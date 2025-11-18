Moving entire buildings is a feat that shows great engineering skill, careful planning, and innovative technology. While it may sound like the fantastic plot of a movie, moving huge structures-sometimes weighing tens of thousands of tonnes-has been successfully done throughout history for various reasons, such as the preservation of heritage, accommodating urban development, or saving buildings from environmental threats.
This article looks at the top 10 heaviest buildings ever moved and gives incredible examples of how humankind has literally moved giants to new locations without dismantling them.
Top 10 Heaviest Buildings Ever Moved
|
Rank
|
Building Name
|
Location
|
Weight (Tonnes)
|
Distance Moved
|
Year of Move
|
1
|
House of Isa bey Hajinski
|
Baku, Azerbaijan
|
18,000
|
10.5 meters
|
2013
|
2
|
Fu Gang Building
|
Guangxi Province, China
|
15,140
|
36.6 meters (120 feet)
|
2004
|
3
|
Newark Airport Building 51
|
Newark, USA
|
7,400
|
30.5 meters (100 feet)
|
1980s
|
4
|
Cudecom Building
|
Bogotá, Colombia
|
7,000
|
29 meters (95 feet)
|
1974
|
5
|
Cape Hatteras Lighthouse
|
North Carolina, USA
|
4,830
|
884 meters (2,900 feet)
|
1999
|
6
|
Hotel Montgomery
|
San Jose, California, USA
|
4,816
|
55.5 meters (182 feet)
|
1990
|
7
|
Gem Theater and Century Club
|
Detroit, USA
|
2,700
|
640 meters (~0.4 miles)
|
1999
|
8
|
Fairmount Hotel
|
San Antonio, Texas, USA
|
1,600
|
320 meters (2 blocks)
|
1985
|
9
|
Belle Tout Lighthouse
|
East Sussex, England
|
850
|
74 meters (242 feet)
|
1999
|
10
|
Agecroft Hall
|
Lancashire, England → Virginia, USA
|
~180
|
Transatlantic disassembly/reassembly
|
1920s
What is the Guinness World Record for heaviest building moved?
The record currently held is by the House of Isa bey Hajinski in Baku, Azerbaijan, at 18,000 tonnes.
Why move entire buildings instead of demolishing them?
Building relocation may be done for various purposes: to maintain a building's historic landmark status, for city development, or even to save it from environmental disasters.
The moving of huge buildings combines engineering ingenuity with preservation, whereby societies can protect their heritage while adjusting to new challenges. Every moving building has a tale of determination, innovativeness, and respect for history reminding us that even the heaviest urban giants can sometimes find a new home.
