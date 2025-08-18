Class 9 Soical Science Syllabus 2025-2026: Social Science is a comprehensive subject which requires conceptual clarity, critical thinking, and consistent practice for securing good scores in exams. The CBSE syllabus is the most authentic and reliable source that guides students in preparing systematically for the academic year. In this article, we have provided the latest CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26, covering History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics. Students must carefully go through this updated syllabus to prepare effectively for the upcoming half-yearly, annual, and board-related assessments in the 2025-26 session. Download the syllabus PDF from the direct link provided in this article and save it for quick reference during exam preparation.
Key Highlights of CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26
Some of the major details students must know and keep in mind while preparing for the exam are as follows:
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Subject Code
|
087
|
Total Marks
|
100 (80 Theory + 20 Internal Assessment)
|
Divisions
|
History, Geography, Political Science, Economics
|
Map Work
|
Included in both History & Geography
|
Internal Assessment
|
|
Exam Pattern
|
MCQs, Short & Long Answer Questions, Case Studies, Map Skills
CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26 (Subject-wise with Marks Distribution)
The Class 9 Social Science syllabus is divided into four main disciplines – History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics, along with internal assessments and project work. The subject-wise marks distribution is given below:
|
Subject
|
Chapters / Units
|
Marks Distribution
|
History – India and the Contemporary World – I
|
1. The French Revolution
|
20 (incl. map work)
|
Geography – Contemporary India – I
|
1. India – Size and Location
|
20 (incl. map work)
|
Political Science – Democratic Politics – I
|
1. What is Democracy? Why Democracy?
|
20
|
Economics
|
1. The Story of Village Palampur (Periodic Assessment only)
|
20
|
Internal Assessment
|
Periodic Tests – 5 Marks
|
20
|
Total
|
|
100
CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26 (with Learning Outcomes)
History – India and the Contemporary World – I
Section I: Events and Processes
-
Chapter 1: The French Revolution
-
Infer how the French Revolution impacted European countries in the making of nation-states.
-
Illustrate how the quest for imperialism triggered the First World War.
-
Examine various sources to understand imbalances that may lead to revolutions.
-
-
Chapter 2: Socialism in Europe and the Russian Revolution
-
Compare the situations that led to the Russian and French Revolutions.
-
Examine the circumstances behind Lenin’s communism and Stalin’s collectivization.
-
Analyse the role of philosophers and leaders in shaping the revolution.
-
-
Chapter 3: Nazism and the Rise of Hitler
-
Analyse the role of the Treaty of Versailles in Hitler’s rise to power.
-
Study the genocidal war against “undesirables” by Hitler.
-
Compare and contrast the characteristics of Hitler and Gandhi.
-
Section II: Livelihoods, Economies and Societies
-
Chapter 4: Forest Society and Colonialism (Interdisciplinary project with Geography Chapter 5 – Natural Vegetation and Wildlife)
-
Learning outcomes: Refer Annexure II in official syllabus.
-
-
Chapter 5: Pastoralists in the Modern World
-
Examine how climatic conditions and topography created nomadic societies.
-
Analyse development patterns within pastoral societies in India.
-
Comprehend the impact of colonialism on pastoralists in India and Africa.
-
Geography – Contemporary India – I
-
Chapter 1: India – Size and Location
-
Understand how location affects climate and time (longitude & latitude).
-
Analyse India’s trading and cultural ties with neighbouring countries.
-
Evaluate why 82.5°E longitude was chosen as India’s Standard Meridian.
-
Explain India’s strategic geographical position.
-
Justify reasons for climatic differences across regions.
-
-
Chapter 2: Physical Features of India
-
Explain how physical features influence livelihoods, culture, and biodiversity.
-
Examine geological processes behind India’s landforms.
-
Analyse conditions of life in different physiographic regions.
-
-
Chapter 3: Drainage
-
Study lakes and their ecological contribution.
-
Suggest creative solutions to reduce water pollution and boost economic use of water bodies.
-
Identify river systems and their role in human society.
-
-
Chapter 4: Climate
-
Analyse monsoon winds and their effect on Indian rainfall.
-
Compare temperatures across plateau, Himalayan, desert, and coastal regions.
-
Summarise reasons for variations in temperature across India.
-
-
Chapter 5: Natural Vegetation and Wildlife (Interdisciplinary project with History Chapter 4 – Forest Society and Colonialism)
-
Learning outcomes: Refer Annexure II.
-
-
Chapter 6: Population
-
Analyse reasons for uneven population distribution (e.g., UP, Rajasthan vs. Mizoram, Karnataka).
-
Enlist factors influencing population density.
-
Political Science – Democratic Politics – I
-
Chapter 1: What is Democracy? Why Democracy?
-
Examine the structural components and features of democracy.
-
Compare working of Indian democracy with other countries.
-
Analyse historical processes that promoted democracy.
-
-
Chapter 2: Constitutional Design
-
Discuss the situations that led to the making of the Indian Constitution.
-
Identify essential features to be considered while drafting a constitution.
-
Examine guiding values behind India’s Constitution.
-
Comprehend roles and responsibilities as Indian citizens.
-
-
Chapter 4: Working of Institutions
-
Examine the roles, responsibilities, and interdependency of all three organs of government.
-
Appreciate the parliamentary system of executive accountability to the legislature.
-
Summarise and evaluate the rule of law in India.
-
-
Chapter 5: Democratic Rights
-
Summarise the importance of fundamental rights and duties in strengthening the nation.
-
Recognise the role of responsible citizenship in balancing rights and duties.
-
Economics
-
Chapter 1: The Story of Village Palampur (Periodic Assessment only)
-
Understand factors of production and their interdependence.
-
Correlate farming and non-farming activities with economic growth.
-
Analyse how production conditions impact development.
-
Suggest solutions for building an equitable society.
-
-
Chapter 2: People as Resource
-
Evaluate factors that contribute to population quality.
-
Study government schemes and their effect on people.
-
-
Chapter 3: Poverty as a Challenge
-
Understand reasons for rural and urban poverty.
-
Evaluate government measures to reduce poverty.
-
Correlate education with poverty reduction.
-
-
Chapter 4: Food Security in India
-
Understand aspects of food security ensuring supply continuity.
-
List features of the Public Distribution System (PDS).
-
Analyse the impact of the Green Revolution.
-
Examine causes and effects of famines pre- and post-Independence.
-
CBSE Class 9 Social Science Map Work 2025-26
Check below the map work to be covered for CBSE Class 9 Social Science 2025-26 as per the latest syllabus. Students must practice these locations thoroughly to score full marks in the map skills portion of exams.
History – India and the Contemporary World – I
-
The French Revolution
Outline political map of France. Locate/label/identify:
-
Bordeaux, Nantes, Paris, Marseille
-
-
Socialism in Europe and the Russian Revolution
Outline political map of the World. Locate/label/identify major countries of the First World War:
-
Central Powers: Germany, Austria-Hungary, Turkey (Ottoman Empire)
-
Allied Powers: France, England, Russia, USA
-
-
Nazism and the Rise of Hitler
Outline political map of the World. Locate/label/identify major countries of the Second World War:
-
Axis Powers: Germany, Italy, Japan
-
Allied Powers: UK, France, Former USSR, USA
-
Geography – Contemporary India – I
-
India: Size and Location
-
India – States and Capitals
-
Tropic of Cancer, Standard Meridian (location and labeling)
-
Neighbouring Countries
-
-
Physical Features of India
-
Mountain Ranges: The Karakoram, The Zanskar, The Shivalik, The Aravali, The Vindhya, The Satpura, Western and Eastern Ghats
-
Mountain Peaks: K2, Kanchenjunga, Anai Mudi
-
Plateaus: Deccan Plateau, Chota Nagpur Plateau, Malwa Plateau
-
Coastal Plains: Konkan, Malabar, Coromandel, Northern Circar (location and labeling)
-
-
Drainage System
-
Rivers (identification only)
-
Himalayan River Systems: Indus, Ganges, Sutlej
-
Peninsular Rivers: Narmada, Tapti, Kaveri, Krishna, Godavari, Mahanadi
-
-
Lakes: Wular, Pulicat, Sambar, Chilika
-
-
Climate
-
Annual rainfall in India
-
Monsoon wind direction
-
-
Population
-
Population density of all states
-
State having highest and lowest density of population
-
CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26 PDF Download
Students can download the official syllabus PDF for CBSE Class 9 Social Science and keep it for future reference and offline access:
|
Download CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26 PDF
CBSE syllabus helps understand the updated course structure, marking scheme, and exam expectations clearly. Therefore, make sure to align your study plan with the current syllabus to boost confidence and score well in your CBSE exams in 2025-2026.
