Moving entire buildings is a feat that shows great engineering skill, careful planning, and innovative technology. While it may sound like the fantastic plot of a movie, moving huge structures-sometimes weighing tens of thousands of tonnes-has been successfully done throughout history for various reasons, such as the preservation of heritage, accommodating urban development, or saving buildings from environmental threats.

This article looks at the top 10 heaviest buildings ever moved and gives incredible examples of how humankind has literally moved giants to new locations without dismantling them.

Top 10 Heaviest Buildings Ever Moved