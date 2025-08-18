UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Online Last Date
Focus
Quick Links

Why is Amazon Shutting Down Android’s Appstore? Check What It Means for Your Purchases

Amazon is closing its Appstore on Android devices starting August 20, 2025, to focus on its own Fire TV and Fire Tablet devices. This shutdown will end its competition with the Google Play Store on Android. Customers with remaining Amazon Coins will receive refunds, and there is no guarantee that apps downloaded from the Amazon Appstore will continue to work on Android devices after the closing date. Users are advised to use or transfer Amazon Coins, back up important app data, and look for alternative app sources like the Google Play Store.

BySneha Singh
Aug 18, 2025, 08:58 EDT
Amazon App store
Amazon App store

Amazon is officially closing its Amazon Appstore on Android devices from coming Wednesday, August 20, 2025. This will mark its end as a competitor to the Google Play Store on Android smartphones. The app store has already been discontinued on Windows in 2024; it will continue to operate on Fire TV and Fire Tablet devices.

Here’s everything you need to know about the shutdown and how it affects your purchases.

Check out: Top 5 Chrome Features Every College Student Must Know – Try Them Today!

Why is Amazon shutting the Appstore on Android?

Amazon explained that the decision is aimed at focusing efforts on its own devices, where most customers use the Appstore. A company statement read:

“We’ve decided to discontinue the Amazon Appstore on Android to focus our efforts on the Appstore experience on our own devices, as that’s where the overwhelming majority of our customers currently engage with it.”

Will I get a refund for Amazon Coins?

Yes. Customers who still have Amazon Coins in their accounts will receive refunds. The exact details of the refund process will be shared at a later date, according to Amazon’s FAQ on the shutdown.

Will apps from the Amazon Appstore continue to work?

There is no guarantee that any of the apps from the Amazon Appstore will still work on your Android devices after August 20. It is suggested that users check with app-specific support or back up any important data.

What exactly are Amazon Coins?

Amazon Coins are a virtual currency used to buy apps and make in-app purchases on the Amazon Appstore. With the app store shutting down, all remaining Amazon Coins will be refunded to users’ accounts.

Check out: How Demis Hassabis Compares AI Transforming the Economy with the Industrial Revolution?

What should I do before the Amazon Appstore closes?

  • Use or transfer any Amazon Coins in your account.

  • Back up important app data or purchases.

  • Check for alternative app sources, such as the Google Play Store, for apps you want to continue using.

This decision shows a shift in Amazon’s mobile strategy as it has started focusing on devices it fully controls.

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    FAQs

    • Will I get a refund for my Amazon Coins?
      +
      Yes, customers with remaining Amazon Coins in their accounts will receive refunds. Details regarding the refund process will be provided at a later date.
    • Why is Amazon shutting down its Appstore on Android?
      +
      Amazon is discontinuing the Appstore on Android to focus its efforts on the Appstore experience on its own Fire TV and Fire Tablet devices, where most customers engage with it.
    • When is the Amazon Appstore closing on Android devices?
      +
      The Amazon Appstore on Android devices is officially closing on August 20, 2025.

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags