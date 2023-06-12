MHT CET Result 2023 Announced for PCB, PCM at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Direct Link Here

Maharashtra CET 2023 result has been declared for the PCM and PCB group. Students can check their results through the link given on the official website or through the direct link given here.

MHT CET Result 2023: MHT CET results for the PCM and PCB group has been released. CET Cell has issued the scorecard link on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the PCM and PCB group entrance exams can check their results through the link available on the official website. Candidates can also check the MHT CET PCM and PCB result through the direct link given here.

Maharashtra CET Results for PCM and PCB group is available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. A direct link to check the results are also available here.

MHT CET PCM Result 2023 Direct Link- Click Here

MHT CET PCB Result 2023 Direct Link - Click Here

Steps to Check MHT CET 2023 Results

The MHT CET result 2023 link for PCM and PCB groups has been announced on the official website. In order to check the results, candidates are required to visit the official website and login using the credentials. Follow the given steps to check the MHT CET Result.

Step 1: Visit the Maharashtra CET 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the PCM, PCB scorecard link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the application number, date of birth and security pin in the given link

Step 4:The MH CET result 2023 for PCM/ PCB will be displayed

Step 5: Download the CET results for further reference

MHT CET 2023 Scorecad Details

Maharashtra CET PCM and PCB result is available online. When downloading the results, candidates are advised to cross-check the details given on the MHT CET Scorecard. The following details will be mentioned on the MHT CET 2023 Scorecard.

Candidate name

Roll Number

Application number

Stream

Subjects

Marks Secured

Qualifying status

What After MHT CET 2023 Results

With the announcement of the MHT CET 2023 results, candidates who have qualified the entrance exam will be eligible to apply for the counselling procedure. Maharashtra CET counselling process will commence soon. Eligible students need to first register following which they can submit the choices for the counselling rounds. Futher details regarding the counselling procedure will be given here.

MHT CET Results 2023 for PCM/PCB Tie-Breaking Process

In case of a tie, a higher score in Mathematics/ Biology will be given a higher rank.

Next candidates with high scores in Physics will be given a higher rank.

If a tie still persists, those with a higher score in Chemistry will be given a higher rank.

Candidates with higher marks in their qualifying examinations for Physics, Mathematics, and Chemistry taken together, will be given a higher MHT CET rank.

Students with a higher percentage of marks in the Mathematics subject in their qualifying exam will be given a higher rank.

Candidates with a higher percentage of marks in the Physics subject in qualifying exams will be given a higher MHT CET rank.

Lastly, candidates having a higher percentage of marks in the Chemistry subject in their qualifying examination will be given a higher rank.

