UGC NET Commerce Syllabus 2023: Check Topics, Pattern, PDF Download

Candidates who aspire to pursue their career in commerce must check the UGC NET Commerce syllabus. Check out the latest UGC NET Commerce Syllabus and Exam Pattern here!

UGC NET Commerce Syllabus 2023: The UGC NET Commerce Syllabus 2023 is now available on the official website. Thus, candidates should download and check the latest UGC NET commerce syllabus to prepare for all the topics that can be asked in the exam. The syllabus of the UGC NET Commerce subject comprises two papers Paper A and Paper B. Paper A is common for all the subjects whereas Paper B comprises questions related to Commerce topics.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts UGC-NET twice a year to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges.

A good understanding of commerce is crucial to maximizing the chances of scoring high on the exam. As per the previous year's exam analysis, the overall difficulty level of the commerce question has been reported to be moderate level.

In this article, we have shared the UGC NET Commerce syllabus along with the exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books in detail.

UGC NET Commerce Syllabus 2023 PDF

Before applying, aspirants must download the official UGC NET Commerce syllabus PDF link shared below to understand topics and sub-topics important for the exam.

UGC NET Commerce Syllabus 2023-Important Topics

The commerce Syllabus of the UGC NET is divided into two papers. The exam will be a computer-based test Paper 1 consists of 50 multiple-choice questions whereas Paper 2 comprises 100 multiple-choice questions. As per the UGC NET marking scheme, each question carries 2 marks and there shall be no negative marking for wrong answers. There shall be no break between both papers of the UGC NET Exam and the exam duration will be three-hour. Check the important NTA UGC NET Commerce syllabus 2023 topics below.

Unit 1: Business Environment and International Business

Unit 2: Accounting and Auditing

Unit 3: Business Economics

Unit 4: Business Finance

Unit 5: Business Statistics and Research Methods

Unit 6: Business Management and Human Resource Management

Unit 7: Banking and Financial Institutions

Unit 8: Marketing Management

Unit 9: Legal Aspects of Business

Unit 10: Income-tax and Corporate Tax Planning

UGC NET Commerce Syllabus 2023- Unit Wise

The commerce syllabus for UGC NET is divided into ten units. The important topics covered in the UGC NET commerce syllabus are Accounting and Auditing, Business Finance, Marketing Management, Business Management & Human Resource Management, etc. Let’s look at the unit-wise commerce syllabus for UGC NET in detail below:

Unit 1: Business Environment and International Business

Concepts and elements of business environment: Economic environment- Economic systems, Economic policies(Monetary and fiscal policies); Political environment

Role of government in business; Legal environment- Consumer Protection Act, FEMA; Socio-cultural factors and their influence on business; Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

Scope and importance of international business; Globalization and its drivers; Modes of entry into international business

Theories of international trade; Government intervention in international trade; Tariff and non-tariff barriers; India’s foreign trade policy

Foreign direct investment (FDI) and Foreign portfolio investment (FPI); Types of FDI, Costs and benefits of FDI to home and host countries; Trends in FDI; India’s

FDI policy

Balance of payments (BOP): Importance and components of BOP

Regional Economic Integration: Levels of Regional Economic Integration; Trade creation and diversion effects; Regional Trade Agreements: European Union (EU), ASEAN, SAARC, NAFTA

International Economic Institutions: IMF, World Bank, UNCTAD

World Trade Organisation (WTO): Functions and objectives of WTO; Agriculture Agreement; GATS; TRIPS; TRIMS

Unit 2: Accounting and Auditing

Basic accounting principles; concepts and postulates

Partnership Accounts: Admission, Retirement, Death, Dissolution, and Insolvency of partnership firms

Corporate Accounting: Issue, forfeiture, and reissue of shares; Liquidation of companies; Acquisition, merger, amalgamation, and reconstruction of companies

Holding company accounts

Cost and Management Accounting: Marginal costing and Break-even analysis; Standard costing; Budgetary control; Process costing; Activity Based Costing (ABC); Costing for decision-making; Life cycle costing, Target costing, Kaizen costing, and JIT

Financial Statements Analysis: Ratio analysis; Funds flow Analysis; Cash flow analysis

Human Resources Accounting; Inflation Accounting; Environmental Accounting

Indian Accounting Standards and IFRS

Auditing: Independent financial audit; Vouching; Verification ad valuation of assets and liabilities; Audit of financial statements and audit report; Cost audit

Recent Trends in Auditing: Management audit; Energy audit; Environment audit; Systems audit; Safety audit

Unit 3: Business Economics

Meaning and Scope of business economics

Objectives of business firms

Demand analysis: Law of demand; Elasticity of demand and its measurement; Relationship between AR and MR

Consumer behavior: Utility analysis; Indifference curve analysis

Law of Variable Proportions: Law of Returns to Scale

Theory of cost: Short-run and long-run cost curves

Price determination under different market forms: Perfect competition; Monopolistic competition; Oligopoly- Price leadership model; Monopoly; Price discrimination

Pricing strategies: Price skimming; Price penetration; Peak load pricing

Unit 4: Business Finance

Scope and sources of finance; Lease financing

Cost of capital and time value of money

Capital structure

Capital budgeting decisions: Conventional and scientific techniques of capital budgeting analysis

Working capital management; Dividend decision: Theories and Policies

Risk and return analysis; Asset securitization

International monetary system

Foreign exchange market; Exchange rate risk and hedging techniques

International financial markets and instruments: Euro currency; GDRs; ADRs

International arbitrage; Multinational capital budgeting

Unit 5: Business Statistics and Research Methods

Measures of central tendency

Measures of dispersion

Measures of skewness

Correlation and regression of two variables

Probability: Approaches to probability; Bayes’ theorem

Probability distributions: Binomial, Poisson, and normal distributions

Research: Concept and types; Research designs

Data: Collection and classification of data

Sampling and estimation: Concepts; Methods of sampling - probability and nonprobability methods; Sampling distribution; Central limit theorem; Standard error;

Statistical estimation

Hypothesis testing: z-test; t-test; ANOVA; Chi–square test; Mann-Whitney test (Utest); Kruskal-Wallis test (H-test); Rank correlation test

Report writing

Unit 6: Business Management and Human Resource Management

Principles and functions of management

Organization structure: Formal and informal organizations; Span of control

Responsibility and authority: Delegation of authority and decentralization

Motivation and leadership: Concept and theories

Corporate governance and business ethics

Human resource management: Concept, role and functions of HRM; Human resource planning; Recruitment and selection; Training and development; Succession planning

Compensation management: Job evaluation; Incentives and fringe benefits

Performance appraisal including 360 degree performance appraisal

Collective bargaining and workers’ participation in management

Personality: Perception; Attitudes; Emotions; Group dynamics; Power and politics; Conflict and negotiation; Stress management

Organizational Culture: Organizational development and organizational change

Unit 7: Banking and Financial Institutions

Overview of Indian financial system

Types of banks: Commercial banks; Regional Rural Banks (RRBs); Foreign banks;Cooperative banks

Reserve Bank of India: Functions; Role and monetary policy management

Banking sector reforms in India: Basel norms; Risk management; NPA management

Financial markets: Money market; Capital market; Government securities market

Financial Institutions: Development Finance Institutions (DFIs); Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs); Mutual Funds; Pension Funds

Financial Regulators in India

Financial sector reforms including financial inclusion

Digitisation of banking and other financial services: Internet banking; mobile banking; Digital payments systems

Insurance: Types of insurance- Life and Non-life insurance; Risk classification and management; Factors limiting the insurability of risk; Re-insurance; Regulatory framework of insurance- IRDA and its role

Unit 8: Marketing Management

Marketing: Concept and approaches; Marketing channels; Marketing mix; Strategic marketing planning; Market segmentation, targeting and positioning

Product decisions: Concept; Product line; Product mix decisions; Product life cycle; New product development

Pricing decisions: Factors affecting price determination; Pricing policies and strategies

Promotion decisions: Role of promotion in marketing; Promotion methods -

Advertising; Personal selling; Publicity; Sales promotion tools and techniques; Promotion mix

Distribution decisions: Channels of distribution; Channel management

Consumer Behaviour; Consumer buying process; factors influencing consumer buying decisions

Service marketing

Trends in marketing: Social marketing; Online marketing; Green marketing; Direct marketing; Rural marketing; CRM

Logistics management

Unit 9: Legal Aspects of Business

Indian Contract Act, 1872: Elements of a valid contract; Capacity of parties; Free consent; Discharge of a contract; Breach of contract and remedies against breach; Quasi contracts;

Special contracts: Contracts of indemnity and guarantee; contracts of bailment and pledge; Contracts of agency

Sale of Goods Act, 1930: Sale and agreement to sell; Doctrine of Caveat Emptor; Rights of unpaid seller and rights of buyer

Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881: Types of negotiable instruments; Negotiation and assignment; Dishonour and discharge of negotiable instruments

The Companies Act, 2013: Nature and kinds of companies; Company formation; Management, meetings and winding up of a joint stock company

Limited Liability Partnership: Structure and procedure of formation of LLP in India

The Competition Act, 2002: Objectives and main provisions

The Information Technology Act, 2000: Objectives and main provisions; Cyber crimes and penalties

The RTI Act, 2005: Objectives and main provisions

Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) : Patents, trademarks and copyrights; Emerging issues in intellectual property

Goods and Services Tax (GST): Objectives and main provisions; Benefits of GST; Implementation mechanism; Working of dual GST

Unit 10: Income-tax and Corporate Tax Planning

Income-tax: Basic concepts; Residential status and tax incidence; Exempted incomes; Agricultural income; Computation of taxable income under various heads; Deductions from Gross total income; Assessment of Individuals; Clubbing of incomes

International Taxation: Double taxation and its avoidance mechanism; Transfer pricing

Corporate Tax Planning: Concepts and significance of corporate tax planning; Tax avoidance versus tax evasion; Techniques of corporate tax planning; Tax considerations in specific business situations: Make or buy decisions; Own or lease an asset; Retain; Renewal or replacement of asset; Shut down or continue operations

Deduction and collection of tax at source; Advance payment of tax; E-filing of income-tax returns

UGC NET Commerce Syllabus 2023 In Hindi

यूजीसी नेट के वाणिज्य पाठ्यक्रम को दो पेपरों में विभाजित किया गया है। परीक्षा कंप्यूटर आधारित परीक्षा होगी जिसमें पेपर 1 में 50 बहुविकल्पीय प्रश्न होंगे जबकि पेपर 2 में 100 बहुविकल्पीय प्रश्न होंगे। यूजीसी नेट मार्किंग स्कीम के अनुसार, प्रत्येक प्रश्न में 2 अंक होते हैं और गलत उत्तरों के लिए कोई नकारात्मक अंकन नहीं होगा। UGC NET परीक्षा के दोनों पेपरों के बीच कोई ब्रेक नहीं होगा और परीक्षा की अवधि तीन घंटे होगी। नीचे महत्वपूर्ण NTA UGC NET कॉमर्स पाठ्यक्रम 2023 विषयों की जाँच करें।

यूनिट 1:व्यापार पर्यावरण और अंतर्राष्ट्रीय व्यापार।

यूनिट 2: लेखा और लेखा परीक्षा

यूनिट 3: व्यावसायिक अर्थशास्त्र

यूनिट 4: वयापार वित्त।

यूनिट 5: व्यापार सांख्यिकी और अनुसंधान के तरीके

यूनिट 6: व्यवसाय प्रबंधन और मानव संसाधन प्रबंधन

यूनिट 7: बैंकिंग और वित्तीय संस्थान

यूनिट 8: विपणन प्रबंधन

यूनिट 9: व्यवसाय के कानूनी पहलू

यूनिट 10: इनकम टैक्स और कॉर्पोरेट टैक्स प्लानिंग

Paper-Wise Weightage for UGC NET Commerce Syllabus

Candidates should check the weightage of all the papers covered in the UGC NET Commerce Syllabus and then start their preparation accordingly. Familiarity with the UGC NET Commerce exam pattern will help them to get close insights into the exam format, paper-wise number of questions, maximum marks, marking scheme, and much more as shared below.

Paper Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Marking Scheme Paper 1 Teaching Aptitude, Research Aptitude, Reading Comprehension, Communication, Reasoning (including Maths), Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation, Information & Communication Technology (ICT), People & Environment, and Higher Education System 50 100 +2 marks for the correct answer. No negative marking is applicable Paper 2 Commerce 100 200 +2 marks for the correct answer. No negative marking is applicable.

How do I prepare for UGC NET Commerce?

It is essential that you develop the best UGC NET Commerce strategy in order to maximize your chances of clearing the exam. To do so, first, comprehend the UGC NET Commerce syllabus and exam structure, and then create a study strategy based on that. This will assist in allocating a number of hours to each topic based on weightage and prior knowledge. Here is a collection of the most effective preparation strategies for the commerce section.

Analyze the UGC NET Commerce syllabus and exam pattern carefully before starting the preparation to cover only important topics from the exam perspective.

If you pick up a topic such as Legal Aspects of Business, then you should learn the fundamentals first as it will help you to understand advanced-level topics easily.

Pick the best books and study material recommended by experts and previous toppers for better preparation.

Solve previous year's question papers, UGC NET sample papers, and mock tests to figure out your strong and weak areas and improve the areas that require practice.

Create short notes for all the commerce topics as these notes are helpful in quick revision.

Best Books for UGC NET Commerce Syllabus

Candidates should get their hands on the expert-recommended UGC NET Commerce books based on the latest trends and formats. The right books will help them cover all the units mentioned in the UGC NET Commerce syllabus. Some of the best books for the UGC NET Commerce subject are shared below: