UGC NET 2023 Exam: Important Research Aptitude Questions with Answers

UGC NET 2023 Exam Research Aptitude Questions: We have compiled for you the most important Research Aptitude Questions that have maximum chances of coming this year in the UGC NET Exam. So, start practicing these questions to ace the UGC NET Exam this year.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Research Aptitude Questions: To crack the UGC NET Exam, candidates must practice the most frequently appearing questions of different sections of the exam. Research Aptitude questions are related to research and method of doing it. In this article, we have compiled the most important Research Aptitude Questions that have maximum chances to come this year in UGC NET Exam.

Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam

UGC NET Research Aptitude Questions with Answers

1. Which of the following statements is not true in the context of participatory research?

(1) It recognizes knowledge as power.

(2) It emphasises on people as experts.

(3) It is a collective process of enquiry.

(4) Its sole purpose is production of knowledge.

Answer: 4

2. A researcher is interested in studying the prospects of a particular political party in an urban area. What tool should he prefer for the study?

(1) Rating scale

(2) Interview

(3) Questionnaire

(4) Schedule

Answer: 3

Click here to get Important Teaching Aptitude Questions for UGC NET Exam

3. Ethical norms in research do not involve guidelines for:

(1) Thesis format

(2) Copyright

(3) Patenting policy

(4) Data sharing policies

Answer: 1

4. A researcher intends to explore the effect of possible factors for the organization of effective mid-day meal interventions. Which research method will be most appropriate for this study?

(1) Historical method

(2) Descriptive survey method

(3) Experimental method

(4) Ex-post-facto method

Click here to get Important Communication Questions for UGC NET Exam

Answer: 4

5. Which of the following is an initial mandatory requirement for pursuing research?

(1) Developing a research design

(2) Formulating a research question

(3) Deciding about the data analysis procedure

(4) Formulating a research hypothesis

Answer: 2

6. The format of thesis writing is the same as in

(1) preparation of a research paper/article

(2) writing of seminar presentation

(3) a research dissertation

(4) presenting a workshop / conference paper

Answer: 3

7. In qualitative research paradigm, which of the following features may be considered critical?

(1) Data collection with standardised research tools.

(2) Sampling design with probability sample techniques.

(3) Data collection with bottom-up empirical evidences.

(4) Data gathering to take place with top-down systematic evidences.

Click here to get Important Data Interpretation Questions for UGC NET Exam

Answer: 3

8. From the following list of statements identify the set which has negative implications for ‘research ethics’:

(i) A researcher critically looks at the findings of another research.

(ii) Related studies are cited without proper references.

(iii) Research findings are made the basis for policy making.

(iv) Conduct of practitioner is screened in terms of reported research evidences.

(v) A research study is replicated with a view to verify the evidences from other researches.

(vi) Both policy making and policy implementing processes are regulated in terms of preliminary studies.

Codes:

(1) (i), (ii) and (iii)

(2) (ii), (iii) and (iv)

(3) (ii), (iv) and (vi)

(4) (i), (iii) and (v)

Answer: 3

Click here to get Important Information Technology (ICT) Questions for UGC NET Exam

9. In a research on the effect of child-rearing practices on stress-proneness of children in completing school projects, the hypothesis formulated is that ‘child rearing practices do influence stress-proneness’. At the data-analysis stage a null hypothesis is advanced to find out the tenability of research hypothesis. On the basis of the evidence available, the null hypothesis is rejected at 0.01 level of significance. What decision may be warranted in respect of the research hypothesis?

(1) The research hypothesis will also be rejected.

(2) The research hypothesis will be accepted.

(3) Both the research hypothesis and the null hypothesis will be rejected.

(4) No decision can be taken in respect of the research hypothesis.

Answer: 2

10. The principal of a school conducts an interview session of teachers and students with a view to explore the possibility of their enhanced participation in school programmes. This endeavour may be related to which type of research?

(1) Evaluation Research

(2) Fundamental Research

(3) Action Research

(4) Applied Research

Answer: 3

11. In doing action research what is the usual sequence of steps?

(1) Reflect, observe, plan, act

(2) Plan, act, observe, reflect

(3) Plan, reflect, observe, act

(4) Act, observe, plan, reflect

Answer: 2

12. Which sequence of research steps is logical in the list given below?

(1) Problem formulation, Analysis, Development of Research design, Hypothesis making, Collection of data, Arriving at generalizations and conclusions.

(2) Development of Research design, Hypothesis making, Problem formulation, Data analysis, Arriving at conclusions and data collection.

(3) Problem formulation, Hypothesis making, Development of a Research design, Collection of data, Data analysis and formulation of generalizations and conclusions.

(4) Problem formulation, Deciding about the sample and data collection tools, Formulation of hypothesis, Collection and interpretation of research evidence.

Answer: 3

Click here to get Important People & Environment Questions for UGC NET Exam

13. Below are given two sets – research methods (Set-I) and data collection tools (Set-II).

Match the two sets and indicate your answer by selecting the correct code:

Set – I (Research Methods) Set – II (Data Collection Tools) a. Experimental method b. Ex post-facto method c. Descriptive survey method d. Historical method i. Using primary and secondary sources ii. Questionnaire iii. Standardized tests iv. Typical characteristic tests

Codes:

a b c d

(1) ii i iii iv

(2) iii iv ii i

(3) ii iii i iv

(4) ii iv iii i

Answer: 2

14. The issue of ‘research ethics’ may be considered pertinent at which stage of research?

(1) At the stage of problem formulation and its definition

(2) At the stage of defining the population of research

(3) At the stage of data collection and interpretation

(4) At the stage of reporting the findings.

Answer: 3

Click here to get Important Higher Education System Questions for UGC NET Exam

15. In which of the following, reporting format is formally prescribed?

(1) Doctoral level thesis

(2) Conference of researchers

(3) Workshops and seminars

(4) Symposia

Answer: 1

16. Which of the following research types focuses on ameliorating the prevailing situations?

(1) Fundamental Research

(2) Applied Research

(3) Action Research

(4) Experimental Research

Answer: 3

17. A researcher attempts to evaluate the effect of method of feeding on anxiety - proneness of children. Which method of research would be appropriate for this?

(1) Case study method

(2) Experimental method

(3) Ex-post-facto method

(4) Survey method

Answer: 3

18. In which of the following arrangements a wider spectrum of ideas and issues may be made possible?

(1) Research Article

(2) Workshop mode

(3) Conference

(4) Symposium

Answer: 3

Click here to get Important Logical Reasoning Questions for UGC NET Exam

19. Which of the following is susceptible to the issue of research ethics?

(1) Inaccurate application of statistical techniques

(2) Faulty research design

(3) Choice of sampling techniques

(4) Reporting of research findings

Answer: 4

20. There are two sets given below. Set - I specifies the types of research, while Set - II indicates their characteristics. Match the two and give your answer by selecting the appropriate code.

Set - I (Research types) Set - II (Characteristics) (a) Fundamental research (b) Applied research (c) Action research (d) Evaluative research (i) Finding out the extent of perceived impact of an intervention (ii) Developing an effective explanation through theory building (iii) Improving an existing situation through use of interventions (iv) Exploring the possibility of a theory for use in various situations (v) Enriching technological resources

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (iv) (iii) (i)

(2) (v) (iv) (iii) (ii)

(3) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(4) (ii) (iii) (iv) (v)

Answer: 1

21. Which of the sets of activities best indicate the cyclic nature of action research strategy?

(1) Reflect, Observe, Plan, Act

(2) Observe, Act, Reflect, Plan

(3) Act, Plan, Observe, Reflect

(4) Plan, Act, Observe, Reflect

Answer: 4

22. Which of the following sequences of research steps is nearer to scientific method?

(1) Suggested solution of the problem, Deducing the consequences of the solution, Perceiving the problem situation, Location of the difficulty and testing the solutions.

(2) Perceiving the problem situation, Locating the actual problem and its definition, Hypothesizing, Deducing the consequences of the suggested solution and Testing the hypothesis in action.

(3) Defining a problem, Identifying the causes of the problem, Defining a population, Drawing a sample, Collecting data and Analysing results.

(4) Identifying the causal factors, Defining the problem, Developing a hypothesis, Selecting a sample, Collecting data and arriving at generalizations and Conclusions.

Answer: 3

Click here to get Important Reading Comprehension Questions for UGC NET Exam

23. The problem of ‘research ethics’ is concerned with which aspect of research activities?

(1) Following the prescribed format of a thesis

(2) Data analysis through qualitative or quantitative techniques

(3) Defining the population of research

(4) Evidence based research reporting

Answer: 4

24. In which of the following activities, potential for nurturing creative and critical thinking is relatively greater?

(1) Preparing research summary

(2) Presenting a seminar paper

(3) Participation in research conference

(4) Participation in a workshop

Answer: 4

25. Prime Minister Research Fellowship is for students pursuing Ph.D programme in:

(1) State and Central Universities

(2) Central Universities, IISc, IITs, NITs, IISERs and IIITs

(3) IISc, IITs, NITs, IISERs, IIITs, State and Central Universities

(4) IITs and IISc

Answer: 4