IIT JAM Chemistry Question Paper with Solution, Download Previous Year Question Paper PDF

IIT JAM Chemistry Question Paper PDF: Every aspirant who is planning to take Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) Chemistry (CY) exam 2026 must practice the IIT JAM Chemistry previous year question papers. Solving IIT JAM Chemistry previous year question papers will give valuable insights into the exam's structure, question styles, and level of difficulty of the exam. IIT JAM is conducted for admissions to various postgraduate programmes such as M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech.), MS (Research), M.Sc. - M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D., and M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree, across multiple disciplines by premier institutes across the country. It is one of the highly competitive entrance tests with more than thousands of applicants. Here, you can find IIT JAM Chemistry ten years question paper with their answer key. The candidates can download the IIT JAM Chemistry previous year question paper of 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and more.
IIT JAM Chemistry Question Papers 2026
In 2026, the official PDF of IIT JAM Chemistry 2026 question paper along with the answer key will be released by IIT Bombay on the official website of IIT JAM 2026. The IIT JAM Chemistry 2026 question paper PDF can be downloaded through log in on the web portal with your enrollment ID and password. We will provide a direct link to download IIT JAM Chemistry 2026 question paper PDF once it will be officially available. The candidates can find previous year IIT JAM Chemistry question paper PDFs with answer keys here.
How to download IIT JAM Chemistry Question Paper PDF 2026?
After the IIT JAM 2026 Exam, IIT Bombay will release the IIT JAM Chemistry 2026 question paper on its official website. The candidates need to follow these steps to download the IIT JAM Chemistry 2026 question paper.
-
Step 1: Visit IIT JAM 2026 official website
-
Step 2: Click on the question paper link
-
Step 3: Login with enrollment id and password
-
Step 4: The question paper of IIT JAM Chemistry 2026 will show on the screen
-
Step 5: Download the IIT JAM Chemistry 2026 question paper.
IIT JAM Chemistry Question Paper 2026 Pattern
The IIT JAM Chemistry paper contains questions based on Basic Mathematical Concepts and Chemistry. The IIT JAM Chemistry exam has 60 questions with a total of 100 marks. The total allotted time for this online exam is 3 hours. The IIT JAM Chemistry paper consists of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NTA) questions. All the important details about the IIT JAM exam pattern for Chemistry are given in the table below.
|
IIT JAM Chemistry (CY) Exam Pattern
|
Sections
|
The paper consists of three sections
|
Total Number of Questions
|
60
|
Maximum Marks
|
100
|
Time Allotted
|
3 hours
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Type of Questions
|
|
Negative Marking
|
IIT JAM Chemistry Previous Year Question Paper
Every IIT JAM Chemistry aspirant must solve the previous year question papers to make themselves familiar with the exam structure and question types asked in the exam. Practicing IIT JAM Chemistry previous year question papers is very important to know the key concepts for the IIT JAM Chemistry Exam. It also highlights the aspirant’s weak areas which require improvement.
IIT JAM Chemistry Question Paper 2025
The IIT JAM 2025 exam was conducted on February 02, 2025 by IIT Delhi in the forenoon session. As per the IIT JAM Chemistry paper analysis, the exam difficulty level was moderate to difficult. Here, we are providing the IIT JAM Chemistry 2025 question paper PDF with the answer key in the following table.
|
IIT JAM Chemistry (CY) Question Paper 2025
|
IIT JAM Chemistry Question Paper 2025
IIT JAM Chemistry Question Paper with Solution PDF
In IIT JAM Chemistry exam, solving previous year question papers offers several benefits to the candidates. It helps them to understand the exam structure, enhance their confidence, and refine overall preparation. Through solving previous year question papers the candidates can pinpoint their strengths, weaknesses, and gain valuable insights into essential topics. Here, you can find IIT JAM Chemistry previous year question papers along with their respective answer keys.
|
IIT JAM Chemistry Previous Year Question Paper with Solution PDF
|
IIT JAM Chemistry Question Paper 2024
|
IIT JAM Chemistry Question Paper 2023
|
IIT JAM Chemistry Question Paper 2022
|
IIT JAM Chemistry Question Paper 2021
|
IIT JAM Chemistry Question Paper 2020
|
IIT JAM Chemistry Question Paper 2019
|
IIT JAM Chemistry Question Paper 2018
|
IIT JAM Chemistry Question Paper 2017
|
IIT JAM Chemistry Question Paper 2016
|
IIT JAM Chemistry Question Paper 2015
|
IIT JAM Chemistry Question Paper 2014
|
IIT JAM Chemistry Question Paper 2013
|
IIT JAM Chemistry Question Paper 2012
IIT JAM Chemistry Syllabus
It is necessary for all the candidates, who are going to appear in the IIT JAM Chemistry 2026 exam, they must have a comprehensive understanding of the IIT JAM Chemistry syllabus.
The IIT JAM syllabus for Chemistry (CY) 2026 is divided into four sections - Basic Mathematical Concepts, Physical Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry, and Organic Chemistry. The detailed list of topics of the IIT JAM Chemistry syllabus is provided below.
Basic Mathematical Concepts (10+2 Level)
-
Functions
-
maxima and minima
-
integrals
-
ordinary differential equations
-
vectors
-
matrices and determinants
-
elementary statistics.
Physical Chemistry
-
Atomic and Molecular Structure
-
Gaseous State
-
Liquid State
-
Solid State
-
Chemical Thermodynamics
-
Chemical and Phase Equilibria
-
Electrochemistry
-
Chemical Kinetics
-
Adsorption
-
Spectroscopy
Organic Chemistry
-
Basic Concepts in Organic Chemistry and Stereochemistry
-
Organic Reaction Mechanism and Synthetic Applications
-
Qualitative Organic Analysis
-
Natural Products Chemistry
-
Aromatic and Heterocyclic Chemistry
Inorganic Chemistry
-
Periodic Table
-
Extractions of Metals
-
Chemical Bonding and shapes of molecules.
-
Main Group Elements (s and p blocks)
-
Transition Metals (d block)
-
Bioinorganic Chemistry
-
Instrumental Methods of Analysis
-
Analytical Chemistry
Why solve IIT JAM Chemistry (CY) Previous Year Question Paper PDF?
In IIT JAM Chemistry exam, solving the previous year papers plays a major role in achieving success. Practicing IIT JAM Chemistry previous year question papers offers multiple benefits that can comprehensively enhance your preparation.
-
Offer valuable insight into the exam pattern, question types, and difficulty level of the exam.
-
Familiarises you with the exam structure.
-
It aids in refining study plans and focusing on areas that need improvement.
-
Practicing IIT JAM Chemistry past year papers create a simulated exam environment, making the candidates more comfortable on the actual test day.
-
Helps to identify the strengths and weaknesses in various topics.
-
Enhances problem-solving skills of the candidate.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation