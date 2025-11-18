RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025
Top 10 Heaviest Buildings Ever Moved

By Kirti Sharma
Nov 18, 2025, 13:56 IST

Moving entire buildings is an incredible engineering feat, with the heaviest structure ever relocated being the House of Isa bey Hajinski (18,000 tonnes) in Baku, Azerbaijan . This list details the top 10 heaviest buildings moved globally, including China's Fu Gang Building (15,140 tonnes) and the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse. These projects are often undertaken to preserve historic heritage during urban or environmental change.

Moving entire buildings is a feat that shows great engineering skill, careful planning, and innovative technology. While it may sound like the fantastic plot of a movie, moving huge structures-sometimes weighing tens of thousands of tonnes-has been successfully done throughout history for various reasons, such as the preservation of heritage, accommodating urban development, or saving buildings from environmental threats. 

This article looks at the top 10 heaviest buildings ever moved and gives incredible examples of how humankind has literally moved giants to new locations without dismantling them.

Top 10 Heaviest Buildings Ever Moved

Rank

Building Name

Location

Weight (Tonnes)

Distance Moved

Year of Move

1

House of Isa bey Hajinski

Baku, Azerbaijan

18,000

10.5 meters

2013

2

Fu Gang Building

Guangxi Province, China

15,140

36.6 meters (120 feet)

2004

3

Newark Airport Building 51

Newark, USA

7,400

30.5 meters (100 feet)

1980s

4

Cudecom Building

Bogotá, Colombia

7,000

29 meters (95 feet)

1974

5

Cape Hatteras Lighthouse

North Carolina, USA

4,830

884 meters (2,900 feet)

1999

6

Hotel Montgomery

San Jose, California, USA

4,816

55.5 meters (182 feet)

1990

7

Gem Theater and Century Club

Detroit, USA

2,700

640 meters (~0.4 miles)

1999

8

Fairmount Hotel

San Antonio, Texas, USA

1,600

320 meters (2 blocks)

1985

9

Belle Tout Lighthouse

East Sussex, England

850

74 meters (242 feet)

1999

10

Agecroft Hall

Lancashire, England → Virginia, USA

~180

Transatlantic disassembly/reassembly

1920s

What is the Guinness World Record for heaviest building moved?

The record currently held is by the House of Isa bey Hajinski in Baku, Azerbaijan, at 18,000 tonnes.

Why move entire buildings instead of demolishing them?

Building relocation may be done for various purposes: to maintain a building's historic landmark status, for city development, or even to save it from environmental disasters.

The moving of huge buildings combines engineering ingenuity with preservation, whereby societies can protect their heritage while adjusting to new challenges. Every moving building has a tale of determination, innovativeness, and respect for history reminding us that even the heaviest urban giants can sometimes find a new home.

