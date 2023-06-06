CSIR NET 2023 Cut Off: Expected Category-Wise Cutoff, Minimum Qualifying Marks

CSIR NET Expected Cut Off 2023: Check category-wise CSIR NET 2023 expected cutoff and minimum qualifying marks. Also, download the previous year's scores for 5 subjects – Chemical Science, Earth Science, Life Science, Mathematical Science & Physical Science.

Expected CSIR NET Cut Off 2023: National Testing Agency conducted the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam for Life Science subject online mode across different exam centers on June 6, 2023. Candidates who have appeared in the exam must be expecting to clear the cut off marks now. So, based on the difficulty level of the Life Science question paper, we have guestimated the expected cut off marks of the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam.

CSIR NET 2023 Minimum Qualifying Marks

The CSIR UGC NET 2023 minimum qualifying marks are 33% for the General, EWS, and OBC categories and 25% for the SC, ST, and PwD categories:

CSIR NET UGC NET Minimum Qualifying Marks Category Parts A, B, and C General/ EWS/OBC 33% ST/SC/PwD 25%

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Expected Cut Off Marks (%)

The difficulty level of the questions asked for the Life Science subject of the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam varied from ‘Moderate to Difficult’. So, let’s have a look at the Expected Cut Off Marks for CSIR UGC NET Life Science Exam 2023:

CSIR UGC NET 2023 - Junior Research Fellowship (NET) Expected Cutoff Subject General EWS OBC SC ST PwD Life Science 93%-98% 92%-97% 91%-96% 90%-95% 85%-90% 60%-65% CSIR UGC NET 2023 - Lectureship (NET) Expected Cutoff Subject General EWS OBC SC ST PwD Life Science 93%-98% 90%-95% 88%-93% 82%-87% 77%-82% 60%-65%

Note: The raw marks obtained will be normalized into NTA score/percentile and results will be declared based on percentile cut-off as indicated.

Factors Determining CSIR NET Cut off 2023

Let’s look at the factors that will be the deciding factors for the CSIR UGC NET cut off marks 2023 such as:

Total number of candidates who appeared in the CSIR NET 2023 exam

The score obtained by the candidates in the exam

The difficulty level of the exam subject-wise

Categories to which the candidates belong - General, EWS, OBC, SC, ST, and PwD

Previous years’ cutoff trends

CSIR NET Cut Off Marks June 2022

Let’s look at the CSIR NET Cut Off June 2022 cutoff marks for JRF and Lecturership:

CSIR NET Cut Off June 2022 for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) Subject UR (%) EWS (%) OBC (%) SC (%) ST (%) PwD (%) Chemical Science 50.75 44.25 43.5 33.5 27.5 25.25 Earth Science 60.29 55.45 53.79 48.04 45.74 32.33 Life Science* 98.8142819 96.5594191 96.1171892 90.9605649 84.2292832 61.8093224 Mathematical Science 48.38 42.75 40.5 32.38 27.13 25 Physical Science 50.25 42.94 41.56 32.31 28.13 25.63 CSIR NET Cut Off June 2022 for Lectureship/ Assistant Professor Subject UR (%) EWS (%) OBC (%) SC (%) ST (%) PwD (%) Chemical Science 45.675 39.825 39.150 30.150 25.000 25.000 Earth Science 54.261 49.905 48.411 43.236 41.166 29.097 Life Science* 97.5053291 94.0347722 92.7124513 86.7905675 78.5971223 61.8093224 Mathematical Science 43.542 38.475 36.450 29.142 25.000 25.000 Physical Science 45.225 38.646 37.404 29.079 25.317 25.000

CSIR NET Cut Off Marks June 2021

Let’s look at the CSIR NET June 2021 cut off marks for JRF and Lecturership:

CSIR NET Cut Off June 2021 for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) Subject UR (%) EWS (%) OBC (%) SC (%) ST (%) PWD (%) Chemical Science 52.750 46.250 45.500 36.250 27.250 25.000 Earth Science 60.860 54.790 53.060 46.400 42.810 26.400 Life Science* 98.7860248 96.0688715 96.2291169 90.5329255 84.8720013 64.7657382 Mathematical Science 49.250 44.875 42.750 34.375 27.000 25.000 Physical Science 38.813 33.000 33.000 25.000 25.000 25.000 CSIR NET Cutoff June 2022 for Lectureship/ Assistant Professor Subject UR (%) EWS (%) OBC (%) SC (%) ST (%) PWD (%) Chemical Science 47.475 41.625 40.950 32.625 25.000 25.000 Earth Science 54.774 49.311 47.754 41.760 38.529 25.000 Life Science* 97.0117533 93.8765769 93.8765769 86.3854452 79.8293351 63.6902270 Mathematical Science 44.325 40.388 38.475 30.938 25.000 25.000 Physical Science 34.932 33.000 33.000 25.000 25.000 25.000

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Cut-Off Marks (%)

Let’s look at the CSIR NET Cut Off June 2020 cutoff marks for JRF and Lecturership:

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 - Junior Research Fellowship (NET) Cutoff Subject Unreserved EWS OBC SC ST PwD Chemical Sciences 50.50 % 44.50 % 43.25 % 33.25 % 25.50 % 25.00 % Earth Sciences 59.86 % 54.31 % 52.79 % 44.22 % 40.90 % 29.33 % Life Sciences* 98.94 % 96.57 % 96.04 % 89.68 % 83.10 % 74.75 % Mathematical Sciences 57.00 % 51.38 % 50.75 % 40.25 % 30.88 % 28.75 % Physical Sciences 46.25 % 40.68 % 39.68 % 31.56 % 26.87 % 25.00 % CSIR UGC NET June 2020 - Lectureship (NET) Cutoff Subject Unreserved EWS OBC SC ST PwD Chemical Sciences 45.45 % 40.05 % 38.92 % 29.92 % 25.00 % 25.00 % Earth Sciences 53.87 % 48.87 % 47.51 % 39.79 % 36.81 % 26.39 % Life Sciences* 97.18 % 94.00 % 93.21 % 85.38 % 77.51 % 74.75 % Mathematical Sciences 51.30 % 46.23 % 45.67 % 36.22 % 27.78 % 25.87 % Physical Sciences 41.62 % 36.61 % 35.71 % 28.40 % 25.00 % 25.00 %

CSIR UGC NET December & June 2019 Previous Cutoff

Let’s look at the CSIR NET Cut Off December 2019 cut off marks for JRF and Lecturership:

CSIR UGC NET Dec 2019 - Junior Research Fellowship (NET) Cutoff Subject UR EWS OBC SC ST PwD Chemical

Science 55.25 % 50.50 % 47.50 % 39.75 % 29.50 % 25.00 % Earth

Science 64.29 % 60.77 % 57.38 % 48.95 % 44.31 % 29.35 % Life

Science 54.50 % 46.75 % 45.25 % 38.25 % 33.25 % 25.00 % Mathematical Science 53.63 % 48.13 % 46.25 % 35.13 % 27.50 % 25.00 % Physical

Science 51.06 % 44.94 % 44.38 % 33.06 % 27.81 % 25.00 % CSIR UGC NET Dec 2019 - Lectureship (NET) Cutoff Subject UR EWS OBC SC ST PwD Chemical

Science 49.73 % 45.45 % 42.75 % 35.78 % 26.55 % 25.00 % Earth

Science 57.86 % 54.69 % 51.64 % 44.06 % 39.88 % 26.42 % Life

Science 49.05 % 42.08 % 40.73 % 34.43 % 29.93 % 25.00 % Mathematical Science 48.27 % 43.32 % 41.63 % 31.62 % 25.00 % 25.00 % Physical

Science 45.95 % 40.45 % 39.94 % 29.75 % 25.03 % 25.00 %

Let’s have a look at the CSIR UGC NET June 2019 cut off percentage for the award of fellowship/ lectureship:

CSIR UGC NET June 2019 - Junior Research Fellowship (NET) Cutoff Subject General EWS OBC SC ST PwD Chemical Science 47.75% 36.25% 41.75% 34.25% 28.00% 25.00% Earth Science 57.54% 40.13% 50.65% 42.15% 39.18% 26.74% Life Science 52.50% 33.75% 43.75% 35.25% 31.75% 25.00% Mathematical Science 55.75% 46.63% 48.88% 37.75% 30.50% 28.50% Physical Science 39.06% 33.13% 33.31% 27.00% 25.00% 25.00% CSIR UGC NET June 2019 - Lectureship (NET) Cutoff Subject General EWS OBC SC ST PwD Chemical Science 42.98% 33.00% 37.58% 30.83% 25.20% 25.00% Earth Science 51.79% 36.12% 45.59% 37.94% 35.26% 25.00% Life Science 47.25% 33.00% 39.38% 31.73% 28.58% 25.00% Mathematical Science 50.18% 41.97% 43.99% 33.98% 27.45% 25.00% Physical Science 35.15% 33.00% 33.00% 25.00% 25.00% 25.00%

The result of the CSIR UGC NET 2023 Exam will be uploaded on the website www.csirnet.nta.nic.in by the National Testing Agency (NTA).