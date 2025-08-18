Amazon is officially closing its Amazon Appstore on Android devices from coming Wednesday, August 20, 2025. This will mark its end as a competitor to the Google Play Store on Android smartphones. The app store has already been discontinued on Windows in 2024; it will continue to operate on Fire TV and Fire Tablet devices.
Here’s everything you need to know about the shutdown and how it affects your purchases.
Why is Amazon shutting the Appstore on Android?
Amazon explained that the decision is aimed at focusing efforts on its own devices, where most customers use the Appstore. A company statement read:
“We’ve decided to discontinue the Amazon Appstore on Android to focus our efforts on the Appstore experience on our own devices, as that’s where the overwhelming majority of our customers currently engage with it.”
Will I get a refund for Amazon Coins?
Yes. Customers who still have Amazon Coins in their accounts will receive refunds. The exact details of the refund process will be shared at a later date, according to Amazon’s FAQ on the shutdown.
Will apps from the Amazon Appstore continue to work?
There is no guarantee that any of the apps from the Amazon Appstore will still work on your Android devices after August 20. It is suggested that users check with app-specific support or back up any important data.
What exactly are Amazon Coins?
Amazon Coins are a virtual currency used to buy apps and make in-app purchases on the Amazon Appstore. With the app store shutting down, all remaining Amazon Coins will be refunded to users’ accounts.
What should I do before the Amazon Appstore closes?
-
Use or transfer any Amazon Coins in your account.
-
Back up important app data or purchases.
-
Check for alternative app sources, such as the Google Play Store, for apps you want to continue using.
This decision shows a shift in Amazon’s mobile strategy as it has started focusing on devices it fully controls.
