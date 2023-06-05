UGC NET Vs CSIR NET: What is the Difference between the two NTA NET Exams?

UGC NET Vs CSIR NET: Check the major difference between UGC NET and CSIR NET exams. Candidates can compare the eligibility criteria, the number of subjects, the selection process, the exam pattern, and the career scope after the UGC NET and the CSIR NET Exams held by NTA.

UGC NET Vs CSIR NET: UGC NET and CSIR NET are popular National Eligibility Tests conducted by the National Testing Agency to check the eligibility of candidates for the JRF (Junior Research Fellow) and Assistant Professor & Lecturer. Both of these exams are administered twice a year mainly in June and December cycle. However, there are a lot of factors that make both of them different from each other. 

For instance, the subjects asked in the UGC NET exam are mostly from the Arts and Commerce background. However, CSIR NET has only five subjects from the Science and Technology background. Here in this article, we have discussed the key UGC NET and CSIR NET differences along with the major similarities between the two exams. 

Difference Between UGC NET and CSIR NET

Let's look at the major factors that differentiate the UGC NET and the CSIR NET Exams: 

UGC NET Vs CSIR NET: Eligibility Criteria

Factors

UGC NET Eligibility Criteria

CSIR NET Eligibility Criteria

Age limit

JRF: Upper age limit is 30 years

Assistant Professor: No Age limit

JRF: Upper age limit is 28 years

Assistant Professor: No Age limit

Educational qualification

Candidates should have completed their Post-graduation in the chosen subject with at least 55 percent aggregate marks. 

Candidate should have qualified for the BTech/BE/ BPharma/MBBS/BS (4 years)/Integrated BS-MS/MSc with minimum 55 percent aggregate marks.

UGC NET Vs CSIR NET: Number of Subjects 

The number of subjects asked in the UGC NET and CSIR NET exams is way different from each other. For instance, around 82 subjects are asked in the UGC NET examination whereas only five subjects are asked in the CSIR NET exam. Check out the subject list for both exams below. 

Subject

Syllabus

CSIR NET Subject List

Chemical Science

Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Science

Life Science

Mathematical Science

Physical Science

UGC NET Vs CSIR NET: Exam Pattern

The exam pattern is one of the crucial factors that distinguish the UGC NET from the CSIR NET. Here in the section below, we have listed the detailed exam pattern for both exams.

UGC NET Exam Pattern

Paper

Subjects

Total Questions

Total Marks

Exam Duration

I

Paper I will have questions from the Teaching/ Research aptitude, Reasoning Ability, Reading Comprehension, Divergent thinking, and General Awareness 

50

100

03 hours without any break. 

II

Question in paper 2 is to be chosen by the candidate and judges the overall knowledge based on that subject.

100

200

Total

 

150

300

3 hours

Note:

- The UGC NET examination is a computer-based test with questions from two papers, papers 1 and 2

- The questions in the UGC NET June 2023 exam shall be objective type. Candidates have to choose the correct answer from the option available

- The UGC NET June 2023 exam is going to be held in English and Hindi

- There is no negative marking for the incorrect answer marked. However, 2 marks will be awarded for the correct answer.

CSIR NET Exam Pattern

A total of five subjects are asked in the CSIR NET examination. The exam pattern and marking scheme are the same for each of the subjects. However, the number of questions asked from each section varies.

CSIR UGC NET Exam Pattern

CHEMICAL SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

40

60

120

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

35

25

75

Marks for each correct answer

2

2

4

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking)

0.5

0.5

1

-

The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

EARTH, ATMOSPHERIC, OCEAN AND

PLANETARY SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

50

80

150

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

35

25

75

Marks for each correct answer

2

2

4

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking)

0.5

0.5

1.32

-

The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

LIFE SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

50

75

145

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

35

25

75

Marks for each correct answer

2

2

4

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking)

0.5

0.5

1

-

The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

MATHEMATICAL SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

40

60

120

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

25

20

60

Marks for each correct answer

2

3

4.75

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking in Part A & B; no

negative marking in Part C)

0.5

0.75

0

-

The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 25 and 20 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 25 and 20 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

PHYSICAL SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

25

30

75

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

20

20

55

Marks for each correct answer

2

3.5

5

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking)

0.5

0.875

1.25

-

The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 20 and 20 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 20 and 20 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

Download CSIR UGC NET Previous Year Papers

UGC NET Vs CSIR NET: Career Scope

Career scope is one of the important factors in UGC NET vs CSIR NET. Candidates who qualify for the UGC NET exam become eligible to work with institutes that are coordinated by UGC. Whereas, those who pass the CSIR NET exam can only work with institutes controlled by CSIR.

UGC NET Vs CSIR NET: Minimum Qualifying Marks

The cut-off marks prescribed for both UGC NET and CSIR NET have to be secured by the candidates to get a name in the final merit list. The minimum qualifying marks are prescribed for paper 1 of UGC NET. However, for paper 2 the authorities release the category-wise cutoff list for all the subjects. The authorities have announced the minimum qualifying marks for the CSIR NET exam but the final selection is based on the subject-wise cutoff marks list for all the subjects. 

UGC NET Minimum Qualifying Marks

The category-wise minimum qualifying marks for UGC NET Exam are:

UGC NET Minimum Qualifying Marks

Category

Paper-I & II

General/EWS

40%

ST/SC/PWD/OBC/Third Gender

35%

CSIR NET Minimum Qualifying Marks

The category-wise minimum qualifying marks for CSIR UGC NET Exam are:

CSIR NET Minimum Qualifying Marks

Category

Part A, B and C

General/ EWS/OBC

33%

ST/SC/PWD

25%

UGC NET Vs CSIR NET: Popularity of Exams

CSIR NET is held for merely five subjects whereas, UGC NET is administered for 84 subjects. This is why the popularity and number of applicants are more for the latter. At least more than five times the total number of CSIR NET applicants apply for the UGC NET exam annually.

Category

UGC NET

CSIR NET

2022

2021

2022

2021

Total Number of Applicants

10, 45,664

12,66,509

2,03,256

2,07,306

Actual Attendance

5,44,485 

6,71,288

1,62,084

1,59,824

Similarities Between CSIR NET and UGC NET

The CSIR NET and UGC NET exams are both held for appointing JRF (Junior Research Fellow) and Assistant Professor in central or state universities. Even though there are a plethora of factors that make both of them different from each other. Here are certain similarities associated with both exams.

Factors

UGC NET and CSIR NET

Exam Frequency

Twice

December and June Cycle

Evaluation

Evaluation are done on the basis of performance in the General Aptitude and subject-specific knowledge

Exam Level

National

Convenor

National Testing Agency

Certification

E-Certificate is offered to candidates qualifying for UGC NET and CSIR NET examination. The validity is three years for the JRF and a lifetime for an Assistant Professor

Future Scope

The candidates can apply for the position of a JRF or Assistant Professor/Lecturer in any of the public or private universities. 

So basically, the decision of which exam to take depends on your interests and qualifications. Both the national-level eligibility tests can help you in getting Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and lectureship positions in Indian colleges and universities.

FAQ

Q1. What is the difference between UGC NET and CSIR NET?

The main difference is that the UGC NET exam is conducted for 84 subjects and the CSIR NET exam is held for 5 science-based subjects.

Q2. Is there any negative marking in UGC NET and CSIR NET Exams?

There is no negative marking in the UGC NET exam. There is a negative marking of 25% of the total marks assigned to any question is compulsory for the answers that are marked wrongly by the candidates in CSIR NET exam.

Q3. What is the age limit in UGC NET and CSIR NET Exams?

In UGC NET, upper age limit for JRF is 30 years and in CSIR NET it is 28 years. There is no upper age limit for Assistant Professor posts both in UGC NET and CSIR NET Exams
