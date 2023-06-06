CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2023: Life Science Paper Review, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2023: Check the detailed exam analysis of the CSIR UGC NET Dec 22/June 2023 Exam held in online mode by NTA on June 6, 2023, for the Life Science subject including paper difficulty level and good attempts to clear cut-off marks.

CSIR NET Life Science Exam Analysis 2023: NTA is conducting the CSIR UGC NET June 2023 Exam to determine the eligibility for Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professor in certain subject areas falling under the faculty of Science & Technology like Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences. In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of the CSIR UGC NET 2023 Exam conducted online on June 6, 2023.

CSIR NET Exam Analysis 2023

Today, NTA is conducting CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam for the Life Science subject in two shifts. Shift-1 was held from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and Shift-2 will be held from 3.00 pm to 06.00 pm. CSIR UGC NET 2023 Life Science exam consisted of three parts. Part 'A' – general aptitude was common to all subjects. Part 'B' consisted of Life Science subject-related MCQs. Part 'C' consisted of scientific concepts & knowledge Questions.

CSIR NET Life Science Paper Review 2023

So let’s have a look at the difficulty level of the questions asked in the CSIR UGC NET 2023 Online exam:

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Exam Analysis: June 6, 2023 (Shift-1: 9:30 am to 12:30 pm) Difficulty Level - Moderate to Difficult Good Attempts - 40 to 50 LIFE SCIENCE PART A PART B PART C TOTAL Total Questions 20 50 75 145 Max No of Questions to attempt 15 35 25 75 Marks for each correct answer 2 2 4 200 Marks for each incorrect answer (Negative marking) 0.5 0.5 1 -

We will provide the topic-wise analysis of the CSIR UGC NET Life Science paper shortly after receiving feedback from the candidates.

CSIR NET Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023

The category-wise minimum qualifying marks for the CSIR UGC NET exam are:

CSIR NET Minimum Qualifying Marks Category Parts A, B, and C General/ EWS/OBC 33% ST/SC/PWD 25%

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Important Highlights of the CSIR NET Life Science Exam

Here are the important highlights of the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam:

The candidates were required to answer a maximum of 15, 35, and 25 questions from Part A, Part B, and Part C respectively in the Life Science subject paper. If more than the required number of questions are answered, only the first 15, 35, and 25 questions in Part A, Part B, and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

There was a negative marking of 25% for wrong answers.

The exam was conducted in both English and Hindi Medium of Language. Candidates were supposed to answer the questions in the Language they opted for before the exam.

Candidates were required to bring admit card along with a passport-size photograph affixed to it and ID proof.

Candidates were not allowed to leave the examination hall/room before the online exam was concluded.

The above analysis will help the candidates who have appeared in the CSIR NET 2023 Exam in assessing their rank and the possibility of clearing the cut-off marks.