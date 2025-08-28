JFF 2025: Knocking on The Door of Indraprastha College For Women, Jagran Film Festival’25 Brought Colors to Women-Only Campus

JFF 2025: The Jagran Film Festival 2025 will soon begin its Delhi Chapter in the country’s capital city. To inaugurate the start of the festival, a celebratory and colourful event was held in Indraprastha College For Women, University of Delhi. The pre-festival event was held as an important initiative to promote Jagran Film Festival. The event saw various types of competitions where students of Indraprastha College participated enthusiastically.
JFF 2025: Pre-Festival at Indraprastha College For Women
In the Indraprastha College For Women, Delhi University, under the leadership of Principal Prof. Poonam Kumaria, a pre-festival was started to promote the celebration of the 13th Jagran Film Festival. The event saw a colourful programme in the college campus by organising various games among the students. The details of the games played by the college students during this event are as follows-
- Tune In Find Out
- Social Networking
- Filmy Rapid Fire
- Fix the Puzzle
- Movie Guess Name
Students from Indraprastha College For Women, University of Delhi actively participated in various fun activities, contributing to the event's success. The following jamming session filled the campus with music and singing.
The Jagran Film Festival (JFF) launched "JFF Untitled," a new initiative designed to support emerging filmmakers. This platform offers aspiring storytellers a unique opportunity to present their cinematic visions, with the winner receiving a ₹1 lakh grant to produce their short film. "JFF Untitled" reinforces JFF's commitment to innovative cinematic experiences, fostering audience connections, and nurturing new talent in the film industry.
Why is JFF 2025 Delhi Chapter special?
The Delhi chapter of JFF 2025 will showcase the best of not only national but also international cinema. JFF not only celebrates cinema but also honours legends who have inspired their art. It also provides a platform to a new generation of independent voices who are playing a vital role in shaping the present and future of filmmaking.
JFF 2025 Delhi Chapter Details:
- Date: 4 to 7 September 2025
- Venue: Siri Fort Auditorium, New Delhi
- Registration: Visit jff.co.in or scan the QR code
About Jagran Film Festival (JFF) 2025
The Jagran Film Festival, launched in 2010 by Jagran Prakashan Group, is India's largest traveling film festival. It aims to promote cinematic art beyond major cities. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting inaugurates the festival in New Delhi, and it then tours 10 Indian states, reaching over 500 million people. JFF encourages a love for cinema, bringing together filmmakers and movie enthusiasts. Audiences can meet national and international film professionals, attend discussions, and ask questions. Over 500 handpicked films, chosen from eligible submissions by expert previewers, are screened over 100 days. A panel of top judges awards filmmakers and artists for their outstanding work with prizes and cash at a special awards night in Mumbai.
