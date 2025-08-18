School Assembly News Headlines Today 19th August, 2025: Tax Reform India: 18% GST Slab to Drive Majority of Revenue After Changes and Other Important Headlines

School Assembly News Headlines: Need a script to present yourself as the speaker for the news headlines of tomorrow's school assembly news headlines? Don’t worry, we have got you covered. All of the important news events that you can address at your school assembly will be covered in this article, with a focus on sports, the national economy, and international politics. This allows you to write your screenplay the day before the school assembly. The news highlights offer valuable information that keeps young minds grounded in reality, ranging from environmental projects and awareness days to national education reforms and adjustments to school policies.
National News Headlines For School Assembly
Tax Reform India: 18% GST Slab to Drive Majority of Revenue After Changes
VP Election 2025: Rajnath Singh Calls Stalin, Seeks DMK Support for NDA’s VP Nominee C P Radhakrishnan
Lok Sabha discusses Shubhanshu Shukla’s space mission: Indian on moon will herald Viksit Bharat in 2040, says Jitendra Singh
PM Modi thanks Putin for sharing insights on Alaska talks with Trump, reiterates call for peace in Ukraine
International News Headlines For School Assembly
China buying schools in UK: 1379-founded Wisbech Grammar among 30 now under Chinese owners
"No Going Into NATO By Ukraine": Trump Ahead Of Meeting Zelensky
'US Watching India-Pakistan Situation Closely': Marco Rubio Warns Ceasefires Could Collapse
Hurricane Erin to churn up life-threatening surf and rip currents along the US East Coast and Bermuda
Sports News Headlines For School Assembly
Supreme Court to hear pleas on status of Indian Super League 2025–26 season
Sarfaraz Khan smashes a century for Mumbai in Buchi Babu Trophy 2025 opener, retires hurt on 138
Jasprit Bumrah offered fresh advice on workload management: 'Our physios are the better judges'
Arsenal begin new season in style as problems persist for Man United
Iga Swiatek Swamps Elena Rybakina, To Face Jasmine Paolini In Cincinnati Final
Thought Of The Day
"The person who says it cannot be done should not interrupt the person who is doing it."
This thought is often attributed to the writer and humorist George Bernard Shaw. It's a reminder to focus on action and not let doubt or criticism from others hold you back. The "person who says it cannot be done" represents those who are quick to find reasons why something is impossible, whether due to fear, a lack of imagination, or simply a negative mindset. In contrast, "the person who is doing it" is the one taking action, learning, and making progress.
