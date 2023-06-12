UGC NET 2023 Exam Instructions Issued by NTA: Check Admit Card & Test Centre Guidelines

UGC NET 2023 Guidelines Issued by NTA : Check Exam Centre & Admit Card Guidelines Issued by National Testing Agency for UGC NET June 2023 Exam scheduled from June 13 to June 22, 2023.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Instructions Issued by NTA: National Testing Agency has released the admit cards and the subject-wise exam schedule of the UGC NET June 2023 Exam at the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. NTA will conduct the UGC NET exam in two phases, Phase-1 from June 13 to June 17, 2023, and Phase-2 from June 19 to June 22, 2023.

Below are some Important dates for the UGC NET June 2023 Exam:

UGC NET 2023 Admit Card & Exam Centre Guidelines

Candidates are advised to carry only the following with them into the Exam Centre:

- Admit Card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA Website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in.

- A simple transparent Ball Point Pen.

- One passport-size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application

Form) for pasting on the specific space in the Attendance Sheet at the Centre during

the Examination.

- Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original, valid, and nonexpired) – PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/ Aadhaar Enrolment No/ Ration Card). The name on the photo identification must match the name shown on the Admit Card.

- PwD certificate issued by the Competent Authority, if claiming the relaxation under the PwD category.

- Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml).

- Personal transparent water bottle.

- Sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/orange) in case the candidate is diabetic.

UGC NET 2023 Reporting Time and Other Important Instructions

Let’s look at the shift timings of the UGC NET 2023 exam

Particulars UGC NET Shift-1 UGC NET Shift-2 Entry to the exam centre 7.30 am to 8.30 am 1.30 pm to 02.30 pm Entry to the exam hall 8.00 am to 8.45 am 2.00 pm to 02.45 pm Duration to complete attendance formalities 8.30 am to 9.00 am 2.30 pm to 03.00 pm UGC NET exam timing 9.00 am to 12.00 noon 3.00 pm to 06.00 pm

Here are some important instructions for UGC NET 2023 Exam:

(i) The candidates shall report at the Examination Centre two hours before the commencement of the examination to complete the frisking and registration formalities well before time. The registration desk will be closed 30 minutes before the examination.

(ii) Candidates shall not be permitted to enter the Examination Centre after 8.30 am in First Shift and after 2.30 pm in Second Shift.

(iii) Candidates are also advised to report at the Examination Hall/Room in the Examination Centre by 8.45 am in the First Shift and by 2.45 pm in the Second Shift.

(iv) Each candidate will be allotted a seat indicating their Roll Number. Candidates should find and sit on their allocated seats only.

(v) The candidate should ensure that the question paper available on the computer is as per his/her opted subject indicated in the Admit Card. In case, the subject of the question paper is other than his/her opted subject, the same may be brought to the notice of the Invigilator concerned.

UGC NET 2023: Items Prohibited in the Examination Hall

Candidates are NOT allowed to carry Instruments, Geometry or Pencil box, Handbag, Purse, any kind of Paper/ Stationery/ Textual material (printed or written material), Eatables (loose or packed), Mobile Phone/ Earphone/ Microphone/ Pager, Calculator, DocuPen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Camera, Tape Recorder, Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the Examination Hall/Room. Smoking, chewing gutka, spitting, etc. in the Examination Room/Hall is strictly prohibited.

If any candidate has any of the above items, his/her candidature will be treated as unfair means and lead to cancellation of the current Examination & also debar the candidate for future examination(s) & the material will be seized.