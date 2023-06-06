CSIR NET 2023 Cut Off: Expected Category-Wise Cutoff, Minimum Qualifying Marks

CSIR NET Expected Cut Off 2023: Check category-wise CSIR NET 2023 expected cutoff and minimum qualifying marks. Also, download the previous year's scores for 5 subjects – Chemical Science, Earth Science, Life Science, Mathematical Science & Physical Science.

CSIR NET 2023 Expected Cut Off
Expected CSIR NET Cut Off 2023

Expected CSIR NET Cut Off 2023: National Testing Agency conducted the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam for Life Science subject online mode across different exam centers on June 6, 2023. Candidates who have appeared in the exam must be expecting to clear the cut off marks now. So, based on the difficulty level of the Life Science question paper, we have guestimated the expected cut off marks of the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam.

CSIR NET 2023 Minimum Qualifying Marks

The CSIR UGC NET 2023 minimum qualifying marks are 33% for the General, EWS, and OBC categories and 25% for the SC, ST, and PwD categories:  

CSIR NET UGC NET Minimum Qualifying Marks

Category

Parts A, B, and C

General/ EWS/OBC

33%

ST/SC/PwD

25%

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Expected Cut Off Marks (%)

The difficulty level of the questions asked for the Life Science subject of the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam varied from ‘Moderate to Difficult’. So, let’s have a look at the Expected Cut Off Marks for CSIR UGC NET Life Science Exam 2023:

CSIR UGC NET 2023 - Junior Research Fellowship (NET) Expected Cutoff

Subject

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwD

Life Science

93%-98%

92%-97%

91%-96%

90%-95%

85%-90%

60%-65%

CSIR UGC NET 2023 - Lectureship (NET) Expected Cutoff

Subject

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwD

Life Science

93%-98%

90%-95%

88%-93%

82%-87%

77%-82%

60%-65%

Note: The raw marks obtained will be normalized into NTA score/percentile and results will be declared based on percentile cut-off as indicated.

Factors Determining CSIR NET Cut off 2023

Let’s look at the factors that will be the deciding factors for the CSIR UGC NET cut off marks 2023 such as:

  • Total number of candidates who appeared in the CSIR NET 2023 exam
  • The score obtained by the candidates in the exam
  • The difficulty level of the exam subject-wise
  • Categories to which the candidates belong - General, EWS, OBC, SC, ST, and PwD
  • Previous years’ cutoff trends

CSIR NET Cut Off Marks June 2022

Let’s look at the CSIR NET Cut Off June 2022 cutoff marks for JRF and Lecturership:

CSIR NET Cut Off June 2022 for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)

Subject

UR (%)

EWS (%)

OBC (%)

SC (%)

ST (%)

PwD (%)

Chemical Science

50.75

44.25

43.5

33.5

27.5

25.25

Earth Science

60.29

55.45

53.79

48.04

45.74

32.33

Life Science*

98.8142819

96.5594191

96.1171892

90.9605649

84.2292832

61.8093224

Mathematical Science

48.38

42.75

40.5

32.38

27.13

25

Physical Science

50.25

42.94

41.56

32.31

28.13

25.63

CSIR NET Cut Off June 2022 for Lectureship/ Assistant Professor

Subject

UR (%)

EWS (%)

OBC (%)

SC (%)

ST (%)

PwD (%)

Chemical Science

45.675

39.825

39.150

30.150

25.000

25.000

Earth Science

54.261

49.905 

48.411

43.236 

41.166

29.097

Life Science*

97.5053291

94.0347722

92.7124513

86.7905675 

 78.5971223

61.8093224

Mathematical Science

43.542

38.475 

36.450

29.142 

25.000

25.000

Physical Science

45.225

38.646 

37.404

29.079 

25.317

25.000

CSIR NET Cut Off Marks June 2021

Let’s look at the CSIR NET June 2021 cut off marks for JRF and Lecturership:

CSIR NET Cut Off June 2021 for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)

Subject

UR (%)

EWS (%)

OBC (%)

SC (%)

ST (%)

PWD (%)

Chemical Science

52.750

46.250

45.500

36.250

27.250

25.000

Earth Science

60.860

54.790

53.060

46.400

42.810

26.400

Life Science*

98.7860248

96.0688715

96.2291169

90.5329255

84.8720013

64.7657382

Mathematical Science

49.250

44.875

42.750

34.375

27.000

25.000

Physical Science

38.813

33.000

33.000

25.000

25.000

25.000

CSIR NET Cutoff June 2022 for Lectureship/ Assistant Professor

Subject

UR (%)

EWS (%)

OBC (%)

SC (%)

ST (%)

PWD (%)

Chemical Science

47.475

41.625

40.950

32.625

25.000

25.000

Earth Science

54.774

49.311

47.754

41.760

38.529

25.000

Life Science*

97.0117533

93.8765769

93.8765769

86.3854452

79.8293351

63.6902270

Mathematical Science

44.325

40.388

38.475

30.938

25.000

25.000

Physical Science

34.932

33.000

33.000

25.000

25.000

25.000

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Cut-Off Marks (%)

Let’s look at the CSIR NET Cut Off June 2020 cutoff marks for JRF and Lecturership:

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 - Junior Research Fellowship (NET) Cutoff

Subject

Unreserved

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwD

Chemical Sciences

50.50 %

44.50 %

43.25 %

33.25 %

25.50 %

25.00 %

Earth Sciences

59.86 %

54.31 %

52.79 %

44.22 %

40.90 %

29.33 %

Life Sciences*

98.94 %

96.57 %

96.04 %

89.68 %

83.10 %

74.75 %

Mathematical Sciences

57.00 %

51.38 %

50.75 %

40.25 %

30.88 %

28.75 %

Physical Sciences

46.25 %

40.68 %

39.68 %

31.56 %

26.87 %

25.00 %

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 - Lectureship (NET) Cutoff

Subject

Unreserved

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwD

Chemical Sciences

45.45 %

40.05 %

38.92 %

29.92 %

25.00 %

25.00 %

Earth Sciences

53.87 %

48.87 %

47.51 %

39.79 %

36.81 %

26.39 %

Life Sciences*

97.18 %

94.00 %

93.21 %

85.38 %

77.51 %

74.75 %

Mathematical Sciences

51.30 %

46.23 %

45.67 %

36.22 %

27.78 %

25.87 %

Physical Sciences

41.62 %

36.61 %

35.71 %

28.40 %

25.00 %

25.00 %

CSIR UGC NET December & June 2019 Previous Cutoff 

Let’s look at the CSIR NET Cut Off December 2019 cut off marks for JRF and Lecturership:

CSIR UGC NET Dec 2019 - Junior Research Fellowship (NET) Cutoff

Subject

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwD

Chemical
Science

55.25 %

50.50 %

47.50 %

39.75 %

29.50 %

25.00 %

Earth
Science

64.29 %

60.77 %

57.38 %

48.95 %

44.31 %

29.35 %

Life
Science

54.50 %

46.75 %

45.25 %

38.25 %

33.25 %

25.00 %

Mathematical Science

53.63 %

48.13 %

46.25 %

35.13 %

27.50 %

25.00 %

Physical
Science

51.06 %

44.94 %

44.38 %

33.06 %

27.81 %

25.00 %

CSIR UGC NET Dec 2019 - Lectureship (NET) Cutoff

Subject

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwD

Chemical
Science

49.73 %

45.45 %

42.75 %

35.78 %

26.55 %

25.00 %

Earth
Science

57.86 %

54.69 %

51.64 %

44.06 %

39.88 %

26.42 %

Life
Science

49.05 %

42.08 %

40.73 %

34.43 %

29.93 %

25.00 %

Mathematical Science

48.27 %

43.32 %

41.63 %

31.62 %

25.00 %

25.00 %

Physical
Science

45.95 %

40.45 %

39.94 %

29.75 %

25.03 %

25.00 %

Let’s have a look at the CSIR UGC NET June 2019 cut off percentage for the award of fellowship/ lectureship:

CSIR UGC NET June 2019 - Junior Research Fellowship (NET) Cutoff

Subject

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwD

Chemical

Science

47.75%

36.25%

41.75%

34.25%

28.00%

25.00%

Earth

Science

57.54%

40.13%

50.65%

42.15%

39.18%

26.74%

Life Science

52.50%

33.75%

43.75%

35.25%

31.75%

25.00%

Mathematical

Science

55.75%

46.63%

48.88%

37.75%

30.50%

28.50%

Physical

Science

39.06%

33.13%

33.31%

27.00%

25.00%

25.00%

CSIR UGC NET June 2019 - Lectureship (NET) Cutoff

Subject

General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwD

Chemical

Science

42.98%

33.00%

37.58%

30.83%

25.20%

25.00%

Earth

Science

51.79%

36.12%

45.59%

37.94%

35.26%

25.00%

Life Science

47.25%

33.00%

39.38%

31.73%

28.58%

25.00%

Mathematical

Science

50.18%

41.97%

43.99%

33.98%

27.45%

25.00%

Physical

Science

35.15%

33.00%

33.00%

25.00%

25.00%

25.00%

The result of the CSIR UGC NET 2023 Exam will be uploaded on the website www.csirnet.nta.nic.in by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

FAQ

Q1. What will be the CSIR UGC NET 2023 expected cut-off marks?

The raw marks obtained in CSIR UGC NET will be normalized into NTA score/percentile and results will be declared based on percentile cut-off. The expected cut-off will be calculated based on multiple factors.

Q2. What are the minimum qualifying marks to clear CSIR UGC NET 2023 Exam?

The CSIR UGC NET 2023 minimum qualifying marks is 33% for the General, EWS and OBC categories and 25% for the SC, ST and PwD categories

Q3. Where will the official CSIR UGC NET 2023 cut-off marks be released?

NTA will release the official CSIR UGC NET 2023 cut-off marks on the website - csirnet.nta.nic.in
