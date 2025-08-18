Amazon is officially closing its Amazon Appstore on Android devices from coming Wednesday, August 20, 2025. This will mark its end as a competitor to the Google Play Store on Android smartphones. The app store has already been discontinued on Windows in 2024; it will continue to operate on Fire TV and Fire Tablet devices.

Here’s everything you need to know about the shutdown and how it affects your purchases.

Why is Amazon shutting the Appstore on Android?

Amazon explained that the decision is aimed at focusing efforts on its own devices, where most customers use the Appstore. A company statement read:

“We’ve decided to discontinue the Amazon Appstore on Android to focus our efforts on the Appstore experience on our own devices, as that’s where the overwhelming majority of our customers currently engage with it.”