CSIR NET 2023 Answer Key: Life Sceince, Physics, Chemistry, Maths Key, Raise Objections

CSIR NET Answer Key 2023: The tentative answer key will be available here after the exam. Direct Link to download CSIR NET Answer Key PDF, How to Download Answer Key and Other Details

CSIR NET Answer Key 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) finished the exam for Life Sciences on June 06, 2023. The exam for Chemical Science is on June 7, 2023 and for Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Science Subject is on June 8, 2023. After the exams, NTA will upload the CSIR UGC NET Answer Key on its official website. The candidates can check the answer by login into the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in, once released.

CSIR NET Answer Key 2023

UGC NET Answer Key is expected to be released in the second or third week of June 2023. There is no official announcement regarding the answer key on the official website.

CSIR NET Answer Key 2023: Overview

Exam Body Name National Testing Agency Exam Name Joint CSIR-UGC NET December-2022/June-2023: CSIR UGC Exam Date June 6, 7, 8 2023 CSIR UGC Answer Key Date Expected in second or third week of June 2023 CSIR UGC Result Date Expected in July 2023 Official Website csirnet.nta.nic.in

CSIR NET Answer Key 2023: Objection

The NTA will display Provisional Answer Key of the questions on the NTA website csirnet.nta.nic.in to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the Provisional Answer Key. The Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days. The Candidates will be given an opportunity to make a challenge online against theProvisional Answer Key, on payment of Rs. 200/- per challenged question, as anonrefundable processing fee.

How to Download CSIR NET Answer Key 2023?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the answer key for the CSIR NET exam:

Step 1: Go to the CSIR NET official website- http://csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ’CSIR NET answer key link’ flashing on the homepage

Step 3:Now, login in into your account using your ‘Application number’ or ‘Password/date of birth’ Step 4: Click on Login button

Step 4: Download CSIR NET Answer Key

How to Calculate Scores Through CSIR NET Answer Key 2023?

Once the answer key is released, studen will be able to match their response with the official answer.In order to calculate the correct CSIR NET score, candidates must know about marking scheme of the exam. Check the CSIR NET marking scheme for all subjects below:

CSIR NET Life Science Paper Parts Marks Given for Each Correct Answer Negative Marking for Each Wrong Answer A +2 -0.5 B +2 -0.5 C +4 -1

CSIR NET Final Answer Key and Result 2023

After analyzing all the objections, NTA will issued the final answer key of CSIR UGC NET Exam 2023. On the basis of final answer key, the result of the students shall be prepared.

Two separate merit lists, one comprising the candidates qualifying for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF-NET) and the second, of those candidates qualifyingtheEligibility Test for Lectureship (LS-NET)/Assistant Professor, will be madeonthebasis of their performance in the above Test