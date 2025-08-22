IIT JAM Chemistry Syllabus 2026: Download PDF, Check Newly Added Topics with Exam Pattern

IIT JAM Chemistry (CY) Syllabus 2026: The IIT JAM Chemistry (CY) syllabus is a very important guide for students who want to get into an IIT or IISc for their master's degree. It clearly lists all the topics you need to study in physical, organic, and inorganic chemistry. This year, IIT Bombay is going to conduct the IIT JAM exam on February 15, 2026 and has released the official syllabus along with the notification. All prospective candidates of the IIT JAM 2026 are advised to familiarise themselves with the IIT JAM syllabus. Scroll down to learn more about the NEET PG syllabus, including weightage, subject-wise topics, prep tips, and best books.

IIT JAM Chemistry (CY) Syllabus 2026

The IIT JAM Chemistry syllabus is designed to check the candidate's foundational knowledge and conceptual clarity across all three major branches of chemistry: physical, organic, and inorganic. Its purpose is to evaluate not just rote memorisation, but a student's ability to apply fundamental principles to solve complex, analytical problems, assessing their readiness for advanced studies at the postgraduate level. The syllabus ensures that candidates have the necessary skills to handle the rigorous academic demands of M.Sc. and Ph.D. programs at top institutions. It is essential for all candidates appearing in the IIT JAM Chemistry 2026 exam to be well-versed with the IIT JAM Chemistry syllabus before starting their preparation. Check the important topics, section-wise weightage for the IIT JAM Chemistry syllabus.