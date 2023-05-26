CSIR NET Syllabus 2023 - Download CSIR NET Life Science Topic-wise Syllabus PDF

CSIR NET Life Science syllabus is divided into three parts. Part A (common for all candidates) includes general and quantitative reasoning & analysis and research aptitude, Part B and Part C syllabus is subject-specific.Download CSIR NET Life Science syllabus pdf from this article.

CSIR NET Life Science syllabus pdf is released by Human Resource Development Group (HRDG) for preparation for CSIR NET 2023 examination which is a national-level eligibility test conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the selection of eligible Indian nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professorship in certain subject areas falling under the faculty of Science and Technology across Indian universities and colleges.

The NTA has been entrusted by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) with the responsibility of conducting the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2022/June 2023 examination through the computer-based test (CBT) mode. The CBT for all papers shall be held in three parts. All the parts will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There shall be no break between papers.

In this article, the exam prep team of Jagran Josh has shared the CSIR NET Life Science syllabus pdf, exam pattern, and preparation tips.

CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus 2023

CSIR NET syllabus 2023 has been officially released for the CSIR NET 2023 examination which is scheduled to be held on 6,7,8 June 2023. The CSIR NET Life Science syllabus is divided in three parts. Part A (common for all candidates) includes general and quantitative reasoning & analysis and research aptitude, Part B and Part C syllabus is subject-specific The CSIR NET Life Science consists of topics and sub-topics such as cell organization, ecological principles, applied biology, system physiology of plants and animals, etc.

Candidates can download the CSIR NET syllabus pdf in this article to kick-start their preparation for the exam. Holistic understanding of the CSIR NET syllabus shall help in understanding the nature of the questions, and difficulty level, and assessing your strong and weak points.

CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus 2023 Topics

The CSIR NET Life Science syllabus topics include:

Molecules and their Interaction Relevant to Biology.

Cellular Organization.

Fundamental Processes.

Cell Communication and Cell Signaling.

Development Biology.

System Physiology-Plant.

System Physiology-Animal.

Inheritance Biology.

Diversity of Life Forms.

Ecological Principles.

Evolution and Behavior.

Applied Biology.

Methods in Biology.

For the ease of candidates, the syllabus of CSIR NET Life Science syllabus has been provided in pdf format so that one can download it and refer to it during preparation. The CSIR NET Life Science syllabus pdf has been officially released by HRDG.

Topic-wise CSIR NET 2023 Life Science Syllabus

The CSIR NET Life Science syllabus is divided in three parts (Part A, B, and C). In the table below, we have provided the detailed topic-wise CSIR NET 2023 Life Science syllabus:

CSIR NET Life Science syllabus for General Aptitude

The CSIR NET Life Science syllabus for part A is common for all. Part A syllabus includes topics such as quantitative reasoning, analysis, and reasoning aptitude. Candidates can look at the table below for topics in part A syllabus:

CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus Part A - General Aptitude Numerical Ability Number and Simplification; Average; Quadratic Equations; Sequence and Series; Surd and Indices; Logarithms; Percentage; Profit and Loss; Simple Interest and Compound Interest; Partnership; LCM and HCF; Probability; Mensuration. Reasoning Series Formation; Ranking and Arrangement; Puzzles; Coding-Decoding; Distance and Directions; Calendar and Clock. Data Interpretation, and Graphical Analysis Mean, Median, and Mode; Measures of Dispersion; Graphical Analysis: Bar Graph, Line Graph; Pie-Chart; Tabulation.

CSIR NET Life Science syllabus for Molecules and their Interaction relevant to Biology

Topics in the CSIR NET Life Science syllabus for molecules and their interaction relevant to Biology incudes principles of catalysis, chemical bonds, etc. Check below full list of sub-topics in this topics of CSIR NET Life Science syllabus:

CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus - Molecules and their Interaction Molecules and their Interaction Relevant to Biology Structure of atoms, chemical bonds, and molecules. Principles of biophysical chemistry (pH, buffer, thermodynamics, reaction kinetics, colligative properties). Principles of catalysis, enzymes and enzyme kinetics, enzyme regulation, mechanism of enzyme catalysis, isozymes. Confirmation of proteins (Ramachandran plot, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary structure; motif and folds; domains). Stabilizing interactions ( hydrogen bonding, Van der Waals, electrostatic, hydrophobic interaction, etc.). Bioenergetics, oxidative phosphorylation, glycolysis, coupled reaction, biological energy transducers, group transfer. Metabolism of carbohydrates, amino acids, lipids, nucleotides, and vitamins. Conformation of nucleic acids (helix (A, B, Z), micro-RNA, t-RNA). B Composition, structure, and function of biomolecules (carbohydrates, proteins, lipids, nucleic acids, and vitamins). Stability of proteins and nucleic acids. Composition, structure, and function of biomolecules (carbohydrates, nucleic acids, proteins, lipids, and vitamins).

CSIR NET Life Science syllabus for Cellular Organization

Topics in the CSIR NET Life Science syllabus for cellular organization incudes cell wall, membrane structure and function, nucleus, mitosis and meiosis, transpons, etc. Check below full list of sub-topics in this topics of CSIR NET Life Science syllabus:

CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus - Cellular Organization Membrane structure and function Structure of model membrane, lipid bilayer, and membrane protein diffusion, ion channels, osmosis, active transport, mechanism of sorting and regulation of intracellular transport, ion pumps, electrical properties of membranes. Structural organization and function of the intracellular organelles Cell wall, nucleus, Golgi bodies, mitochondria, lysosomes, endoplasmic reticulum, plastids, peroxisomes, vacuoles, chloroplast, structure and function of the cytoskeleton, and its role in motility. Organization of genes and chromosomes Operon, interrupted genes, the structure of chromatin and chromosomes, gene families, unique and repetitive DNA, heterochromatin, transposons, and euchromatin. Cell division and cell cycle Mitosis and meiosis, their regulation, control of the cell cycle, and steps in the cell cycle. Microbial Physiology Growth, yield, characteristics, stress response, strategies of cell division.

CSIR NET Life Science syllabus for Fundamental Process

Topics in the CSIR NET Life Science syllabus for fundamental process incudes DNA replication, RNA synthesis, homologous, extrachromosomal replicons, etc. Check below full list of sub-topics in this topics of CSIR NET Life Science syllabus:

CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus - Fundamental Processes DNA replication, repair, and recombination Unit of replication, replication origin, replication fork, enzymes involved, extrachromosomal replicons, the fidelity of replication, DNA damage, and repair mechanisms, homologous and site-specific recombination. RNA synthesis and processing Transcription factors and machinery, transcription activator and repressor, formation of initiation complex, RNA polymerases, elongation, capping and termination, RNA processing, RNA editing, splicing, and polyadenylation, structure, and function of different types of RNA, RNA transport. Protein synthesis and processing Ribosome, aminoacylation of tRNA, tRNA-identity, aminoacyl tRNA synthetase, translational proof-reading, translational inhibitors, Post-translational, formation of initiation complex, initiation factors and their regulation, elongation and elongation factors, termination, genetic code, modification of proteins. Control of gene expression at the transcription and translation level Regulating the expression of phages, prokaryotic, viruses, and eukaryotic genes, the role of chromatin in gene expression, and gene silencing.

CSIR NET Life Science syllabus for Cell Communication and Cell Signaling

Topics in the CSIR NET Life Science syllabus for cell communication and cell signaling incudes cellular communication, host-parasite interaction, integrins, etc. Check below full list of sub-topics in this topics of CSIR NET Life Science syllabus:

CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus - Cell Communication and Cell Signaling Host-parasite interaction Recognition and entry processes of pathogens like bacteria, and viruses into animal and plant host cells, pathogen-induced diseases in animals and plants, alteration of host cell behavior by pathogens, virus-induced cell transformation, and cell-cell fusion in both normal and abnormal cells. Cell signaling Hormones and their receptors, regulation of signaling pathways, bacterial and plant two-component systems, light signalling in plants, cell surface receptors, signaling through G-protein coupled receptors, signal transduction pathways, second messengers, bacterial chemotaxis, and quorum sensing. Cellular communication Regulation of hematopoiesis, gap junctions, extracellular matrix, integrins, general principles of cell communication, cell adhesion and roles of different adhesion molecules, neurotransmission, and its regulation. Cancer Genetic rearrangements in progenitor cells, virus-induced cancer, metastasis, the interaction of cancer cells with normal cells, apoptosis, oncogenes, tumor suppressor genes, cancer, and the cell cycle, therapeutic interventions of uncontrolled cell growth. The innate and adaptive immune system Cells and molecules are involved in innate and adaptive immunity, antigens, antigenicity, and immunogenicity. B and T cell epitopes, structure, and function of antibody molecules. Generation of antibody diversity, monoclonal antibodies, antibody engineering, antigen-antibody interactions, humoral and cell-mediated immune responses, primary and secondary immune modulation, the complement system, MHC molecules, antigen processing and presentation, activation and differentiation of B and T cells, B and T cell receptors, Toll-like receptors, cell-mediated effector functions, inflammation, hypersensitivity and autoimmunity, immune response during bacterial (tuberculosis), parasitic (malaria) and viral (HIV) infections, congenital and acquired immunodeficiencies, vaccines.

CSIR NET Life Science syllabus for Development Biology

Topics in the CSIR NET Life Science syllabus for development Biology incudes fertilization, early development, basic concept of development, etc. Check below full list of sub-topics in this topics of CSIR NET Life Science syllabus:

CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus - Development Biology Basic concepts of development Potency, commitment, specification, induction, competence, determination, and differentiation; imprinting; morphogenetic gradients; cell fate and cell lineages; stem cells; genomic equivalence and the cytoplasmic determinants; mutants and transgenics in the analysis of development. Gametogenesis, fertilization, and early development Production of gametes, cell surface molecules in sperm-egg recognition in animals; embryogenesis, the establishment of symmetry in plants; seed formation and germination. Embryo sac development and double fertilization in plants; zygote formation, cleavage, blastula formation, embryonic fields, gastrulation, and formation of germ layers in animals. Morphogenesis and Organogenesis in Animals Cell aggregation and differentiation in Dictyostelium; differentiation of neurons, post-embryonic development- larval formation, metamorphosis; axes and pattern formation in Drosophila, amphibia, and chick; organogenesis–vulva formation in Caenorhabditis elegans, eye lens induction, limb development and regeneration in vertebrates; environmental regulation of normal development; sex determination. Morphogenesis and organogenesis in plants Organization of shoot and root apical meristem; leaf development and phyllotaxy; shoot and root development; transition to flowering, floral meristems, and floral development in Arabidopsis and Antirrhinum. Programmed cell death, senescence, and aging

CSIR NET Life Science syllabus for System Physiology-Plant

Topics in the CSIR NET Life Science syllabus for system physiology - plant incudes plant hormones, nitrate and ammonium assimilation, photosynthesis, respiration, etc. Check below full list of sub-topics in this topics of CSIR NET Life Science syllabus:

CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus - System Physiology: Plant Photosynthesis Light-harvesting complexes; photoprotective mechanisms; mechanisms of electron transport; CO2 fixation-C3, C4, and CAM pathways. Respiration and photorespiration Citric acid cycle; alternate oxidase; plant mitochondrial electron transport and ATP synthesis; photorespiratory pathway. Nitrogen metabolism Nitrate and ammonium assimilation; amino acid biosynthesis. Plant hormones Biosynthesis, storage, breakdown, and transport; physiological effects and mechanisms of action. Sensory photobiology Structure, function, and mechanisms of action of phytochromes, cryptochromes, and phototropin; photoperiodism and biological clocks; stomatal movement. Solute transport and photoassimilate translocation Uptake, transport, and translocation of water, across membranes, ions, solutes, and macromolecules from soil, cells, xylem, and phloem; transpiration; mechanisms of loading and unloading of photoassimilates. Secondary metabolites Biosynthesis of terpenes, phenols, and nitrogenous compounds and their roles. Stress physiology Responses of plants to biotic (pathogen and insects) and abiotic (water, temperature, and salt) stresses.

CSIR NET Life Science syllabus for System Physiology-Animal

Topics in the CSIR NET Life Science syllabus for system physiology - animal incudes blood group, blood pressure, heart system, cardiovascular system, blood and circulation, etc. Check below full list of sub-topics in this topics of CSIR NET Life Science syllabus:

CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus - System Physiology: Animal Blood and circulation Blood corpuscles, blood volume, blood volume regulation, blood groups, hematopoiesis and formed elements, plasma function, hemoglobin, immunity, and hemostasis. Cardiovascular System Comparative anatomy of heart structure, myogenic heart, specialized tissue, ECG – its principle and significance, cardiac cycle, blood pressure, heart as a pump, neural and chemical regulation of all above. Respiratory system Comparison of respiration in different species, anatomical considerations, waste elimination, transport of gases, exchange of gases, neural and chemical regulation of respiration. Nervous system Neurons, central and peripheral nervous system, action potential, gross neuroanatomy of the brain and spinal cord, neural control of muscle tone and posture. Sense organs Vision, hearing, and tactile response. Excretory system Comparative physiology of excretion, regulation of water balance, blood volume, blood pressure, kidney, urine formation, urine concentration, waste elimination, micturition, electrolyte balance, and acid-base balance. Thermoregulation Comfort zone, body temperature – physical, neural regulation, chemical, acclimatization. Digestive system Digestion, energy balance, absorption, BMR. Endocrinology and reproduction Endocrine glands, the basic mechanism of hormone action, hormones, and diseases; ovulation, reproductive processes, gametogenesis, and neuroendocrine regulation. Stress and adaptation

CSIR NET Life Science syllabus for Inheritance Biology

Topics in the CSIR NET Life Science syllabus for inheritance Biology incudes pleitrophy, allege, gene mapping methods, mendelian principles, etc. Check below full list of sub-topics in this topics of CSIR NET Life Science syllabus:

CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus - Inheritance Biology Mendelian principles Dominance, independent assortment, segregation. Concept of a gene Pseudo allele, Allele, multiple alleles, complementation tests. Extensions of Mendelian principles Codominance, incomplete dominance, gene interactions, pleiotropy, genomic imprinting, penetrance and expressivity, phenocopy, linkage and crossing over, sex linkage, sex-limited, and sex-influenced characters. Gene mapping methods Linkage maps, tetrad analysis, mapping with molecular markers, mapping by using somatic cell hybrids, and development of mapping population in plants. Extrachromosomal inheritance Inheritance of Mitochondrial and chloroplast genes, maternal inheritance. Microbial genetics Methods of genetic transfer transformation, mapping genes by interrupted mating, conjugation, transduction, and sex-duction, fine structure analysis of genes. Human genetics Pedigree analysis, lod score for linkage testing, karyotypes, genetic disorders. Quantitative genetics Polygenic inheritance, heritability, and its measurements, QTL mapping. Mutation Types, causes, and detection, mutant types – lethal, conditional, biochemical, loss of function, the gain of function, germinal vs somatic mutants, insertional mutagenesis. Structural and numerical alterations of chromosomes Deletion, duplication, ploidy, inversion, translocation, and their genetic implications. Recombination Homologous and non-homologous recombination, including transposition.

CSIR NET Life Science syllabus for Diversity of Life Forms

Topics in the CSIR NET Life Science syllabus for diversity of life forms incudes levels of organization, principles and methods of taxonomy, unicellular, etc. Check below full list of sub-topics in this topics of CSIR NET Life Science syllabus:

CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus - Diversity of Life Form Principles and Methods of Taxonomy Biological nomenclature, classical and quantitative methods of the taxonomy of plants, animals, and microorganisms. Concepts of species and hierarchical taxa. Levels of a structural organization Unicellular, colonial, and multicellular forms. Comparative anatomy, adaptive radiation, adaptive modifications. Levels of organization of tissues, organs, and systems. Outline classification of plants, animals, and microorganisms Important criteria are used for classification in each taxon. Classification of plants, animals, and microorganisms. Evolutionary relationships among taxa. Natural history of the Indian subcontinent Major habitat types of the subcontinent, geographic origins, and species migrations. Common Indian birds, and mammals. Seasonality and phenology of the subcontinent. Organisms of Health and agricultural importance Common parasites and pathogens of humans, domestic animals, and crops. Organisms of conservation concern Conservation strategies, Rare, endangered species.

CSIR NET Life Science syllabus for Ecological Principles

Topics in the CSIR NET Life Science syllabus for ecological principles incudes resource partitioning, width and overlap, biotic and abiotic interactions, biotic environment, physical environement, etc. Check below full list of sub-topics in this topics of CSIR NET Life Science syllabus:

CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus - Ecological Principles The Environment Physical environment; biotic environment; biotic and abiotic interactions. Habitat and Niche Concept of habitat and niche; niche width and overlap; fundamental and realized niche; resource partitioning; character displacement. Population Ecology Characteristics of a population; population growth curves; population regulation; life history strategies; the concept of metapopulation – demes, and dispersal, age-structured populations; intergenic extinctions. Species Interactions Types of interactions, interspecific competition, carnivory, pollination, herbivory, symbiosis. Community Ecology Nature of communities; levels of species diversity and its measurement; community structure and attributes; edges and ecotones. Conservation Biology Principles of conservation, major approaches to management, Indian case studies on conservation/management strategy (Project Tiger, Biosphere reserves). Applied Ecology Environmental pollution; global environmental change; biodiversity: major drivers of biodiversity change; status, monitoring, and documentation; biodiversity management approaches. Ecological Succession Types; changes involved in succession; mechanisms; the concept of climax. Biogeography Major terrestrial biomes; biogeographical zones of India; theory of island biogeography. Ecosystem Ecology Ecosystem structure; ecosystem function; energy flow and mineral cycling (C, N, P); structure and function of some Indian ecosystems: terrestrial (forest, grassland) and aquatic (freshwater marine, estuarine); primary production and decomposition.

CSIR NET Life Science syllabus for Evolution and Behaviour

Topics in the CSIR NET Life Science syllabus for evolution and behaviour incudes Darwin-concepts of variation, the origins of unicellular and multicellular organisms, paleontology and evolutionary history, etc. Check below full list of sub-topics in this topics of CSIR NET Life Science syllabus:

CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus - Evolution and Behavior Paleontology and Evolutionary History The evolutionary time scale; Eras, periods, and epoch; Major events in the evolutionary time scale; Major groups of plants and animals; Origins of unicellular and multicellular organisms; Stages in primate evolution including Homo. The emergence of the evolutionary thoughts Darwin–concepts of variation, adaptation, struggle, fitness, and natural selection; Lamarck; Mendelism; Spontaneity of mutations; The evolutionary synthesis. The Mechanisms Population genetics-Populations, Gene pool, Gene frequency; Hardy-Weinberg Law; concepts and rate of change in gene frequency through natural selection, migration, and random genetic drift; Adaptive radiation; Isolating mechanisms. Origin of cells and unicellular evolution Origin of basic biological molecules; Abiotic synthesis of organic monomers and polymers; Evolution of unicellular eukaryotes; Anaerobic metabolism, photosynthesis, and aerobic metabolism; The first cell; Evolution of prokaryotes; Origin of eukaryotic cells. Brain, Behavior, and Evolution: Approaches and methods in the study of behavior; Neural basis of learning, memory, cognition, sleep, and arousal; Biological clocks; Development of behavior; Proximate and ultimate causation; Altruism and evolution-Group selection, Kin selection, Reciprocal altruism; Social communication; Social dominance; Use of space and territoriality. Molecular Evolution Concepts of neutral evolution, molecular divergence, and molecular clocks; Protein and nucleotide sequence analysis; origin of new genes and proteins; Molecular tools in phylogeny, classification, and identification; gene duplication and divergence.

CSIR NET Life Science syllabus for Applied Biology

Topics in the CSIR NET Life Science syllabus for applied Biology incudes bioresources and uses of biodiversity, bioremediation and phytoremediation, biosensors, etc. Check below full list of sub-topics in this topics of CSIR NET Life Science syllabus:

CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus - Applied Biology Applied Biology Microbial fermentation and production of small and macromolecules. Biosensors. Bioremediation and phytoremediation. Breeding in plants and animals, including marker-assisted selection. Transgenic animals and plants, molecular approaches to diagnosis and strain identification. Genomics and its application to health and agriculture, including gene therapy. Bioresource and uses of biodiversity.

CSIR NET Life Science syllabus for Methods in Biology

Topics in the CSIR NET Life Science syllabus for methods in Biology incudes circular dichroism, fluorescence, measures of central tendency and dispersal, histochemical and immunotechniques, etc. Check below full list of sub-topics in this topics of CSIR NET Life Science syllabus:

CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus - Methods in Biology Histochemical and Immunotechniques Antibody generation, Detection of molecules using ELISA, RIA, western blot, detection of molecules in living cells, immunoprecipitation, flow cytometry, immunofluorescence microscopy, and in situ localization by techniques such as FISH and GISH. Statistical Methods Measures of central tendency and dispersal; Confidence Interval; Errors; Levels of significance; probability distributions (Binomial, Poisson, and normal); Sampling distribution; Difference between parametric and non-parametric statistics; Regression and Coration; t-test. Molecular Biology and Recombinant DNA Methods Isolation and purification of RNA, DNA (genomic and plasmid), and proteins, different separation methods. Analysis of RNA, DNA, and proteins by one and two-dimensional gel electrophoresis, Isoelectric focusing gels. Biophysical Method Molecular analysis using UV/visible, fluorescence, circular dichroism, Molecular analysis using light scattering, NMR, and ESR spectroscopy, Molecular structure determination using X-ray diffraction and NMR, different types of mass spectrometry, and surface plasmon resonance methods. Microscopic techniques Visualization of cells and subcellular components by light microscopy, resolving powers of different microscopes, microscopy of living cells, scanning and transmission microscopes, different fixation and staining techniques for EM, freeze-etch, and freeze-fracture methods for EM, and image processing methods in microscopy. Radiolabeling techniques Detection and measurement of different types of radioisotopes normally used in biology, incorporation of radioisotopes in biological tissues and cells, molecular imaging of radioactive material, and safety guidelines. Electrophysiological methods Single neuron recording, patch-clamp recording, lesion and stimulation of the brain, ECG, Brain activity recording, pharmacological testing, PET, MRI, fMRI, CAT.

How to Prepare CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus 2023?

The CSIR NET Life Science syllabus is vast and difficult to prepare without a strategic approach. Candidates must refer to the best CSIR NET Life Science preparation tips suggested by experts. Below, we have shared tips and tricks on how to prepare CSIR NET Life Science syllabus:

Go through the CSIR NET Life Science exam pattern thoroughly to understand the total number of questions that shall be asked in each part (A, B, and C). The exam pattern also indicates how many questions must be attempted in each part.

Refer to the latest CSIR NET Life Science syllabus to study the updated topics. Understanding of the syllabus for CSIR NET Life Science shall help in formulating effective study plan to cover the entire syllabus.

Make a task buckets for each day and color code them for easy identification. These task buckets should include solving CSIR NET Life Science question papers, mock tests after completion of each topic. This will come handy during revision time as well.

Clear your doubts with experts aid. Refer to reputed educational and exam preparation portals such as Jagran Josh, or coaching institutes or experts in the field of CSIR NET exam to clear your doubts about any topic.

Keep testing your knowledge and preparation level with the help of CSIR NET Life Science previous year question papers. Write hand written notes when studying any topics. Do not try to memorize the topics rather focus on developing clariry of concepts. Keep a revision schedule. Maintain a positive mindset.

Best Books for CSIR NET Life Science Syllabus

CSIR NET Life Science books as recommended by experts are crucial to improvise your preparation for the upcoming CSIR NET exam. As per the CSIR NET Life Science exam analysis 2022, the overall difficulty level was moderate. The difficulty level of part A and part C was easy whereas part b was difficult. Therefore, the exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the list of best books for CSIR NET Life Science syllabus for the ease of candidates.

Subject Book Names Unit: Molecules and their Interaction Relevant to Biology Subject: Biochemistry and Metabolism Lehninger Principles of Biochemistry - Nelson and Cox Principles of Biochemistry by Voet Unit: Cellular Organization Subject: Cell and Molecular Biology Molecular Cell Biology - Lodish Cell And Molecular Biology - 8th Edition by Robertis De

CSIR NET Life Science Marking Scheme

Below, we have shared the CSIR NET Life Science exam pattern in detail which include the total number of questions asked, maximum number of questions to attempt, marks for each correct answer, and marks for each incorrect answer.

The CSIR NET Life Science paper includes three parts – Part A, B, and C. All the parts include multiple choice questions (MCQs).

Part A (common for all candidates): This part shall include questions related to general aptitude with emphasis on graphical analysis,logical reasoning, series formation, analytical and numerical ability, quantitative comparison, puzzles, etc

Part B shall include subject-related MCQs generally covering the topics given in the CSIR NET Life syllabus.

Part C includes questions to assess the candidate’s knowledge of scientific concepts and/or application of the scientific concepts. The questions are analytical in nature where a candidate is expected to apply scientific knowledge to arrive at the solution to the given scientific problem.

CSIR NET Life Science Exam Pattern Life Science PART A PART B PART C TOTAL Total questions 20 50 75 145 Max. Number of questions to attempt 15 35 25 75 Marks for each correct answer 2 2 4 200 Marks for each incorrect answer 0.5 0.5 1 -

Important Points to Note: