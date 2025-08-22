IIT JAM Chemistry Question Paper with Solution, Download Previous Year Question Paper PDF

IIT JAM Chemistry Question Paper PDF: Every aspirant who is planning to take Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) Chemistry (CY) exam 2026 must practice the IIT JAM Chemistry previous year question papers. Solving IIT JAM Chemistry previous year question papers will give valuable insights into the exam's structure, question styles, and level of difficulty of the exam. IIT JAM is conducted for admissions to various postgraduate programmes such as M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech.), MS (Research), M.Sc. - M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D., and M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree, across multiple disciplines by premier institutes across the country. It is one of the highly competitive entrance tests with more than thousands of applicants. Here, you can find IIT JAM Chemistry ten years question paper with their answer key. The candidates can download the IIT JAM Chemistry previous year question paper of 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and more.

IIT JAM Chemistry Question Papers 2026 In 2026, the official PDF of IIT JAM Chemistry 2026 question paper along with the answer key will be released by IIT Bombay on the official website of IIT JAM 2026. The IIT JAM Chemistry 2026 question paper PDF can be downloaded through log in on the web portal with your enrollment ID and password. We will provide a direct link to download IIT JAM Chemistry 2026 question paper PDF once it will be officially available. The candidates can find previous year IIT JAM Chemistry question paper PDFs with answer keys here. How to download IIT JAM Chemistry Question Paper PDF 2026? After the IIT JAM 2026 Exam, IIT Bombay will release the IIT JAM Chemistry 2026 question paper on its official website. The candidates need to follow these steps to download the IIT JAM Chemistry 2026 question paper.

Step 1: Visit IIT JAM 2026 official website

Step 2: Click on the question paper link

Step 3: Login with enrollment id and password

Step 4: The question paper of IIT JAM Chemistry 2026 will show on the screen

Step 5: Download the IIT JAM Chemistry 2026 question paper. IIT JAM Chemistry Question Paper 2026 Pattern The IIT JAM Chemistry paper contains questions based on Basic Mathematical Concepts and Chemistry. The IIT JAM Chemistry exam has 60 questions with a total of 100 marks. The total allotted time for this online exam is 3 hours. The IIT JAM Chemistry paper consists of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NTA) questions. All the important details about the IIT JAM exam pattern for Chemistry are given in the table below.

IIT JAM Chemistry (CY) Exam Pattern Sections The paper consists of three sections Section A

Section B

Section C Total Number of Questions 60 Maximum Marks 100 Time Allotted 3 hours Mode of Exam Online Type of Questions Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Negative Marking 1/3 for 1 mark Que in MCQ

2/3 for 2 marks ques in MCQ

No Negative marking in MSQ and NAT IIT JAM Chemistry Previous Year Question Paper Every IIT JAM Chemistry aspirant must solve the previous year question papers to make themselves familiar with the exam structure and question types asked in the exam. Practicing IIT JAM Chemistry previous year question papers is very important to know the key concepts for the IIT JAM Chemistry Exam. It also highlights the aspirant’s weak areas which require improvement.

IIT JAM Chemistry Question Paper 2025 The IIT JAM 2025 exam was conducted on February 02, 2025 by IIT Delhi in the forenoon session. As per the IIT JAM Chemistry paper analysis, the exam difficulty level was moderate to difficult. Here, we are providing the IIT JAM Chemistry 2025 question paper PDF with the answer key in the following table. IIT JAM Chemistry (CY) Question Paper 2025 IIT JAM Chemistry Question Paper 2025 Download PDF IIT JAM Chemistry Question Paper with Solution PDF In IIT JAM Chemistry exam, solving previous year question papers offers several benefits to the candidates. It helps them to understand the exam structure, enhance their confidence, and refine overall preparation. Through solving previous year question papers the candidates can pinpoint their strengths, weaknesses, and gain valuable insights into essential topics. Here, you can find IIT JAM Chemistry previous year question papers along with their respective answer keys.

IIT JAM Chemistry Syllabus It is necessary for all the candidates, who are going to appear in the IIT JAM Chemistry 2026 exam, they must have a comprehensive understanding of the IIT JAM Chemistry syllabus. The IIT JAM syllabus for Chemistry (CY) 2026 is divided into four sections - Basic Mathematical Concepts, Physical Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry, and Organic Chemistry. The detailed list of topics of the IIT JAM Chemistry syllabus is provided below. Basic Mathematical Concepts (10+2 Level) Functions

maxima and minima

integrals

ordinary differential equations

vectors

matrices and determinants

elementary statistics. Physical Chemistry Atomic and Molecular Structure

Gaseous State

Liquid State

Solid State

Chemical Thermodynamics

Chemical and Phase Equilibria

Electrochemistry

Chemical Kinetics

Adsorption

Spectroscopy