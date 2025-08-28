AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins for 976 Vacancies - Register Now at aai.aero

GATE 2026 Registration Start Today
AAI has invited applications for 976 Junior Executive posts under AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025. Eligible candidates can apply online at the official website, aai.aero. Candidates must check eligibility, application process, fee, salary, and exam date before registering.

AAI Junior Executive Application Form

AAI JE Apply Online 2025: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited applications for 976 vacancies for Junior Executive posts for Architecture, Civil, Electrical, Electronics, and Information Technology disciplines. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the Junior Executive post on the official website of the AAI at aai.aero. The last date to submit your applications is September 27. Selection of candidates will be done based on their GATE 2023, 2024, or 2025 scores. 

AAI JE Apply Online 2025

AAI has released the Junior Executive Apply Online 2025 link on its official website along with the recruitment notification. Candidates must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before applying to avoid rejection of their applications. Find the direct AAI JE apply online link below.

AAI JE Apply Online Link Click here

AAI JE Recruitment 2025 Overview

Candidates can check a brief overview of the AAI JE Recruitment 2025 in the table below:

AAI Junior Executive Apply Online 2025- Highlights

Organization

Airports Authority of India (AAI)

Posts

Junior Executive

Vacancies

976

Discipline

Architecture, Civil, Electrical, Electronics, Information Technology

Registration Dates

28 August to 27 September 2025

Education Qualification

Bachelor’s degree in relevant discipline

Age Limit

Not more than 27 years

Selection Criteria

GATE Score Based (GATE 2023/ 2024/2025)

Salary

Rs. 40000 – 3% – 140000

Official Site

aai.aero

Who is Eligible to Apply for AAI Junior Executive?

Candidates fulfilling the following parameters are eligible to submit their AAI JE Application Form:

  • Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology in relevant discipline. For ATC – B.Sc. with Physics & Maths or B.E./B.Tech. in any discipline.

  • Age Limit: Maximum 27 years as on August 27, 2025

AAI JE Vacancy 2025

AAI has invited applications for 976 Junior Executive posts. Check the vacancy breakdown in the table below:

Name of Post

Total

UR

EWS

OBC (NCL)

SC

ST

PwBD (A)

PwBD (B)

PwBD (C)

PwBD (D&E)

Junior Executive (Architecture)

11

4

0

4

2

1

0

1

0

1

Junior Executive (Engineering – Civil)

199

83

17

51

31

17

0

6

3

12

Junior Executive (Engineering – Electrical)

208

93

19

60

21

15

0

9

4

15

Junior Executive (Electronics)

527

215

52

142

79

39

0

0

15

0

Junior Executive (Information Technology)

31

15

3

7

4

2

10

0

0

2

How to Submit AAI Junior Executive Application Form 2025?

  1. Visit the official website of AAI at aai.aero.

  2. Go to the “Careers” section and click on Recruitment.

  3. Select the AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025 link.

  4. Complete the registration by entering your basic details.

  5. Fill in the online application form.

  6. Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.

  7. Pay the application fee through online payment modes.

  8. Review the form carefully and submit it.

  9. Download and take a printout of the submitted application form for future reference.

AAI JE Application Fee

The application fee for AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025 is as follows:

  • General/OBC/EWS candidates: Rs 1000

  • SC/ST/PwD/Female candidates: Exempted (No fee)

