CSIR UGC NET Eligibility Criteria June 2020: Check Age Limit & Educational Qualification

CSIR UGC NET Eligibility Criteria June 2020: CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) on 21st June 2020 to determine the candidate’s eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Lectureship (LS) in the areas of Chemical Sciences, Atmospheric, Earth, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Life Sciences and Physical Sciences. The award of Junior Research Fellowship to the successful eligible candidates will depend on their finding admission/ placement in a University/ National laboratory/ Institution of higher learning and research, as applicable. The online application process will start from 16th March 2020 to 15th April 2020.

Let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Lectureship (LS) under CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

Age Limit as on 21st June 2020

Posts Age Limit Junior Research Fellowship (JRF(NET)) Maximum 28 years Lectureship (NET) No upper age limit

Age Limit Relaxation – For JRF (NET) only

S. No. Category Age Limit Relaxation 1 Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years 2 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 Women 4 Persons with disabilities (PwD) 6 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 years

Educational Qualification

M.Sc or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/BS-4 years/BE/BTech/BPharma/MBBS with at least 55% marks for General (UR) and OBC candidates and 50% for SC/ST, Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates;

Candidates enrolled for M.Sc or having completed 10+2+3 years of the above qualifying examination as on the closing date of online submission of application form, are also eligible to apply in the above subject under the Result Awaited (RA) category on the condition that they complete the qualifying degree with requisite percentage of marks within the validity period of two years to avail the fellowship from the effective date of award (Such candidates will have to submit the attestation form duly certified by the Head of the Department/Institute from where the candidate is appearing or has appeared);

B.Sc(Hons) or equivalent degree holders or students enrolled in Integrated MS-Ph.D program with at least 55% marks for General (UR) and OBC candidates; 50% marks for SC/ST, Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates are also eligible to apply.

Candidates with bachelor’s degree will be eligible for CSIR fellowship only after getting registered/enrolled for Ph.D/Integrated Ph.D program within the validity period of two years;

Candidates possessing only Bachelor’s degree shall not be eligible for Lectureship;

The eligibility for lectureship of NET qualified candidates will be subject to fulfilling the criteria laid down by UGC.

PH.D degree holders who have passed Master’s degree prior to 19th September 1991, with at least 50% marks are eligible to apply for Lectureship only.

OPTION (either ‘Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)’ OR ‘Lectureship (LS)’)

A candidate may apply either for ‘Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)’ OR ‘Lectureship (LS)’. He/she may indicate his/her preference in the Online Application, as the case may be. If the candidate applies for JRF and fulfills the laid down eligibility criteria for Lectureship also, such a candidate will be considered for both JRF & LS. Option/preference given by the candidate in his/her application form is final and request for change will not be entertained at any later stage. If a candidate is found to be over-aged for JRF (NET) he/she will be automatically considered for Lectureship (NET) only. Candidates with M.Sc qualification OR under M.Sc Result Awaited (RA) category shall be eligible for Lectureship (LS) subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria as laid down by the UGC.

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam. If a candidate does not meet the eligibility criteria, then his/her candidature will not be considered during final selection stage.

