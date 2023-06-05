CSIR NET Last Minute Preparation Tips 2023: NTA Exam Guidelines, Timings, CSIR UGC NET Admit Card Details

CSIR NET Last Minute Tips 2023: Download the last-minute tips for the CSIR UGC NET examination. NTA has released the admit cards and the guidelines for CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam, which is going to be held from June 6-8, 2023.

CSIR NET Last Minute Tips 2023: The National Testing Agency is going to commence the CSIR UGC NET Dec 2022/ June 2023 exam tomorrow, i.e., June 6, 2023. The examination will be held for three days till June 8, 2022, in two shifts every day for five subjects, i.e., Chemical Science, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean &Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Science, and Physical Science. On June 3, 2023, NTA released the admit card for the CSIR NET 2023 exam on the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Exam Timings and Guidelines

The CSIR UGC NET is held by NTA for the selection of eligible Indian nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professorship in certain subject areas falling under the faculty of Science and Technology across Indian universities and colleges. Check out the schedule shared by the NTA ahead of the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam below:

Exam Date Morning Shift (09.00 am to 12.000 noon) Evening Shift (03.00 pm to 06.00 pm) June 6, 2022 Life Science Life Science June 7, 2022 Chemical Sciences Mathematical Sciences June 8, 2022 Physical Sciences Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences CSIR UGC NET 2023 Exam Guidelines - The exam will consist of three parts – Part A, Part B, and Part C. - The exam is going to be conducted in CBT mode. - All the parts will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. - There will be no break between papers. - The maximum marks of each paper are going to be equivalent to 200 marks. - A negative marking of 25% of the total marks assigned to any question is compulsory for the answers that are marked wrongly by the candidates.

7 Last Minute Tips to Crack the CSIR UGC NET 2023 Exam

Let’s look at some important last-minute tips that will surely help you in cracking CSIR UGC NET 2023 Exam:

1. Review the syllabus

Candidates need to take a quick look at the syllabus to identify any topics they might have missed or need to revise. They need to focus on the topics that carry more weightage in the exam.

Subject Name Number of Questions (Part A) Number of Questions (Part B) Number of Questions (Part C) Duration Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences 20 50 80 3 hours Mathematical Sciences 20 40 60 3 hours Life Sciences 20 50 75 3 hours Chemical Sciences 20 40 60 3 hours Physical Sciences 20 25 30 3 hours

Download CSIR NET Syllabus 2023

2. Revise the Important Topics

Candidates need to identify the topics that are frequently asked or have higher marks weightage in the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam. Allocate more time to revise and practice questions related to those topics. For the ease of the candidates, we have listed down some important topics of Part-A, Part-B & Part-C that will help you in your last-minute preparation:

Important topics for CSIR UGC NET 2023 Exam General Aptitude (Part 'A') This part shall be common to all subjects. This part shall contain questions pertaining to General Aptitude with emphasis on logical reasoning, graphical analysis, analytical and numerical ability, quantitative comparison, series formation, puzzles, etc. Subject Related (Part 'B') This part shall contain subject-related conventional Multiple Choice questions (MCQs), generally covering the topics given in the syllabus. Scientific Concept & Knowledge (Part 'C') This part shall contain higher-order questions that may test the candidate's knowledge of scientific concepts and/or application of the scientific concepts. The questions shall be of analytical nature where a candidate is expected to apply scientific knowledge to solve the given scientific problem.

3. Solve Previous Year's Question Papers and Attempt Mock Tests Online

As the CSIR UGC NET 2023 Exam will be conducted in online mode by National Testing Agency (NTA), candidates must solve the previous year's papers and attempt mock tests online to buck up their speed of solving the paper in online mode.

Download CSIR UGC NET Previous Year Papers

4. Time Management

Candidates are required to allocate proper time to those sections which are their strength areas. While solving the paper online, try not to answer any question for more than one minute. Candidates must keep track of time during examination and instead of getting stuck with a particular question, try to move to other questions quickly.

Download NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 Cutoff

5. Focus on Weak Areas

Identify your weaker subjects or topics and dedicate extra time to understanding and revising those areas. Seek clarification from textbooks, online resources, or consult with experts if needed.

6. Don’t forget your Admit Card, Photograph, and ID Proof

Candidates must carry their admit card, passport-size photograph, and original ID proof along with their photocopy as well. Candidates may download and print the admit card from the link given below:

Download CSIR UGC NET 2023 Admit Card

In case any candidate faces any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for Joint CSIR UGC NET Dec 2022 - June 2023, he/she can contact NTA Helpdesk on 011-40759000 or send an email at csirnet@nta.ac.in.

7. Don’t Take Stress

Candidates are advised not to stress themselves too much before the examination day. Avoid excessive stress and anxiety. Do relax and stay calm. Giving the exam with a relaxed mind will help you deliver your best and achieve high scores.

Check CSIR UGC NET 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Remember, last-minute preparation should focus on quick revisions and building confidence rather than trying to learn entirely new topics. Believe in your preparation and abilities. Maintain a positive mindset, and approach the exam with confidence.