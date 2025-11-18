South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Registration Start for 1785 Posts at rrcer.co.in - Apply Link Here

The South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 has been announced for 1785 apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can now apply online through the official website rrcser.co.in. The online registration process begins on November 18 and continues until December 17, 2025.

This recruitment is a great chance for candidates who have passed Class 10 and hold an ITI certificate in the relevant trade. The selection will be based on a merit list prepared using marks obtained in Class 10. There is no written examination, so the process remains simple and transparent. This article explains how to apply, eligibility, fees, and important dates.

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online

The online application process for the South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 is conducted only through the official website of RRC SER at rrcser.co.in. Candidates must ensure they read the notification carefully before submitting the form. The apply online link will remain active from November 18 to December 17, 2025, and no offline forms will be accepted.