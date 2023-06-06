CSIR NET 2023 Cut Off: Expected Category-Wise Cutoff, Minimum Qualifying Marks

Expected CSIR NET Cut Off 2023: National Testing Agency conducted the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam for Life Science subject online mode across different exam centers on June 6, 2023. Candidates who have appeared in the exam must be expecting to clear the cut off marks now. So, based on the difficulty level of the Life Science question paper, we have guestimated the expected cut off marks of the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam.
Check CSIR NET 2023 Exam Analysis
CSIR NET 2023 Minimum Qualifying Marks
The CSIR UGC NET 2023 minimum qualifying marks are 33% for the General, EWS, and OBC categories and 25% for the SC, ST, and PwD categories:
|
CSIR NET UGC NET Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
Category
|
Parts A, B, and C
|
General/ EWS/OBC
|
33%
|
ST/SC/PwD
|
25%
Know the difference between UGC NET and CSIR NET Exams
CSIR UGC NET 2023 Expected Cut Off Marks (%)
The difficulty level of the questions asked for the Life Science subject of the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam varied from ‘Moderate to Difficult’. So, let’s have a look at the Expected Cut Off Marks for CSIR UGC NET Life Science Exam 2023:
|
CSIR UGC NET 2023 - Junior Research Fellowship (NET) Expected Cutoff
|
Subject
|
General
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwD
|
Life Science
|
93%-98%
|
92%-97%
|
91%-96%
|
90%-95%
|
85%-90%
|
60%-65%
|
CSIR UGC NET 2023 - Lectureship (NET) Expected Cutoff
|
Subject
|
General
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwD
|
Life Science
|
93%-98%
|
90%-95%
|
88%-93%
|
82%-87%
|
77%-82%
|
60%-65%
Note: The raw marks obtained will be normalized into NTA score/percentile and results will be declared based on percentile cut-off as indicated.
Download CSIR UGC NET Previous Year Papers
Factors Determining CSIR NET Cut off 2023
Let’s look at the factors that will be the deciding factors for the CSIR UGC NET cut off marks 2023 such as:
- Total number of candidates who appeared in the CSIR NET 2023 exam
- The score obtained by the candidates in the exam
- The difficulty level of the exam subject-wise
- Categories to which the candidates belong - General, EWS, OBC, SC, ST, and PwD
- Previous years’ cutoff trends
Check CSIR NET Last Minute Tips and Admit Card details
CSIR NET Cut Off Marks June 2022
Let’s look at the CSIR NET Cut Off June 2022 cutoff marks for JRF and Lecturership:
|
CSIR NET Cut Off June 2022 for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)
|
Subject
|
UR (%)
|
EWS (%)
|
OBC (%)
|
SC (%)
|
ST (%)
|
PwD (%)
|
Chemical Science
|
50.75
|
44.25
|
43.5
|
33.5
|
27.5
|
25.25
|
Earth Science
|
60.29
|
55.45
|
53.79
|
48.04
|
45.74
|
32.33
|
Life Science*
|
98.8142819
|
96.5594191
|
96.1171892
|
90.9605649
|
84.2292832
|
61.8093224
|
Mathematical Science
|
48.38
|
42.75
|
40.5
|
32.38
|
27.13
|
25
|
Physical Science
|
50.25
|
42.94
|
41.56
|
32.31
|
28.13
|
25.63
|
CSIR NET Cut Off June 2022 for Lectureship/ Assistant Professor
|
Subject
|
UR (%)
|
EWS (%)
|
OBC (%)
|
SC (%)
|
ST (%)
|
PwD (%)
|
Chemical Science
|
45.675
|
39.825
|
39.150
|
30.150
|
25.000
|
25.000
|
Earth Science
|
54.261
|
49.905
|
48.411
|
43.236
|
41.166
|
29.097
|
Life Science*
|
97.5053291
|
94.0347722
|
92.7124513
|
86.7905675
|
78.5971223
|
61.8093224
|
Mathematical Science
|
43.542
|
38.475
|
36.450
|
29.142
|
25.000
|
25.000
|
Physical Science
|
45.225
|
38.646
|
37.404
|
29.079
|
25.317
|
25.000
CSIR NET Cut Off Marks June 2021
Let’s look at the CSIR NET June 2021 cut off marks for JRF and Lecturership:
|
CSIR NET Cut Off June 2021 for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)
|
Subject
|
UR (%)
|
EWS (%)
|
OBC (%)
|
SC (%)
|
ST (%)
|
PWD (%)
|
Chemical Science
|
52.750
|
46.250
|
45.500
|
36.250
|
27.250
|
25.000
|
Earth Science
|
60.860
|
54.790
|
53.060
|
46.400
|
42.810
|
26.400
|
Life Science*
|
98.7860248
|
96.0688715
|
96.2291169
|
90.5329255
|
84.8720013
|
64.7657382
|
Mathematical Science
|
49.250
|
44.875
|
42.750
|
34.375
|
27.000
|
25.000
|
Physical Science
|
38.813
|
33.000
|
33.000
|
25.000
|
25.000
|
25.000
|
CSIR NET Cutoff June 2022 for Lectureship/ Assistant Professor
|
Subject
|
UR (%)
|
EWS (%)
|
OBC (%)
|
SC (%)
|
ST (%)
|
PWD (%)
|
Chemical Science
|
47.475
|
41.625
|
40.950
|
32.625
|
25.000
|
25.000
|
Earth Science
|
54.774
|
49.311
|
47.754
|
41.760
|
38.529
|
25.000
|
Life Science*
|
97.0117533
|
93.8765769
|
93.8765769
|
86.3854452
|
79.8293351
|
63.6902270
|
Mathematical Science
|
44.325
|
40.388
|
38.475
|
30.938
|
25.000
|
25.000
|
Physical Science
|
34.932
|
33.000
|
33.000
|
25.000
|
25.000
|
25.000
CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Cut-Off Marks (%)
Let’s look at the CSIR NET Cut Off June 2020 cutoff marks for JRF and Lecturership:
|
CSIR UGC NET June 2020 - Junior Research Fellowship (NET) Cutoff
|
Subject
|
Unreserved
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwD
|
Chemical Sciences
|
50.50 %
|
44.50 %
|
43.25 %
|
33.25 %
|
25.50 %
|
25.00 %
|
Earth Sciences
|
59.86 %
|
54.31 %
|
52.79 %
|
44.22 %
|
40.90 %
|
29.33 %
|
Life Sciences*
|
98.94 %
|
96.57 %
|
96.04 %
|
89.68 %
|
83.10 %
|
74.75 %
|
Mathematical Sciences
|
57.00 %
|
51.38 %
|
50.75 %
|
40.25 %
|
30.88 %
|
28.75 %
|
Physical Sciences
|
46.25 %
|
40.68 %
|
39.68 %
|
31.56 %
|
26.87 %
|
25.00 %
|
CSIR UGC NET June 2020 - Lectureship (NET) Cutoff
|
Subject
|
Unreserved
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwD
|
Chemical Sciences
|
45.45 %
|
40.05 %
|
38.92 %
|
29.92 %
|
25.00 %
|
25.00 %
|
Earth Sciences
|
53.87 %
|
48.87 %
|
47.51 %
|
39.79 %
|
36.81 %
|
26.39 %
|
Life Sciences*
|
97.18 %
|
94.00 %
|
93.21 %
|
85.38 %
|
77.51 %
|
74.75 %
|
Mathematical Sciences
|
51.30 %
|
46.23 %
|
45.67 %
|
36.22 %
|
27.78 %
|
25.87 %
|
Physical Sciences
|
41.62 %
|
36.61 %
|
35.71 %
|
28.40 %
|
25.00 %
|
25.00 %
CSIR UGC NET December & June 2019 Previous Cutoff
Let’s look at the CSIR NET Cut Off December 2019 cut off marks for JRF and Lecturership:
|
CSIR UGC NET Dec 2019 - Junior Research Fellowship (NET) Cutoff
|
Subject
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwD
|
Chemical
|
55.25 %
|
50.50 %
|
47.50 %
|
39.75 %
|
29.50 %
|
25.00 %
|
Earth
|
64.29 %
|
60.77 %
|
57.38 %
|
48.95 %
|
44.31 %
|
29.35 %
|
Life
|
54.50 %
|
46.75 %
|
45.25 %
|
38.25 %
|
33.25 %
|
25.00 %
|
Mathematical Science
|
53.63 %
|
48.13 %
|
46.25 %
|
35.13 %
|
27.50 %
|
25.00 %
|
Physical
|
51.06 %
|
44.94 %
|
44.38 %
|
33.06 %
|
27.81 %
|
25.00 %
|
CSIR UGC NET Dec 2019 - Lectureship (NET) Cutoff
|
Subject
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwD
|
Chemical
|
49.73 %
|
45.45 %
|
42.75 %
|
35.78 %
|
26.55 %
|
25.00 %
|
Earth
|
57.86 %
|
54.69 %
|
51.64 %
|
44.06 %
|
39.88 %
|
26.42 %
|
Life
|
49.05 %
|
42.08 %
|
40.73 %
|
34.43 %
|
29.93 %
|
25.00 %
|
Mathematical Science
|
48.27 %
|
43.32 %
|
41.63 %
|
31.62 %
|
25.00 %
|
25.00 %
|
Physical
|
45.95 %
|
40.45 %
|
39.94 %
|
29.75 %
|
25.03 %
|
25.00 %
Let’s have a look at the CSIR UGC NET June 2019 cut off percentage for the award of fellowship/ lectureship:
|
CSIR UGC NET June 2019 - Junior Research Fellowship (NET) Cutoff
|
Subject
|
General
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwD
|
Chemical
Science
|
47.75%
|
36.25%
|
41.75%
|
34.25%
|
28.00%
|
25.00%
|
Earth
Science
|
57.54%
|
40.13%
|
50.65%
|
42.15%
|
39.18%
|
26.74%
|
Life Science
|
52.50%
|
33.75%
|
43.75%
|
35.25%
|
31.75%
|
25.00%
|
Mathematical
Science
|
55.75%
|
46.63%
|
48.88%
|
37.75%
|
30.50%
|
28.50%
|
Physical
Science
|
39.06%
|
33.13%
|
33.31%
|
27.00%
|
25.00%
|
25.00%
|
CSIR UGC NET June 2019 - Lectureship (NET) Cutoff
|
Subject
|
General
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwD
|
Chemical
Science
|
42.98%
|
33.00%
|
37.58%
|
30.83%
|
25.20%
|
25.00%
|
Earth
Science
|
51.79%
|
36.12%
|
45.59%
|
37.94%
|
35.26%
|
25.00%
|
Life Science
|
47.25%
|
33.00%
|
39.38%
|
31.73%
|
28.58%
|
25.00%
|
Mathematical
Science
|
50.18%
|
41.97%
|
43.99%
|
33.98%
|
27.45%
|
25.00%
|
Physical
Science
|
35.15%
|
33.00%
|
33.00%
|
25.00%
|
25.00%
|
25.00%
The result of the CSIR UGC NET 2023 Exam will be uploaded on the website www.csirnet.nta.nic.in by the National Testing Agency (NTA).