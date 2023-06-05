UGC NET Vs CSIR NET: What is the Difference between the two NTA NET Exams?

UGC NET Vs CSIR NET: Check the major difference between UGC NET and CSIR NET exams. Candidates can compare the eligibility criteria, the number of subjects, the selection process, the exam pattern, and the career scope after the UGC NET and the CSIR NET Exams held by NTA.

UGC NET Vs CSIR NET: UGC NET and CSIR NET are popular National Eligibility Tests conducted by the National Testing Agency to check the eligibility of candidates for the JRF (Junior Research Fellow) and Assistant Professor & Lecturer. Both of these exams are administered twice a year mainly in June and December cycle. However, there are a lot of factors that make both of them different from each other.

For instance, the subjects asked in the UGC NET exam are mostly from the Arts and Commerce background. However, CSIR NET has only five subjects from the Science and Technology background. Here in this article, we have discussed the key UGC NET and CSIR NET differences along with the major similarities between the two exams.

Difference Between UGC NET and CSIR NET

Let's look at the major factors that differentiate the UGC NET and the CSIR NET Exams:

UGC NET Vs CSIR NET: Eligibility Criteria

Factors UGC NET Eligibility Criteria CSIR NET Eligibility Criteria Age limit JRF: Upper age limit is 30 years Assistant Professor: No Age limit JRF: Upper age limit is 28 years Assistant Professor: No Age limit Educational qualification Candidates should have completed their Post-graduation in the chosen subject with at least 55 percent aggregate marks. Candidate should have qualified for the BTech/BE/ BPharma/MBBS/BS (4 years)/Integrated BS-MS/MSc with minimum 55 percent aggregate marks.

UGC NET Vs CSIR NET: Number of Subjects

The number of subjects asked in the UGC NET and CSIR NET exams is way different from each other. For instance, around 82 subjects are asked in the UGC NET examination whereas only five subjects are asked in the CSIR NET exam. Check out the subject list for both exams below.

CSIR NET Subject List Chemical Science Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Science Life Science Mathematical Science Physical Science

UGC NET Vs CSIR NET: Exam Pattern

The exam pattern is one of the crucial factors that distinguish the UGC NET from the CSIR NET. Here in the section below, we have listed the detailed exam pattern for both exams.

UGC NET Exam Pattern

Paper Subjects Total Questions Total Marks Exam Duration I Paper I will have questions from the Teaching/ Research aptitude, Reasoning Ability, Reading Comprehension, Divergent thinking, and General Awareness 50 100 03 hours without any break. II Question in paper 2 is to be chosen by the candidate and judges the overall knowledge based on that subject. 100 200 Total 150 300 3 hours

Note:

- The UGC NET examination is a computer-based test with questions from two papers, papers 1 and 2

- The questions in the UGC NET June 2023 exam shall be objective type. Candidates have to choose the correct answer from the option available

- The UGC NET June 2023 exam is going to be held in English and Hindi

- There is no negative marking for the incorrect answer marked. However, 2 marks will be awarded for the correct answer.

CSIR NET Exam Pattern

A total of five subjects are asked in the CSIR NET examination. The exam pattern and marking scheme are the same for each of the subjects. However, the number of questions asked from each section varies.

CSIR UGC NET Exam Pattern CHEMICAL SCIENCES PART A PART B PART C TOTAL Total questions 20 40 60 120 Max No of Questions to attempt 15 35 25 75 Marks for each correct answer 2 2 4 200 Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking) 0.5 0.5 1 - The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation. EARTH, ATMOSPHERIC, OCEAN AND PLANETARY SCIENCES PART A PART B PART C TOTAL Total questions 20 50 80 150 Max No of Questions to attempt 15 35 25 75 Marks for each correct answer 2 2 4 200 Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking) 0.5 0.5 1.32 - The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation. LIFE SCIENCES PART A PART B PART C TOTAL Total questions 20 50 75 145 Max No of Questions to attempt 15 35 25 75 Marks for each correct answer 2 2 4 200 Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking) 0.5 0.5 1 - The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation. MATHEMATICAL SCIENCES PART A PART B PART C TOTAL Total questions 20 40 60 120 Max No of Questions to attempt 15 25 20 60 Marks for each correct answer 2 3 4.75 200 Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking in Part A & B; no negative marking in Part C) 0.5 0.75 0 - The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 25 and 20 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 25 and 20 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation. PHYSICAL SCIENCES PART A PART B PART C TOTAL Total questions 20 25 30 75 Max No of Questions to attempt 15 20 20 55 Marks for each correct answer 2 3.5 5 200 Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking) 0.5 0.875 1.25 - The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 20 and 20 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 20 and 20 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

UGC NET Vs CSIR NET: Career Scope

Career scope is one of the important factors in UGC NET vs CSIR NET. Candidates who qualify for the UGC NET exam become eligible to work with institutes that are coordinated by UGC. Whereas, those who pass the CSIR NET exam can only work with institutes controlled by CSIR.

UGC NET Vs CSIR NET: Minimum Qualifying Marks

The cut-off marks prescribed for both UGC NET and CSIR NET have to be secured by the candidates to get a name in the final merit list. The minimum qualifying marks are prescribed for paper 1 of UGC NET. However, for paper 2 the authorities release the category-wise cutoff list for all the subjects. The authorities have announced the minimum qualifying marks for the CSIR NET exam but the final selection is based on the subject-wise cutoff marks list for all the subjects.

UGC NET Minimum Qualifying Marks

The category-wise minimum qualifying marks for UGC NET Exam are:

UGC NET Minimum Qualifying Marks Category Paper-I & II General/EWS 40% ST/SC/PWD/OBC/Third Gender 35%

CSIR NET Minimum Qualifying Marks

The category-wise minimum qualifying marks for CSIR UGC NET Exam are:

CSIR NET Minimum Qualifying Marks Category Part A, B and C General/ EWS/OBC 33% ST/SC/PWD 25%

UGC NET Vs CSIR NET: Popularity of Exams

CSIR NET is held for merely five subjects whereas, UGC NET is administered for 84 subjects. This is why the popularity and number of applicants are more for the latter. At least more than five times the total number of CSIR NET applicants apply for the UGC NET exam annually.

Category UGC NET CSIR NET 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total Number of Applicants 10, 45,664 12,66,509 2,03,256 2,07,306 Actual Attendance 5,44,485 6,71,288 1,62,084 1,59,824

Similarities Between CSIR NET and UGC NET

The CSIR NET and UGC NET exams are both held for appointing JRF (Junior Research Fellow) and Assistant Professor in central or state universities. Even though there are a plethora of factors that make both of them different from each other. Here are certain similarities associated with both exams.

Factors UGC NET and CSIR NET Exam Frequency Twice December and June Cycle Evaluation Evaluation are done on the basis of performance in the General Aptitude and subject-specific knowledge Exam Level National Convenor National Testing Agency Certification E-Certificate is offered to candidates qualifying for UGC NET and CSIR NET examination. The validity is three years for the JRF and a lifetime for an Assistant Professor Future Scope The candidates can apply for the position of a JRF or Assistant Professor/Lecturer in any of the public or private universities.

So basically, the decision of which exam to take depends on your interests and qualifications. Both the national-level eligibility tests can help you in getting Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and lectureship positions in Indian colleges and universities.