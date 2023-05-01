CSIR NET Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics, Latest Exam Pattern, Books, and Preparation Strategy Here

CSIR NET Syllabus 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the CSIR NET exam for the selection of eligible candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS)/ Assistant Professor posts in the universities and colleges of India. As per the previous year's exam analysis, the overall difficulty level of the exam has been moderate to difficult. Candidates must refer to the official CISR NET syllabus in order to prepare each section efficiently.
In a nutshell, the CSIR NET syllabus comprises five subjects i.e. Earth Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences. The question paper is divided into three sections i.e. Part A, B, and C. The part A syllabus is common for all whereas the part B and C syllabus is according to the subject chosen.
In this article, we have shared the CSIR NET syllabus in detail along with the exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books.
CSIR NET Syllabus 2023: Overview
We have shared below the overview of the exam for all the candidates:
|
Conducting Body
|
National Testing Agency
|
Exam Name
|
CSIR NET Exam
|
Exam Mode
|
Computer Based Test
|
CSIR NET Syllabus Topics
|
Earth Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences
|
CSIR NET Marking Scheme
|
A negative marking of 25% (33% for a few parts) is applicable for the wrong answer.
CSIR NET Syllabus PDF Download
Candidates should be familiar with the CSIR NET syllabus before commencing their preparation. We have shared below the syllabus pdf of earth sciences, chemical sciences, life sciences, mathematical sciences, and physical sciences for the ease of the aspirants.
|
CSIR NET Syllabus Life Science
|
CSIR NET Syllabus for Earth Science
|
CSIR NET Syllabus Mathematical Science
|
CSIR NET Syllabus for Chemical Science
|
CSIR NET Syllabus for Physical Science
CSIR NET Syllabus 2023: Part A
The CSIR NET part A syllabus of all five subjects is common. Part A covers subject like General Science, Quantitative Reasoning, and Analysis and Research Aptitude. Part A consists of 20 MCQs and test-takers need to answer any 15 questions. The maximum marks of Part A are 30 out of the total 200. Check the detailed CSIR NET syllabus of Part A below:
|
Subject
|
Topic
|
Reasoning
|
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
|
Data Interpretation & Graphical Analysis
|
CSIR NET Syllabus 2023: Part B & C
Let’s look at the detailed CSIR NET syllabus of Part B & C below.
|
Subjects
|
CSIR NET Syllabus
|
Chemical Sciences
|
Physical Chemistry
Inorganic Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Chemistry in Nanoscience and Technology
Supramolecular Chemistry
Medicinal Chemistry
Environmental Chemistry
Catalysis and Green Chemistry
|
Earth Sciences
|
Mineralogy and Petrology Signal Processing
The Earth and the Solar System
Climatology
Oceans and Atmosphere Numerical analysis and inversion
Interior of the Earth, Deformation and Tectonics
Gravity and Magnetic fields of the earth
Electrical and Electromagnetic Methods
General Circulation and Climate Modelling
Quaternary geology Aviation Meteorology
Marine geology and Paleoceanography
Dynamic Meteorology
Palaeontology and Its Application
|
Life Sciences
|
Cellular Organization
Molecules and their Interaction Relevant to Biology
Fundamental Processes
Developmental Biology
Cell Communication and Cell Signalling
System Physiology – Plant
Inheritance Biology
System Physiology – Animal
Diversity of Life Forms
Ecological Principles
Evolution and Behaviour
Applied Biology
Methods in Biology
|
Mathematical Sciences
|
Analysis
Linear Algebra
Complex Analysis
Algebra
Numerical Analysis
Topology
Ordinary Differential Equations (ODEs)
Calculus of Variations
Linear Integral Equations
Classical Mechanics
|
Physical Science
|
Mathematical Methods of Physics
Thermodynamic and Statistical Physics
Electronics and Experimental Methods
Classical Mechanics
Electromagnetic Theory
Quantum Mechanics
Mathematical Methods of Physics
Classical Mechanics
Electromagnetic Theory
Quantum Mechanics
Thermodynamic and Statistical Physics
Electronics and Experimental Methods
Atomic & Molecular Physics
Condensed Matter Physics
Nuclear and Particle Physics
CSIR NET Exam Pattern 2023-Subject-Wise
Candidates should be familiar with the CSIR NET exam pattern to understand the pattern of questions, number of questions, and marking scheme. Check the detailed exam pattern below:
- The CSIR NET exam of each paper is divided into three sections- Part A, B, and C
- There CSIR NET Part-A exam include General Aptitude questions that check the candidates’ teaching/research aptitude, comprehension skills, and reasoning ability, and general awareness
- The questions asked in Paper B and Part are based on the subject opted by candidates from the five subjects i.e earth sciences, chemical sciences, life sciences, mathematical sciences, and physical sciences
- The maximum mark in the exam is 200 marks
- A negative marking of 25% (33% for a few parts) is applicable for the wrong answer.
- The exam comprises objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs)
- The CSIR NET exam duration is three hours.
CSIR NET Exam Pattern for Life Science
Let’s look at the CSIR paper pattern for life science shared below:
- Paper Type: MCQ paper
- Maximum Marks:200 marks.
- Duration: 3 hours.
- Negative Marking: 25% for each wrong answer.
|
CSIR NET Life Science Paper Pattern 2023
|
Sections
|
No. of Questions Asked
|
No. of Questions to be Attempted
|
Marks
|
Neg. Marking
|
PART-A
|
20
|
15
|
30
|
0.5
|
PART-B
|
50
|
35
|
70
|
0.5
|
PART-C
|
75
|
25
|
100
|
1
|
Total Marks
|
200
CSIR NET Exam Pattern for Mathematics
Let’s look at the CSIR paper pattern for mathematics shared below:
- Paper Type: MCQ paper
- Maximum Marks:200 marks.
- Duration: 3 hours.
- Negative Marking: 25% for each wrong answer for Part A & B. No negative marking is applicable for Part C.
|
CSIR NET Mathematics Paper Pattern
|
Sections
|
No. of Questions Asked
|
No. of Questions to be Attempted
|
Marks
|
Neg. Marking
|
PART-A
|
20
|
15
|
30
|
0.5
|
PART-B
|
40
|
25
|
75
|
0.75
|
PART-C
|
60
|
20
|
95
|
0
|
Total Marks
|
200
CSIR NET Exam Pattern for Earth Science
Let’s look at the CSIR paper pattern for the earth science shared below:
- Paper Type: MCQ paper
- Maximum Marks:200 marks.
- Duration: 3 hours.
- Negative Marking: 25% for each wrong answer for Part A & B. Negative marking for Part C shall be 33% for each wrong answer.
|
CSIR UGC NET Exam Pattern for Earth Science
|
Sections
|
No. of Questions Asked
|
No. of Questions to be Attempted
|
Marks
|
Neg. Marking
|
PART-A
|
20
|
15
|
30
|
0.5
|
PART-B
|
50
|
35
|
70
|
0.5
|
PART-C
|
80
|
25
|
100
|
1.32
|
Total Marks
|
200
CSIR Exam Pattern for Physical Science
Let’s look at the CSIR paper pattern for physical science shared below:
- Paper Type: MCQ paper
- Maximum Marks:200 marks.
- Duration: 3 hours.
- Negative Marking: 25% for each wrong answer.
|
CSIR NET Physical Science Exam Pattern
|
Sections
|
No. of Questions Asked
|
No. of Questions to be Attempted
|
Marks
|
Neg. Marking
|
PART-A
|
20
|
15
|
30
|
0.5
|
PART-B
|
25
|
20
|
70
|
0.875
|
PART-C
|
30
|
20
|
100
|
1.25
|
Total Marks
|
200
CSIR Exam Pattern for Chemical Science
Let’s look at the CSIR paper pattern for chemical science shared below:
- Paper Type: MCQ paper
- Maximum Marks:200 marks.
- Duration: 3 hours.
- Negative Marking: 25% for each wrong answer.
|
CSIR NET Paper Pattern for Chemical Science
|
Sections
|
No. of Questions Asked
|
No. of Questions to be Attempted
|
Marks
|
Neg. Marking
|
PART-A
|
20
|
15
|
30
|
0.5
|
PART-B
|
40
|
35
|
70
|
0.5
|
PART-C
|
60
|
25
|
100
|
1
|
Total Marks
|
200
How to Prepare for CSIR NET?
The CSIR NET exam is one of the toughest exams in the country. Many aspirants apply for the exam every year, however, only a few of them could crack the exam owing to their robust preparation plan, dedication, and hard work. Thus, it is essential for the candidates to follow the latest CSIR NET syllabus and build a unique preparation strategy for the exam. Have a look at CSIR NET preparation tips and tricks to ace the exam given below:
- Download the latest CSIR NET syllabus and exam pattern before starting the preparation. This will help them to get an idea of the exam-relevant topics and the marking scheme of the exam.
- Prepare a study plan in such a way that you are able to complete the syllabus on the decided time and have ample time for revision.
- Pick the best books and study material recommended by experts and previous toppers. This will help them to clear the basic concepts easily. However, it is advised to use limited books in order to prevent any confusion on the concepts.
- Attempt the previous year's question paper and mock tests to check your performance level. Furthermore, it will help you to understand actual exam requirements and improve your question-solving speed & time management.
Best Books for CSIR NET Syllabus
Candidates should pick the best CSIR NET books for preparation based on the latest exam pattern and trends to excel in the exam. The right books will help you to cover all the topics mentioned in the CSIR NET syllabus. The subject-wise books for the exam are shared below:
|
Books
|
Author/Publication
|
General Aptitude Theory and Practice
|
Ram Pandey
|
Essential Immunology
|
Ivan M. Roitt
|
Brock Biology of Microorganisms
|
Madigan
|
Lehninger Principles of Biochemistry
|
Nelson and Cox
|
Cell and Molecular Biology: Concepts and Experiments
|
Gerald Karp
|
Human Anatomy and Physiology
|
Graaff
|
Principles of Genetics
|
Robert H. Tamrin
|
Developmental Biology
|
Scott F. Gilbert
|
Plant Physiology
|
Ross and Salisbury
|
Introduction to Bioinformatics
|
Lesk