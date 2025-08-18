MAHA TAIT Cut Off 2025: Check Expected Cut Off Category-wise Marks

MAHA TAIT Cut Off 2025 Soon: The Maharashtra State Examination Council (MSEC) has announced the MAHA TAIT Result 2025 on its official website, mscepune.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam conducted from May 27 to 30 and June 2 to 5 can download their results by logging in with their registration number and password. The authorities are expected to release the MAHA TAIT Cut Off 2025 and the Merit List soon on the official portal. In the meantime, candidates eagerly waiting to evaluate their performance and estimate their chances of selection can check the expected cut-off marks provided below. MAHA TAIT Cut Off represents the minimum qualifying marks required to proceed to the counselling and seat allotment rounds. In this article, we have provided the category-wise MAHA TAIT 2025 Expected cut off, the step-by-step process to download it, and the key factors influencing the cut off marks.

MAHA TAIT Cut Off 2025 MSEC conducted the MAHA TAIT exam from May 27 to 30 and June 2 to 5. The result for the same has been released at mscepune.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access their MAHA TAIT Result PDF using their registration number and password. Next, the officials will release the cut off marks for all categories. MAHA TAIT Cut Off 2025 is the minimum qualifying score that candidates must secure to be considered for the next stage of the selection process. These cut off scores are determined based on several factors such as the total number of candidates who appeared for the exam, the difficulty level of the paper, and the availability of seats. MAHA TAIT Expected Cut Off 2025 Based on the exam analysis and previous year trends, the MAHA TAIT cut off is expected to range between 170 and 120. The highest cut off is anticipated for the General category, followed by OBC and EWS. You can check the MAHA TAIT Expected Cut Off 2025 for all categories in the table below.

Category Expected Cut Off Marks (Out of 200) General 160 – 170 OBC 150 – 160 SC 140 – 150 ST 130 – 140 EWS 145 – 155 PH 120 – 130 It is important to note that these are tentative marks and the actual MSEC cut off may vary. How to Download MAHA TAIT Cut Off PDF Candidates can easily check and download the MAHA TAIT Cut Off PDF by following the steps given below: Visit the official website of MSEC at mscepune.in.

On the homepage, look for the “MAHA TAIT Result 2025 & Cut Off” link.

Click on the link to open the cut off PDF.

The category-wise cut off marks will be displayed on the screen.

Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference. MAHA TAIT Qualifying Marks 2025 The minimum passing marks for the MAHA TAIT exam vary across categories. For the General category, the qualifying percentage is 60%, for OBC it is 50%, and for other reserved categories it is 40%.