RRB Group D Exam Date 2025
Focus
Quick Links

AP Inter 2nd Year Question Papers 2025 - Download PDF Here

By Simran Akhouri
Nov 18, 2025, 14:25 IST

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

AP Inter 2nd year Question Paper 2025 - Preparing for the AP Inter 2nd Year Exams 2025 becomes easier when students practice with the latest AP Inter 2nd Year Question Papers 2025. These model papers help you understand the updated exam pattern, marking scheme, and the types of questions asked in the board examination. By solving these papers regularly, students can boost accuracy, improve time management, and strengthen their overall exam preparation.

The BIEAP 2nd Year Question Papers 2025 act as an essential study tool for students of MPC, BiPC, CEC, MEC and other streams. Whether you are aiming for top scores or building confidence before the exam, these sample papers help you revise important topics effectively and assess your readiness. Students can download subject-wise question papers in PDF format and practice them for better results in the AP Intermediate Public Exams 2025.

AP Inter 2nd Year Question Paper 2025 – Overview

Particulars

Details

Board Name

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP)

Class

Intermediate 1st Year

Academic Year

2025–2026

Exam Type

Theory & Practical Examinations

Exam Pattern

Subject-wise question papers with MCQs, short answers & long answers

Available Papers

MPC, BiPC, MEC, CEC, HEC & Languages

Question Paper Format

Model papers, previous year papers, sample papers

Purpose of Papers

Exam practice, pattern understanding, scoring improvement

Official Website

bieap.apcfss.in

Intermediate 2nd Year Question Papers PDF  Download

English

Download PDF

Physics

Download PDF

Chemistry

Download PDF

Zoology

Download PDF

Maths (2 A)

Download PDF

Maths (2 B)

Download PDF

Economics

Download PDF 

Steps to Download AP Inter 2nd Year Question Paper 2025

  1. Visit the official BIEAP websiteGo to the official portal – bieap.apcfss.in.

  2. Open the “I.P.E” or “Public Examinations” sectionLook for the menu option related to Inter Exams or Model Papers.

  3. Select AP Inter 2nd Year (Class 12)Choose your year and class from the available options.

  4. Click on “Model Papers / Previous Question Papers”A list of subject-wise AP Inter 2nd Year question papers will appear.

  5. Select the subject you want to downloadClick on the PDF link for subjects like Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Economics, etc.

  6. Download and save the PDFThe AP Inter 2nd Year Question Paper 2025 will open in a new tab. Click the download icon to save it.

  7. Start practisingPrint or save the papers and use them for revision and timed practice.

The AP Inter 2nd Year Question Paper 2025 is an essential resource for students aiming to score high in the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board Exams. By consistently practising these model and previous year papers, students can familiarise themselves with the exam pattern, improve speed and accuracy, and identify key topics that require more revision. Regular practice not only boosts confidence but also enhances overall performance in the final board examination. For effective preparation, download the latest question papers, solve them within the time limit, and analyse your answers to strengthen your concepts and achieve better results in the AP Inter 2nd Year Exams 2025.


Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News