at the questions asked in the UGC NET 2023 Paper-1 held on June 13, 2023:
|
UGC NET Paper-1: June 13, 2023 (Shift-1)
|
Category
|
Number of Questions asked
|
Difficulty Level /Good Attempts)
|
11 to 13
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
7 to 9
|
Difficult
|
5 (1 set)
|
Easy to Moderate
|
3 to 5
|
Moderate
|
4-5
|
Easy to Moderate
|
7 to 8
|
Easy
|
5 (1 set)
|
Easy to Moderate
|
2 to 3
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
3 to 4
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Higher Education System: Governance, Polity & Administration & Current Affairs
|
3 to 4
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Total Questions
|
50 Questions of 2 Marks each
|
Easy to Moderate/ 30 to 35 Questions
Let's look at the topics and questions asked in the UGC NET Paper-1 as per the feedback recieved from the candidates:
|
UGC NET Paper-1
|
Memory Based Important Topics
|
Teaching Aptitude
|
|
Research Aptitude
|
|
Reading Comprehension
|
Short Passage on Water Scarcity
|
Communication
|
|
Maths
|
|
Logical Reasoning
|
|
Data Interpretation
|
|
Information & Communication Technology (ICT)/ Computer Knowledge
|
|
People & Environment
|
|
Higher Education/ Current Affairs
|
|
Total Questions
|
50 Questions of 2 Marks each
UGC NET Exam Analysis 2023: June 13 Paper-2 Review
The Paper-2 of the NTA UGC NET Exam carried multiple choice questions specific to the subject chosen by the candidate for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only posts. The difficulty level of the Commerce paper was 'Moderate' and the Physical Education paper was 'Easy to Moderate'. If the candidates have attempted above 50 questions with accuracy, then it will be considered a good attempt.
|
Paper-2
|
Difficulty Level
|
Good Attempts
|
Moderate
|
45 to 50 Questions
|
Easy to Moderate
|
55 to 60 Questions
|
Library and Information Science (Shift-2)
|
|
The above analysis will help the candidates who have appeared in the UGC NET 2023 Exam in assessing their rank and knowing the good attempts to clear the cut-off marks.
UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern
NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam consisted of two papers, i.e., Paper-1 and Paper-2. This time also both the papers will be conducted in a single session of three hours duration. Candidates can also switch between Paper-1 & 2 of the UGC NET Exam.
Below is the brief table showing the changed and latest exam pattern of the NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam:
|
NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern
|
Paper
|
Number of Questions/ Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
50/100
|
3 Hours (Single Session)
|
2
|
100/200
|
Total
|
150/300