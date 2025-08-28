Which Animal Sleeps With One Eye Open And The Other Closed? List of Top 9; Check Here!

Most animals need sleep to rest and recover. But not all animals sleep the same way. Some sleep deeply for long hours.

Others take short naps throughout the day. Sleep patterns vary depending on the animal's size, habitat, and lifestyle. Some animals have a special way of sleeping. They sleep with one eye open and the other closed.

This may sound strange, but it helps them stay alert. While half their brain rests, the other half stays awake. This is called unihemispheric slow-wave sleep. It allows animals to watch for danger even while sleeping.

Birds and marine animals, such as dolphins, use this method. It helps them survive in the wild. In this article, we'll examine how this works. We'll explore which animals sleep in this way, why they do so, and what science has to say about it.