UGC NET June 2023: Important Higher Education System-Governance, Polity & Administration Questions with Answer

UGC NET June 2023: Get the most important Higher Education System - Governance, Polity, and Administration Questions that have maximum chances of coming this year in the UGC NET June 2023 Exam. So start practicing these questions to ace the UGC NET Exam this year.

To clear UGC NET June 2023 Exam, candidates must practice the most frequently appearing questions of different sections of the exam. Higher Education System - Governance, Polity and Administration section mainly tests the candidates’ knowledge about the laws related to the Higher Education System and its structure. So, in this article, we have compiled the most important Higher Education System - Governance, Polity and Administration Questions that have maximum chances to come this year in UGC NET June 2023 Exam.

UGC NET Higher Education System - Governance, Polity and Administration Questions with Answers

1. Which of the following are the objectives of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA)?

(a) To improve the overall quality of state institutions.

(b) To ensure adequate availability of quality faculty.

(c) To create new institutions through upgradation of existing autonomous colleges.

(d) To downgrade universities with poor infrastructure into autonomous colleges.

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

(1) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

(2) (a), (b) and (c)

(3) (a), (c) and (d)

(4) (a), (b) and (d)

Answer: 2

2. The grounds on which discrimination in admission to educational institutions is constitutionally prohibited are:

(a) Religion

(b) Sex

(c) Place of birth

(d) Nationality

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

(1) (b), (c) and (d)

(2) (a), (b) and (c)

(3) (a), (b) and (d)

(4) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

Answer: 2

3. Which of the following statements are correct about Lok Sabha?

(a) The Constitution puts a limit on the size of the Lok Sabha.

(b) The size and shape of the Parliamentary Constituencies is determined by the Election Commission.

(c) First - past - the Post electoral system is followed.

(d) The Speaker of Lok Sabha does not have a casting vote in case of an equality of votes.

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

(1) (a) and (c)

(2) (a), (b) and (c)

(3) (a), (c) and (d)

(4) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

Answer: 1

4. Public Order as an item in the Constitution figures in:

(1) the Union List

(2) the State List

(3) the Concurrent List

(4) the Residuary Powers

Answer: 2

5. The term of office of the Advocate General of a State is:

(1) 4 years

(2) 5 years

(3) 6 years or 65 years of age whichever is earlier

(4) not fixed

Answer: 4

6. Which among the following States has the highest number of seats in the Lok Sabha?

(1) Maharashtra

(2) Rajasthan

(3) Tamil Nadu

(4) West Bengal

Answer: 1

7. Which of the following core values among the institutions of higher education are promoted by the NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council)?

(a) Contributing to national development.

(b) Fostering global competencies among the students.

(c) Inculcating a value system among students and teachers.

(d) Promoting the optimum utilization of the infrastructure.

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

Codes:

(1) (b), (c) and (d)

(2) (a), (b) and (c)

(3) (a), (c) and (d)

(4) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

Answer: 2

8. The best way for providing value education is through

(1) discussions on scriptural texts

(2) lectures / discourses on values

(3) seminars / symposia on values

(4) mentoring / reflective sessions on values

Answer: 4

9. The National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) has been declared unconstitutional by

(1) The Supreme Court of India

(2) The High Court

(3) The High Court and the Supreme Court both

(4) The President of India

Answer: 1

10. Which of the following statements about the Indian political system is/are correct?

(a) The President is both Head of the State and Head of the Government.

(b) Parliament is Supreme.

(c) The Supreme Court is the guardian of the Constitution.

(d) The Directive Principles of State Policy are justiciable.

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

(1) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

(2) (b), (c) and (d)

(3) (b) and (c)

(4) (c) only

Answer: 4

11. Which of the following are the fundamental duties?

(a) To respect the National Flag.

(b) To protect and improve the natural environment.

(c) For a parent to provide opportunities for education to his/her child.

(d) To protect monuments and places of national importance.

Select the correct answer from the codes given:

Codes:

(1) (a), (b) and (c)

(2) (a), (b) and (d)

(3) (a), (c) and (d)

(4) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

Answer: 1

12. Which of the following statements are correct in respect of Niti Aayog?

(a) It is a constitutional body.

(b) It is a statutory body.

(c) It is neither a constitutional body nor a statutory body.

(d) It is a think-tank.

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

(1) (a) and (d)

(2) (b) and (d)

(3) (c) and (d)

(4) (b), (c) and (d)

Answer: 3

13. Which of the following are the demerits of globalisation of higher education?

(a) Exposure to global curriculum

(b) Promotion of elitism in education

(c) Commodification of higher education

(d) Increase in the cost of education

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

Codes:

(1) (a) and (d)

(2) (a), (c) and (d)

(3) (b), (c) and (d)

(4) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

Answer: 3

14. Which of the following statements are correct about deemed universities?

(a) The Governor of the State is the chancellor of deemed universities.

(b) They can design their own syllabus and course work.

(c) They can frame their own guidelines regarding admission and fees.

(d) They can grant degrees.

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

Codes:

(1) (a), (b) and (c)

(2) (b), (c) and (d)

(3) (a), (c) and (d)

(4) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

Answer: 2

15. The purpose of value education is best served by focussing on

(1) Cultural practices prevailing in the society.

(2) Norms of conduct laid down by a social group.

(3) Concern for human values.

(4) Religious and moral practices and instructions.

Answer: 3

16. Which of the following statements are correct?

(a) Rajya Sabha is a permanent House which can be dissolved only during national emergency.

(b) Rajya Sabha does not represent the local interests of the States.

(c) Members of the Rajya Sabha are not bound to vote at the dictates of the states they represent.

(d) No Union territory has a representative in the Rajya Sabha.

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

Codes:

(1) (a) and (d)

(2) (b) and (c)

(3) (b), (c) and (d)

(4) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

Answer: 2

17. Which of the following are not necessarily the immediate consequences of the proclamation of the President’s Rule in a State?

(a) Dissolution of the State Assembly.

(b) Removal of the Council of Ministers in the State.

(c) Takeover of the State administration by the Union Government.

(d) Appointment of a new Chief Secretary.

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

Codes:

(1) (a) and (d)

(2) (a), (b) and (c)

(3) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

(4) (b) and (c)

Answer: 1

18. Instead of holding the office during the pleasure of the President who among the following hold(s) office during good behaviour?

(a) Governor of a State

(b) Attorney General of India

(c) Judges of the High Court

(d) Administrator of a Union Territory

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

Codes:

(1) (a) only

(2) (c) only

(3) (a) and (c)

(4) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

Answer: 2

19. Which of the following are the goals of higher education in India?

(a) Access

(b) Equity

(c) Quality and Excellence

(d) Relevance

(e) Value based education

(f) Compulsory and free education

Select the correct answer from the code given below:

(1) (a), (b) and (e) only

(2) (a), (b), (e) and (f)

(3) (a), (b), (c), (d) and (e)

(4) (a), (b), (c), (d), (e) and (f)

Answer: 3

20. Which of the following has been ranked the best college in the country (2022) as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)?

(1) Indian Institute of Technology, Madras

(2) All India Institute of Medical Sciences

(3) Jawahar Lal Nehru University, New Delhi

(4) Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore

Answer: 1

21. Which of the following universities has received the Visitor’s Award for the best Central University in India in Feb. 2017?

(1) Jawaharlal Nehru University

(2) Banaras Hindu University

(3) Tezpur University

(4) University of Hyderabad

Answer: 1

22. Who among the following can be removed by the President without Parliament’s resolution?

(1) Judge of a High Court

(2) Governor of a State

(3) Chief Election Commissioner

(4) Comptroller and Auditor – General

Answer: 2

23. Which of the following come(s) within the ambit of the term ‘corruption’?

(a) Misuse of official position

(b) Deviation from rules, laws and norms

(c) Non-action when action is required

(d) Harm to public good

Select the correct answer from the code given below:

(1) (a) only

(2) (a) and (b) only

(3) (a), (b) and (d)

(4) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

Answer: 4

24. India has the largest Higher Education System in the World after:

(a) The United States of America

(b) Australia

(c) China

(d) United Kingdom (U.K.)

Select the correct answer from the code given below:

(1) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

(2) (a), (b) and (c) only

(3) (a), (c) and (d) only

(4) (a) and (c) only

Answer: 4

25. Prime Minister Research Fellowship is for students pursuing Ph.D programme in:

(1) State and Central Universities

(2) Central Universities, IISc, IITs, NITs, IISERs and IIITs

(3) IISc, IITs, NITs, IISERs, IIITs, State and Central Universities

(4) IITs and IISc

Answer: 4

26. Leader of the Opposition is a member of committees which select:

(a) the Central Information Commissioner

(b) the Central Vigilance Commissioner

(c) the Chairperson of National Human Rights Commission

(d) the Chairperson of National Commission for Women

Select the correct answer from the code given below:

(1) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

(2) (a), (b) and (c) only

(3) (a), (c) and (d) only

(4) (a), (b) and (d) only

Answer: 2

27. Which of the following statements are correct about gender budgeting?

(a) It is a separate budget addressing the specific needs of women.

(b) It assesses the impact of government budget on women.

(c) It is an accounting exercise.

(d) It is another budgeting innovation.

Select the correct answer from the code given below:

(1) (b) and (d) only

(2) (a) and (d) only

(3) (a), (c) and (d) only

(4) (b), (c) and (d) only

Answer: 1

28. Which of the following are the barriers to citizen-centric administration in India?

(a) Wooden and inflexible attitude of the civil servants

(b) Ineffective implementation of laws and rules

(c) Awareness of rights and duties of citizens

(d) Lack of job opportunities for the youth

Select the correct answer from the code given below:

(1) (a), (b), (c) and (d)

(2) (a), (b) and (c) only

(3) (a), (b) and (d) only

(4) (a) and (b) only

Answer: 4