UGC NET 2023 Exam: Important Teaching Aptitude Questions with Answers

UGC NET Teaching Aptitude Questions with Answers

1. What are the characteristics of Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation?

(a) It increases the workload on students by taking multiple tests.

(b) It replaces marks with grades.

(c) It evaluates every aspect of the student.

(d) It helps in reducing examination phobia.

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

(1) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

(2) (b) and (d)

(3) (a), (b) and (c)

(4) (b), (c) and (d)

Answer: 4

2. Which of the following attributes denote great strengths of a teacher?

(a) Full-time active involvement in the institutional management

(b) Setting examples

(c) Willingness to put assumptions to the test

(d) Acknowledging mistakes

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

(1) (a), (b) and (d)

(2) (b), (c) and (d)

(3) (a), (c) and (d)

(4) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

Answer: 2

3. Which one of the following statements is correct in the context of multiple - choice type questions?

(1) They are more objective than true-false type questions.

(2) They are less objective than essay type questions.

(3) They are more subjective than short-answer type questions.

(4) They are more subjective than true-false type questions.

Answer: 1

4. What are required for good teaching?

(a) Diagnosis

(b) Remedy

(c) Direction

(d) Feedback

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

(1) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

(2) (a) and (b)

(3) (b), (c) and (d)

(4) (c) and (d)

Answer: 1

5. The main objectives of student evaluation of teachers are:

(a) To gather information about student weaknesses.

(b) To make teachers take teaching seriously.

(c) To help teachers adopt innovative methods of teaching.

(d) To identify the areas of further improvement in teacher traits.

Identify the correct answer from the codes given below:

(1) (a) and (b) only

(2) (b), (c) and (d) only

(3) (a), (b) and (c) only

(4) (a) only

Answer: 2

6. Identify the important element a teacher has to take cognizance of while addressing students in a classroom.

(1) Avoidance of proximity

(2) Voice modulation

(3) Repetitive pause

(4) Fixed posture

Answer: 2

7. As a teacher, select the best option to ensure your effective presence in the classroom.

(1) Use of peer command

(2) Making aggressive statements

(3) Adoption of well-established posture

(4) Being authoritarian

Answer: 3

8. Which set of learner characteristics may be considered helpful in designing effective teaching-learning systems? Select the correct alternative from the codes given below:

(i) Prior experience of learners in respect of the subject.

(ii) Interpersonal relationships of learner’s family friends.

(iii) Ability of the learners in respect of the subject.

(iv) Student’s language background.

(v) Interest of students in following the prescribed dress code.

(vi) Motivational-orientation of the students.

Codes:

(1) (i), (ii), (iii) and (iv)

(2) (i), (iii), (iv) and (vi)

(3) (ii), (iii), (iv) and (v)

(4) (iii), (iv), (v) and (vi)

Answer: 2

9. The use of teaching aids is justified on the grounds of:

(1) attracting students’ attention in the class room.

(2) minimising indiscipline problems in the classroom.

(3) optimising learning outcomes of students.

(4) effective engagement of students in learning tasks.

Answer: 3

10. Select the alternative which consists of positive factors contributing to effectiveness of teaching:

List of factors:

(a) Teacher’s knowledge of the subject.

(b) Teacher’s socio-economic background.

(c) Communication skill of the teacher.

(d) Teacher’s ability to please the students.

(e) Teacher’s personal contact with students.

(f) Teacher’s competence in managing and monitoring the classroom transactions.

Codes:

(1) (b), (c) and (d)

(2) (c), (d) and (f)

(3) (b), (d) and (e)

(4) (a), (c) and (f)

Answer: 4

11. Which of the following set of statements represents acceptable propositions in respect of teaching-learning relationships? Choose the correct code to indicate your answer.

(i) When students fail in a test, it is the teacher who fails.

(ii) Every teaching must aim at ensuring learning.

(iii) There can be teaching without learning taking place.

(iv) There can be no learning without teaching.

(v) A teacher teaches but learns also.

(vi) Real learning implies rote learning.

Codes:

(1) (ii), (iii), (iv) and (v)

(2) (i), (ii), (iii) and (v)

(3) (iii), (iv), (v) and (vi)

(4) (i), (ii), (v) and (vi)

Answer: 2

12. Effectiveness of teaching has to be judged in terms of

(1) Course coverage

(2) Students’ interest

(3) Learning outcomes of students

(4) Use of teaching aids in the classroom

Answer: 3

13. In which teaching method learner’s participation is made optimal and proactive?

(1) Discussion method

(2) Buzz session method

(3) Brainstorming session method

(4) Project method

Answer: 4

14. One of the most powerful factors affecting teaching effectiveness is related to the

(1) Social system of the country

(2) Economic status of the society

(3) Prevailing political system

(4) Educational system

Answer: 4

15. Assertion (A): Formative evaluation tends to accelerate the pace of learning.

Reason (R): As against summative evaluation, formative evaluation is highly reliable.

Choose the correct answer from the following code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: 3

16. Which of the following set of statements best represents the nature and objective of teaching and learning?

(a) Teaching is like selling and learning is like buying.

(b) Teaching is a social act while learning is a personal act.

(c) Teaching implies learning whereas learning does not imply teaching.

(d) Teaching is a kind of delivery of knowledge while learning is like receiving it.

(e) Teaching is an interaction and is triadic in nature whereas learning is an active engagement in a subject domain.

Code:

(1) (a), (d) and (e)

(2) (b), (c) and (e)

(3) (a), (b) and (c)

(4) (a), (b) and (d)

Answer: 2

17. From the list given below identify the learner characteristics which would facilitate teaching learning system to become effective. Choose the correct code to indicate your answer.

(a) Prior experience of learner

(b) Learner’s family lineage

(c) Aptitude of the learner

(d) Learner’s stage of development

(e) Learner’s food habits and hobbies

(f) Learner’s religious affiliation

Code:

(1) (a), (c) and (d)

(2) (d), (e) and (f)

(3) (a), (d) and (e)

(4) (b), (c) and (f)

Answer: 1

18. Assertion (A): All teaching implies learning.

Reason (R): Learning to be useful must be derived from teaching.

Choose the correct answer from the following:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: 3

19. On the basis of summative tests, a teacher is interpreting his/her students, performance in terms of their wellness life style evident in behaviour. This will be called:

(1) Formative testing

(2) Continuous and comprehensive evaluation

(3) Norm - referenced testing

(4) Criterion - referenced testing

Answer: 4

20. Which one of the following is a key behaviour in effective teaching?

(1) Using student ideas and contribution

(2) Structuring

(3) Instructional variety

(4) Questioning

Answer: 3

21. Which of the following set of statements best describes the nature and objectives of teaching?

Indicate your answer by selecting from the code.

(a) Teaching and learning are integrally related.

(b) There is no difference between teaching and training.

(c) Concern of all teaching is to ensure some kind of transformation in students.

(d) All good teaching is formal in nature.

(e) A teacher is a senior person.

(f) Teaching is a social act whereas learning is a personal act.

Code:

(1) (a), (b) and (d)

(2) (b), (c) and (e)

(3) (a), (c) and (f)

(4) (d), (e) and (f)

Answer: 3

22. Which of the following learner characteristics is highly related to effectiveness of teaching?

(1) Prior experience of the learner

(2) Educational status of the parents of the learner

(3) Peer groups of the learner

(4) Family size from which the learner comes.

Answer: 1

23. In the two sets given below Set - I indicates methods of teaching while Set - II provides the basic requirements for success/effectiveness. Match the two sets and indicate your answer by choosing from the code:

Set - I (Method of teaching) Set - II (Basic requirements for success/effectiveness) (a) Lecturing (b) Discussion in groups (c) Brainstorming (d) Programmed Instructional (i) Small step presentation with feedback provided (ii) Production of large number of ideas (iii) Content delivery in a lucid language (iv) Use of teaching-aids procedure (v) Theme based interaction among participants

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(2) (ii) (iii) (iv) (v)

(3) (iii) (v) (ii) (i)

(4) (iv) (ii) (i) (iii)

Answer: 3

24. From the list of evaluation procedures given below identify those which will be called ‘formative evaluation’. Indicate your answer by choosing from the code:

(a) A teacher awards grades to students after having transacted the course work.

(b) During interaction with students in the classroom, the teacher provides corrective feedback.

(c) The teacher gives marks to students on a unit test.

(d) The teacher clarifies the doubts of students in the class itself.

(e) The overall performance of a students is reported to parents at every three months interval.

(f) The learner’s motivation is raised by the teacher through a question-answer session.

Code:

(1) (a), (b) and (c)

(2) (b), (c) and (d)

(3) (a), (c) and (e)

(4) (b), (d) and (f)

Answer: 4

25. Assertion (A): All teaching should aim at ensuring learning.

Reason (R): All learning results from teaching.

Choose the correct answer from the following code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true, and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

(3) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false, but (R) is true.

Answer: 3

