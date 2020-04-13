Study at Home
NCERT Book for Class 9 Social Science: Download Chapter-wise PDF of History, Geography, Economics, Civics

Download NCERT Social Science books (History, Geography, Economics, Civics) for CBSE Class 9 in Hindi & English.

Apr 13, 2020 18:24 IST
NCERT Social Science Book for Class 9
Download NCERT Social Science book (History, Geography, Economics, Civics) for CBSE Class 9 in Hindi & English. Get NCERT Textbooks of Class 9 SST i.e. PDF of History, Geography, Economics, Civics subjects. These are the latest NCERT Textbooks published by NCERT (National Council of Educational Research & Training) itself for students studying CBSE Schools. NCERT Textbooks are being followed by other state boards like UP Board. Links to download NCERT Social Science books for class 9 are given below.

NCERT Book for CBSE Class 9 Social Science in English & Hindi: History

NCERT Textbook for CBSE Class 9 Social Science - History [English] 

NCERT Textbook for CBSE Class 9 Social Science - History [Hindi] 

Chapter 1: The French Revolution

पाठ 1. फ़्रांसीसी क्रांति

Chapter 2: Socialism in Europe and the Russian Revolution

पाठ 2. यूरोप में समाजवाद एवं रूसी क्रांति

Chapter 3: Nazism and the Rise of Hitler

पाठ 3. नात्सीवाद और हिटलर का उदय

Chapter 4: Forest Society and Colonialism

पाठ 4. वन्य समाज एवं उपनिवेशवाद

Chapter 5: Pastoralists in the Modern World

पाठ 5. आधुनिक विश्व में चरवाहे

Chapter 6: Peasants and Farmers

पाठ 6. किसान और काश्तकार

Chapter 7: History and Sport: The Story of Cricket

पाठ 7. इतिहास और खेल: क्रिकेट की कहानी

Chapter 8: Clothing: A Social History

पाठ 8. पहनावे का सामाजिक इतिहास

NCERT Book for CBSE Class 9 Social Science in English & Hindi: Geography

NCERT Textbook for CBSE Class 9 Social Science - Geography [English] 

NCERT Textbook for CBSE Class 9 Social Science - Geography [Hindi] 

Chapter 1: India – Size and Location

अध्याय 1: भारत – आकार और स्थिति

Chapter 2: Physical Features of India

अध्याय 2: भारत का भौतिक स्वरुप

Chapter 3: Drainage

अध्याय 3: अपवाह

Chapter 4: Climate

अध्याय 4: जलवायु

Chapter 5: Natural Vegetation and WildLife

अध्याय 5: प्राकृतिक वनस्पति तथा वन्य प्राणी

Chapter 6: Population

अध्याय 6: जनसंख्या

NCERT Book for CBSE Class 9 Social Science in English & Hindi: Economics

NCERT Textbook for CBSE Class 9 Social Science - Economics [English] 

NCERT Textbook for CBSE Class 9 Social Science - Economics [Hindi] 

Chapter 1: The Story of Village Palampur

अध्याय 1: पालमपुर गाँव की कहानी

Chapter 2: People as Resource

अध्याय 2: संसाधन के रूप में लोग

Chapter 3: Poverty as a Challenge

अध्याय 3: निर्धनता: एक चुनौती

Chapter 4: Food Security in India

अध्याय 4: भारत में खाद्य सुरक्षा

NCERT Book for CBSE Class 9 Social Science in English & Hindi: Civics

NCERT Textbook for CBSE Class 9 Social Science - Political Science [English] 

NCERT Textbook for CBSE Class 9 Social Science - Political Science [Hindi] 

Chapter 1: What is Democracy? Why Democracy?

अध्याय 1: लोकतंत्र क्या? लोकतंत्र क्यों?

Chapter 2: Constitutional Design

अध्याय 2: संविधान निर्माण

Chapter 3: Electoral Politics

अध्याय 3: चुनावी राजनीति

Chapter 4: Working of Institutions

अध्याय 4: संस्थाओं का कामकाज

Chapter 5: Democratic Rights

अध्याय 5: लोकतांत्रिक अधिकार

CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2020-2021: All Subjects

