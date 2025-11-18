South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Registration Start for 1785 Posts at rrcer.co.in - Apply Link Here

RRB Group D Exam Date 2025
By Mridula Sharma
Nov 18, 2025, 13:54 IST

The South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 invites applications for 1785 apprentice posts. Eligible Class 10 and ITI-qualified candidates can apply online from November 18 to December 17, 2025, through rrcser.co.in. The selection is based on a merit list, without any written exam. This article covers the application process, eligibility, fees, and important dates.

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Registration
The South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 has been announced for 1785 apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can now apply online through the official website rrcser.co.in. The online registration process begins on November 18 and continues until December 17, 2025.

This recruitment is a great chance for candidates who have passed Class 10 and hold an ITI certificate in the relevant trade. The selection will be based on a merit list prepared using marks obtained in Class 10. There is no written examination, so the process remains simple and transparent. This article explains how to apply, eligibility, fees, and important dates.

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Apply Online

The online application process for the South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 is conducted only through the official website of RRC SER at rrcser.co.in. Candidates must ensure they read the notification carefully before submitting the form. The apply online link will remain active from November 18 to December 17, 2025, and no offline forms will be accepted.

Applicants should keep their Class 10 marksheet, ITI certificate, scanned photograph, and signature ready before they begin the application. The information entered in the form must match official documents. Once the application is submitted, candidates must take a printout for future use.

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Overview

The overview of the South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 is given below to help candidates understand the key points clearly.

Details

Information

Recruitment Name

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025

Conducting Body

South Eastern Railway (SER)

Total Vacancies

1785

Application Mode

Online

Official Website

rrcser.co.in

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

The schedule for the South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 is provided below. Candidates must follow these dates carefully to avoid missing any major events.

Event

Date

Notification Release

November 2025

Online Registration Starts

November 18, 2025

Last Date to Apply

December 17, 2025

Merit List Release

To be announced

How to Apply for South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025? 

Candidates can follow the step-by-step instructions given below to apply for the South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 easily through the online portal:

  1. Visit the official website of South Eastern Railway: rrcser.co.in.

  2. On the homepage, click on the “Apprentice Recruitment 2025” section.

  3. Select the South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 online application link.

  4. Register by entering the name, email ID, and mobile number.

  5. After registration, log in using the credentials sent to the email or phone.

  6. Start filling out the application form by entering the personal details, academic details, and ITI trade information.

  7. Upload a recent passport-size photograph and signature in the required format.

  8. Re-check all the details to make sure they match official documents.

  9. Pay the application fee through online modes like debit card, credit card, UPI, or internet banking.

  10. Submit the application and take a printout of the confirmation page.

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Application Fees 2025

The application fee for the South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 is given in the table below for each category.

Category

Application Fee

General / OBC / EWS

₹100

SC / ST / PwD

No Fee

All Female Candidates

No Fee

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the following eligibility conditions to apply for the South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025:

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed Matriculation (Class 10) with at least 50% marks from a recognised board and an ITI certificate in the relevant trade issued by NCVT or SCVT.

Age Limit

Candiates must be aged between 15 to 24 years as on January 1, 2026. The age recorded in the Class 10 certificate or birth certificate will be considered final.

Candidates who meet both educational and age criteria can apply online without any difficulty.

