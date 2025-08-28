JFF 2025: Knocking on The Door of Indraprastha College For Women, Jagran Film Festival’25 Brought Colors to Women-Only Campus

Event

JFF 2025: The Jagran Film Festival 2025's Delhi Chapter will be inaugurated with a pre-festival event at Indraprastha College For Women, University of Delhi, featuring student competitions to promote the festival.

JFF 2025: The Jagran Film Festival 2025 will soon begin its Delhi Chapter in the country’s capital city. To inaugurate the start of the festival, a celebratory and colourful event was held in Indraprastha College For Women, University of Delhi. The pre-festival event was held as an important initiative to promote Jagran Film Festival. The event saw various types of competitions where students of Indraprastha College participated enthusiastically. JFF 2025: Pre-Festival at Indraprastha College For Women In the Indraprastha College For Women, Delhi University, under the leadership of Principal Prof. Poonam Kumaria, a pre-festival was started to promote the celebration of the 13th Jagran Film Festival. The event saw a colourful programme in the college campus by organising various games among the students. The details of the games played by the college students during this event are as follows-

Tune In Find Out

Social Networking

Filmy Rapid Fire

Fix the Puzzle

Movie Guess Name Students from Indraprastha College For Women, University of Delhi actively participated in various fun activities, contributing to the event's success. The following jamming session filled the campus with music and singing. The Jagran Film Festival (JFF) launched "JFF Untitled," a new initiative designed to support emerging filmmakers. This platform offers aspiring storytellers a unique opportunity to present their cinematic visions, with the winner receiving a ₹1 lakh grant to produce their short film. "JFF Untitled" reinforces JFF's commitment to innovative cinematic experiences, fostering audience connections, and nurturing new talent in the film industry. Why is JFF 2025 Delhi Chapter special? The Delhi chapter of JFF 2025 will showcase the best of not only national but also international cinema. JFF not only celebrates cinema but also honours legends who have inspired their art. It also provides a platform to a new generation of independent voices who are playing a vital role in shaping the present and future of filmmaking.