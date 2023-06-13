UGC NET Paper 1 Exam Analysis 2023: June 13 Paper Review, Difficulty Level, Questions Asked

UGC NET Exam Analysis 2023 (Paper 1 June 13): Check the subject-wise exam analysis of the NTA UGC NET 2023 online exam held on June 13, 2023. Download the type of questions asked in Paper-1 and Paper-2, their difficulty level, and the number of good attempts.

UGC NET Exam Analysis 2023 (Paper 1 June 13): NTA has started conducting the UGC NET June 2023 Exam from today, i.e., June 13. UGC NET 2023 Exam is being conducted for 83 subjects from June 13 to June 22, 2023, in two phases at different Examination Centers spread across the country to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only. In this article, we are going to share the detailed exam Analysis of the NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam held on June 13, 2023. Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern of the NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam.

UGC NET Paper 1 Exam Analysis 2023: June 13 Review

UGC NET Paper-1 consisted of questions that were generic in nature and assessed the teaching and research aptitude of the candidates. The questions were designed to test the reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness of the candidates.

So let’s have a look at the questions asked in the UGC NET 2023 Paper-1 held on June 13, 2023:

Let's look at the topics and questions asked in the UGC NET Paper-1 as per the feedback recieved from the candidates:

UGC NET Paper-1 Memory Based Important Topics Teaching Aptitude Teaching Methods

Pedagogy and Child Development Techniques

'Das Shikha Padani' Code of Conduct in Buddhism

Buddhist education

Match the following: Teacher center methods with Learner centered method

Learning Game ( SEE SAW learning) Research Aptitude Steps of research

Research Ethics

Methods of research,

Types of Research

Experimental Research Reading Comprehension Short Passage on Water Scarcity Communication Communication Types

Negative Communication

Analogue Communication

Effective Classroom Communication

Barriers to Communication Maths Time, Speed & Distance

Successive Discount

Average

Percentage

Profit and Loss

Ratio and Proportion Logical Reasoning Number Series (Missing Number)

Coding Decoding

Clock Mirror Image

Fallacy- two questions (general and match the following)

Hetvabhasa Data Interpretation Table Chart Percentage Based (5 Questions)

Per Capita National Income (5 Questions) Information & Communication Technology (ICT)/ Computer Knowledge HTTP & Internet,

Conversion (Binary to Decimal)

ROM RAM

Full Forms,

Types of Hypothesis

Feature of Twitter

SSD (assertion and reason based)

Super Follow, Blog

Malware virus People & Environment Ozone Layer

Carbon Monoxide

Air Quality Index

Water Pollution

SDG 5 & 6, Biomes, Ecosystem, Energy,

Kyoto Protocol, Disaster

COP 25,

Montreal Protocol

Paris Agreement

Global Warming Higher Education/ Current Affairs National Education Policy 2020

University Established in the 1900s

Commission 1948

Niti Ayog

Establishment of IIT

Swayam Prabha

Swayam MOOC Total Questions 50 Questions of 2 Marks each

UGC NET Exam Analysis 2023: June 13 Paper-2 Review

The Paper-2 of the NTA UGC NET Exam carried multiple choice questions specific to the subject chosen by the candidate for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only posts. The difficulty level of the Commerce paper was 'Moderate' and the Physical Education paper was 'Easy to Moderate'. If the candidates have attempted above 50 questions with accuracy, then it will be considered a good attempt.

Paper-2 Difficulty Level Good Attempts Commerce (Shift-1) Moderate 45 to 50 Questions Physical Education (Shift-1) Easy to Moderate 55 to 60 Questions Library and Information Science (Shift-2)

The above analysis will help the candidates who have appeared in the UGC NET 2023 Exam in assessing their rank and knowing the good attempts to clear the cut-off marks.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern

NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam consisted of two papers, i.e., Paper-1 and Paper-2. This time also both the papers will be conducted in a single session of three hours duration. Candidates can also switch between Paper-1 & 2 of the UGC NET Exam.

Below is the brief table showing the changed and latest exam pattern of the NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam: