UGC NET Paper 1 Exam Analysis 2023: June 13 Paper Review, Difficulty Level, Questions Asked

UGC NET Exam Analysis 2023 (Paper 1 June 13): Check the subject-wise exam analysis of the NTA UGC NET 2023 online exam held on June 13, 2023. Download the type of questions asked in Paper-1 and Paper-2, their difficulty level, and the number of good attempts.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Analysis (June 13 Paper 1)

UGC NET Exam Analysis 2023 (Paper 1 June 13): NTA has started conducting the UGC NET June 2023 Exam from today, i.e., June 13. UGC NET 2023 Exam is being conducted for 83 subjects from June 13 to June 22, 2023, in two phases at different Examination Centers spread across the country to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only. In this article, we are going to share the detailed exam Analysis of the NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam held on June 13, 2023. Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern of the NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam.

UGC NET Paper 1 Exam Analysis 2023: June 13 Review

UGC NET Paper-1 consisted of questions that were generic in nature and assessed the teaching and research aptitude of the candidates. The questions were designed to test the reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness of the candidates.

Career Counseling

So let’s have a look at the questions asked in the UGC NET 2023 Paper-1 held on June 13, 2023: 

 UGC NET Paper-1: June 13, 2023 (Shift-1)

Category

Number of Questions asked

Difficulty Level /Good Attempts)

Teaching Aptitude

11 to 13

Moderate to Difficult

Research Aptitude

7 to 9

Difficult

Reading Comprehension

5 (1 set)

Easy to Moderate

Communication

3 to 5

Moderate

Maths

4-5

Easy to Moderate

Logical Reasoning

7 to 8

Easy

Data Interpretation

5 (1 set)

Easy to Moderate

Information & Communication Technology (ICT)

2 to 3

Moderate to Difficult

People & Environment

3 to 4

Moderate to Difficult

Higher Education System: Governance, Polity & Administration & Current Affairs

3 to 4

Moderate to Difficult

Total Questions

50 Questions of 2 Marks each

Easy to Moderate/ 30 to 35 Questions

Let's look at the topics and questions asked in the UGC NET Paper-1 as per the feedback recieved from the candidates:

UGC NET Paper-1

Memory Based Important Topics

Teaching Aptitude
  • Teaching Methods
  • Pedagogy and Child Development Techniques
  • 'Das Shikha Padani' Code of Conduct in Buddhism
  • Buddhist education
  • Match the following: Teacher center methods with Learner centered method
  • Learning Game ( SEE SAW learning)

Research Aptitude
  • Steps of research
  • Research Ethics
  • Methods of research,
  • Types of Research
  • Experimental Research

Reading Comprehension

Short Passage on Water Scarcity

Communication
  • Communication Types
  • Negative Communication
  • Analogue Communication
  • Effective Classroom Communication
  • Barriers to Communication

Maths
  • Time, Speed & Distance
  • Successive Discount
  • Average
  • Percentage
  • Profit and Loss
  • Ratio and Proportion

Logical Reasoning
  • Number Series (Missing Number)
  • Coding Decoding
  • Clock Mirror Image
  • Fallacy- two questions (general and match the following)
  • Hetvabhasa

Data Interpretation
  • Table Chart Percentage Based (5 Questions)
  • Per Capita National Income (5 Questions)

Information & Communication Technology (ICT)/ Computer Knowledge
  • HTTP & Internet,
  • Conversion (Binary to Decimal)
  • ROM RAM
  • Full Forms,
  • Types of Hypothesis
  • Feature of Twitter
  • SSD (assertion and reason based)
  • Super Follow, Blog
  • Malware virus

People & Environment
  • Ozone Layer
  • Carbon Monoxide
  • Air Quality Index
  • Water Pollution
  • SDG 5 & 6, Biomes, Ecosystem, Energy,
  • Kyoto Protocol, Disaster
  • COP 25,
  • Montreal Protocol
  • Paris Agreement
  • Global Warming

Higher Education/ Current Affairs
  • National Education Policy 2020
  • University Established in the 1900s
  • Commission 1948
  • Niti Ayog
  • Establishment of IIT
  • Swayam Prabha
  • Swayam MOOC

Total Questions

50 Questions of 2 Marks each

UGC NET Exam Analysis 2023: June 13 Paper-2 Review

The Paper-2 of the NTA UGC NET Exam carried multiple choice questions specific to the subject chosen by the candidate for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only posts. The difficulty level of the Commerce paper was 'Moderate' and the Physical Education paper was 'Easy to Moderate'.  If the candidates have attempted above 50 questions with accuracy, then it will be considered a good attempt.

Paper-2

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts

Commerce (Shift-1)

 Moderate

 45 to 50 Questions

Physical Education (Shift-1)

 Easy to Moderate

 55 to 60 Questions

Library and Information Science (Shift-2)

 

 

The above analysis will help the candidates who have appeared in the UGC NET 2023 Exam in assessing their rank and knowing the good attempts to clear the cut-off marks.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern

NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam consisted of two papers, i.e., Paper-1 and Paper-2. This time also both the papers will be conducted in a single session of three hours duration. Candidates can also switch between Paper-1 & 2 of the UGC NET Exam.

Below is the brief table showing the changed and latest exam pattern of the NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam:

NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern

Paper

Number of Questions/ Marks

Duration

1

50/100

3 Hours (Single Session)

2

100/200

Total

150/300

FAQ

Q1. What was the difficulty level of UGC NET Paper-1 held on June 13, 2023?

The difficulty level of UGC NET Paper-1 was 'Easy to Moderate'.

Q2. What are the good attempts in UGC NET 2023 Paper-1?

An attempt of 30 to 35 questions in Paper-1 of the UGC NET 2023 exam will be considered good.

Q3. Was there any negative marking in the UGC NET 2023 exam?

There was no negative marking for wrong answers in the UGC NET 2023 exam.
Next