TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Releasing Soon at tnpsc.gov.in, Check Expected Date Here

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will release the TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 on its official website, tnpsc.gov.in. The TNPSC Group 4 exam 2025 was conducted on July 12, 2025 to fill 3935 vacancies for various posts such as Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Typist, Steno-Typist (Grade III), Junior Revenue Inspector, and Forest Guard.
TNPSC has also released the TNPSC Group 4 answer key on July 21 with the objection window already closed on July 28, 2025. Now, candidates are eagerly waiting for the TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 which can be released in the month of September 2025.
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
The TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 is expected to get released in September 2025 for lakhs of candidates who attempted the examination on July 12, 2025. Candidates will be able to check their qualification status by logging into their account with their registration number and date of birth. The TNPSC Group 4 result will get released for posts such as Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant, Typist, and more within various Tamil Nadu state departments.
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Date & Time
The TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 is expected to be released in the coming weeks. As per the latest examination schedule, the TNPSC Group 4 Combined Civil Services Exam was conducted on July 12, 2025. Now the result is expected to get released in September 2025. The official has not released any date regarding the release of the TNPSC Group 4 Result, candidates are requested to regularly visit the official website.
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025: Overview
TNPSC will release the result of candidates who attempted the TNPSC Group 4 examination on July 12, 2025. Candidates will be able to check their qualification status by logging in with their registration number and password. Check the table below for TNPSC group 4 Result 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Features
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
TNPSC Group 4 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission
|
Exam Date
|
3935
|
Provisional Answer Key 2025
|
July 21, 2025
|
Result Date
|
September 2025 (Expected)
|
Official Website
|
tnpsc.gov.in
|
Selection Procedure
|
Written examination
Certificate Verification
Counselling
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation