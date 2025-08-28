TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 Releasing Soon at tnpsc.gov.in, Check Expected Date Here

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will release the TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 on its official website, tnpsc.gov.in. The TNPSC Group 4 exam 2025 was conducted on July 12, 2025 to fill 3935 vacancies for various posts such as Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Typist, Steno-Typist (Grade III), Junior Revenue Inspector, and Forest Guard.

TNPSC has also released the TNPSC Group 4 answer key on July 21 with the objection window already closed on July 28, 2025. Now, candidates are eagerly waiting for the TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 which can be released in the month of September 2025.

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025

The TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 is expected to get released in September 2025 for lakhs of candidates who attempted the examination on July 12, 2025. Candidates will be able to check their qualification status by logging into their account with their registration number and date of birth. The TNPSC Group 4 result will get released for posts such as Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant, Typist, and more within various Tamil Nadu state departments.