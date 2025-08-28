AAI Junior Executive Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins for 976 Vacancies - Register Now at aai.aero

AAI JE Apply Online 2025: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited applications for 976 vacancies for Junior Executive posts for Architecture, Civil, Electrical, Electronics, and Information Technology disciplines. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the Junior Executive post on the official website of the AAI at aai.aero. The last date to submit your applications is September 27. Selection of candidates will be done based on their GATE 2023, 2024, or 2025 scores.

AAI JE Apply Online 2025

AAI has released the Junior Executive Apply Online 2025 link on its official website along with the recruitment notification. Candidates must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before applying to avoid rejection of their applications. Find the direct AAI JE apply online link below.