UGC NET Admit Card 2023 (Anytime): Check NET Exam Date and Phase 1 City Intimation Slip Updates

UGC NET Admit Card 2023: UGC will release the call letter soon on the official website. Check Direct Link to Download UGC NET June 2023 Call Letter, Exam Intimation Slip Details, Steps to download the admit card, exam details here

UGC NET Admit Card 2023 will be available anytime soon on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) i.e. ,ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Those who have applied for UGC NET June 2023 Exam can download UGC NET Admit Card from the website of NTA i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be held from June 13 to 22, 2023. The exam will be conducted online in two slots i.e. morning and evening. It is expected that the exam will be conducted in multiple phases and the UGC NET Phase 1 Admit Card will be available shortly.

UGC NET Admit Card Download Link 2023

The direct link to download UGC NET Admit Card will also be provided here. Candidates are required to use their application number & password to download their NET Admit Card. They are advised to bookmark this page in order to download the admit card without any hassle.

UGC NET City Intimation Link 2023

Before releasing the admit card, NTA will inform the students about their exam details such as their individual exam date and time, exam city, venue etc. UGC NET Exam City Link is expected today.



UGC NET Admit Card Overview 2023

Meanwhile, candidates can check the highlight related to the exam in the table below:

Name of the Exam Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Name of the Commission University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) Exam Name UGC NET June 2023 Exam Date June 13 to June 22 2023 UGC NET Exam Shift and Time Shift 1: 9 am to 12 pm Shift-2: 3 pm to 6 pm UGC NET Phase 1 Exam Date To be announced UGC NET Admit Card Credential Application Number and Date of Birth Official Website www.ugc.net.in

How to Download NTA UGC NET Admit Card 2023

Students can follow these steps incase they want to download their UGC NET e-admit card from the website of NTA.

Step 1: Go to the official website NTA UGC NET (www.ugcnet.nta.nic.in)

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Admit Card for UGC NET June 2023’ under the recent update section.

Step 3: The login link will be opened where you are required to provide your Application Number & Password.

Step 4: Enter the Security Pin (Captcha Code)

Step 5: Click on SIGN IN.

Step 6: Download UGC NET Admit Card

In case a candidate is unable to download Admit Card from the website, he/she may approach the Help Line of NTA between 09:30 am to 5:30 pm or write to NTA at: ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

The candidates should remember to carry the mentioned documents and follow the instructions at the exam centre. Otherwise, they will not be allowed at the exam centre

Important Documents to Carry at UGC NET Exam Centre Important Instructions for the Exam Day Printout of UGC NET Call Letter 2023

One passport-size photo (same as uploaded on the application form)

One original Photo ID Card such as PAN card or Driving License or Voter ID or Passport or Aadhaar Card (With photograph) or Aadhaar Enrolment No or Ration Card. . The name on the photo identification must match the name as shown on the Admit Card.

PwD certificate, if applicable Reach the exam centre before 8.30 am for the 'First Shift' or before 2.30 pm in the 'Second Shift'



Report to the exam centre by 8.45 am in the 'First Shift' and by 2.45 pm in the 'Second Shift'



Don’t use unfair practices and don’t breach examination rules

Don’t carry any electronic gadget

What Information is available on UGC NET Admit Card 2023

The following details will be available on the admit cards of the candidates. Candidates must ensure all the details are correct on the admit card. In case of any discrepancies, they can call on the helpline number (0120-6895200) on working days between 10 am to 6:00 pm.

Name

Roll number

Application number

Exam date

Exam shift and time

Category

Date of birth

Photo

Signature

Father's name

Gender

PwD- IF APPLICABLE

Exam Centre Venue

Reporting time

NET subject applied for

Gate closing time of centre

Exam day instructions

UGC NET Exam Details 2023

The candidates can check the exam pattern, type of questions, number of questions and other details below:

Paper 1 will consist of multiple choice questions of 100 marks. There will be 50 questions designed to test the reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the Candidate.

Paper 2 will have 100 questions for 200 marks on the subject

The duration of the exam is 3 hours

The medium of the question paper shall be in English & Hindi only except for language papers

For each correct response,2 marks will be given

There is no negative marking for incorrect answers.

UGC NET is an exam to determine the eligibility of students for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges

No Admit Card shall be issued to the candidates whose Applications are found to be incomplete for any reasons (including indistinct/ doubtful photographs/unsigned Applications) or who do not fulfil the eligibility criteria for the examination.

The Common Services Centre is also providing admit card services for Rs. 10+GST.