Class 9 Soical Science Syllabus 2025-2026: Social Science is a comprehensive subject which requires conceptual clarity, critical thinking, and consistent practice for securing good scores in exams. The CBSE syllabus is the most authentic and reliable source that guides students in preparing systematically for the academic year. In this article, we have provided the latest CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26, covering History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics. Students must carefully go through this updated syllabus to prepare effectively for the upcoming half-yearly, annual, and board-related assessments in the 2025-26 session. Download the syllabus PDF from the direct link provided in this article and save it for quick reference during exam preparation. Key Highlights of CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26

Some of the major details students must know and keep in mind while preparing for the exam are as follows: Feature Details Subject Code 087 Total Marks 100 (80 Theory + 20 Internal Assessment) Divisions History, Geography, Political Science, Economics Map Work Included in both History & Geography Internal Assessment Periodic Tests (5)

Multiple Assessment (5)

Project Work – Disaster Management (5)

Portfolio (5) Exam Pattern MCQs, Short & Long Answer Questions, Case Studies, Map Skills CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26 (Subject-wise with Marks Distribution) The Class 9 Social Science syllabus is divided into four main disciplines – History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics, along with internal assessments and project work. The subject-wise marks distribution is given below:

Subject Chapters / Units Marks Distribution History – India and the Contemporary World – I 1. The French Revolution

2. Socialism in Europe and the Russian Revolution

3. Nazism and the Rise of Hitler

4. Forest Society and Colonialism (Project – 5 marks internal)

5. Pastoralists in the Modern World (Periodic Assessment only) 20 (incl. map work) Geography – Contemporary India – I 1. India – Size and Location

2. Physical Features of India

3. Drainage

4. Climate

5. Natural Vegetation and Wildlife (only map work in exam)

6. Population

Project – 5 marks internal 20 (incl. map work) Political Science – Democratic Politics – I 1. What is Democracy? Why Democracy?

2. Constitutional Design

3. Electoral Politics

4. Working of Institutions

5. Democratic Rights 20 Economics 1. The Story of Village Palampur (Periodic Assessment only)

2. People as Resource

3. Poverty as a Challenge

4. Food Security in India 20 Internal Assessment Periodic Tests – 5 Marks

Multiple Assessments – 5 Marks

Project Work (Disaster Management) – 5 Marks

Portfolio – 5 Marks 20 Total 100

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26 (with Learning Outcomes) History – India and the Contemporary World – I Section I: Events and Processes Chapter 1: The French Revolution Infer how the French Revolution impacted European countries in the making of nation-states. Illustrate how the quest for imperialism triggered the First World War. Examine various sources to understand imbalances that may lead to revolutions.

Chapter 2: Socialism in Europe and the Russian Revolution Compare the situations that led to the Russian and French Revolutions. Examine the circumstances behind Lenin’s communism and Stalin’s collectivization. Analyse the role of philosophers and leaders in shaping the revolution.

Chapter 3: Nazism and the Rise of Hitler Analyse the role of the Treaty of Versailles in Hitler’s rise to power. Study the genocidal war against “undesirables” by Hitler. Compare and contrast the characteristics of Hitler and Gandhi.



Section II: Livelihoods, Economies and Societies Chapter 4: Forest Society and Colonialism (Interdisciplinary project with Geography Chapter 5 – Natural Vegetation and Wildlife) Learning outcomes: Refer Annexure II in official syllabus.

Chapter 5: Pastoralists in the Modern World Examine how climatic conditions and topography created nomadic societies. Analyse development patterns within pastoral societies in India. Comprehend the impact of colonialism on pastoralists in India and Africa.

Geography – Contemporary India – I Chapter 1: India – Size and Location Understand how location affects climate and time (longitude & latitude). Analyse India’s trading and cultural ties with neighbouring countries. Evaluate why 82.5°E longitude was chosen as India’s Standard Meridian. Explain India’s strategic geographical position. Justify reasons for climatic differences across regions.

Chapter 2: Physical Features of India Explain how physical features influence livelihoods, culture, and biodiversity. Examine geological processes behind India’s landforms. Analyse conditions of life in different physiographic regions.

Chapter 3: Drainage Study lakes and their ecological contribution. Suggest creative solutions to reduce water pollution and boost economic use of water bodies. Identify river systems and their role in human society.

Chapter 4: Climate Analyse monsoon winds and their effect on Indian rainfall. Compare temperatures across plateau, Himalayan, desert, and coastal regions. Summarise reasons for variations in temperature across India.

Chapter 5: Natural Vegetation and Wildlife (Interdisciplinary project with History Chapter 4 – Forest Society and Colonialism) Learning outcomes: Refer Annexure II.

Chapter 6: Population Analyse reasons for uneven population distribution (e.g., UP, Rajasthan vs. Mizoram, Karnataka). Enlist factors influencing population density.



Political Science – Democratic Politics – I Chapter 1: What is Democracy? Why Democracy? Examine the structural components and features of democracy. Compare working of Indian democracy with other countries. Analyse historical processes that promoted democracy.

Chapter 2: Constitutional Design Discuss the situations that led to the making of the Indian Constitution. Identify essential features to be considered while drafting a constitution. Examine guiding values behind India’s Constitution. Comprehend roles and responsibilities as Indian citizens.

Chapter 4: Working of Institutions Examine the roles, responsibilities, and interdependency of all three organs of government. Appreciate the parliamentary system of executive accountability to the legislature. Summarise and evaluate the rule of law in India.

Chapter 5: Democratic Rights Summarise the importance of fundamental rights and duties in strengthening the nation. Recognise the role of responsible citizenship in balancing rights and duties.



Economics Chapter 1: The Story of Village Palampur (Periodic Assessment only) Understand factors of production and their interdependence. Correlate farming and non-farming activities with economic growth. Analyse how production conditions impact development. Suggest solutions for building an equitable society.

Chapter 2: People as Resource Evaluate factors that contribute to population quality. Study government schemes and their effect on people.

Chapter 3: Poverty as a Challenge Understand reasons for rural and urban poverty. Evaluate government measures to reduce poverty. Correlate education with poverty reduction.

Chapter 4: Food Security in India Understand aspects of food security ensuring supply continuity. List features of the Public Distribution System (PDS). Analyse the impact of the Green Revolution. Examine causes and effects of famines pre- and post-Independence.



CBSE Class 9 Social Science Map Work 2025-26 Check below the map work to be covered for CBSE Class 9 Social Science 2025-26 as per the latest syllabus. Students must practice these locations thoroughly to score full marks in the map skills portion of exams. History – India and the Contemporary World – I The French Revolution

Outline political map of France. Locate/label/identify: Bordeaux, Nantes, Paris, Marseille

Socialism in Europe and the Russian Revolution

Outline political map of the World. Locate/label/identify major countries of the First World War: Central Powers : Germany, Austria-Hungary, Turkey (Ottoman Empire) Allied Powers : France, England, Russia, USA

Nazism and the Rise of Hitler

Outline political map of the World. Locate/label/identify major countries of the Second World War: Axis Powers : Germany, Italy, Japan Allied Powers : UK, France, Former USSR, USA



Geography – Contemporary India – I India: Size and Location India – States and Capitals Tropic of Cancer, Standard Meridian (location and labeling) Neighbouring Countries

Physical Features of India Mountain Ranges: The Karakoram, The Zanskar, The Shivalik, The Aravali, The Vindhya, The Satpura, Western and Eastern Ghats Mountain Peaks: K2, Kanchenjunga, Anai Mudi Plateaus: Deccan Plateau, Chota Nagpur Plateau, Malwa Plateau Coastal Plains: Konkan, Malabar, Coromandel, Northern Circar (location and labeling)

Drainage System Rivers (identification only) Himalayan River Systems: Indus, Ganges, Sutlej Peninsular Rivers: Narmada, Tapti, Kaveri, Krishna, Godavari, Mahanadi Lakes: Wular, Pulicat, Sambar, Chilika

Climate Annual rainfall in India Monsoon wind direction

Population Population density of all states State having highest and lowest density of population

