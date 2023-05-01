CSIR NET Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics, Latest Exam Pattern, Books, and Preparation Strategy Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the CSIR NET examination in three sections i.e. Part A, B, and C for every subject to determine the eligibility of aspirants for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS)/ Assistant Professor in the universities and colleges of India. Check here the latest CSIR NET Syllabus and Exam Pattern here!

CSIR NET Syllabus 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the CSIR NET exam for the selection of eligible candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS)/ Assistant Professor posts in the universities and colleges of India. As per the previous year's exam analysis, the overall difficulty level of the exam has been moderate to difficult. Candidates must refer to the official CISR NET syllabus in order to prepare each section efficiently.

In a nutshell, the CSIR NET syllabus comprises five subjects i.e. Earth Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences. The question paper is divided into three sections i.e. Part A, B, and C. The part A syllabus is common for all whereas the part B and C syllabus is according to the subject chosen.

In this article, we have shared the CSIR NET syllabus in detail along with the exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books.

CSIR NET Syllabus 2023: Overview

We have shared below the overview of the exam for all the candidates:

Conducting Body National Testing Agency Exam Name CSIR NET Exam Exam Mode Computer Based Test CSIR NET Syllabus Topics Earth Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences CSIR NET Marking Scheme A negative marking of 25% (33% for a few parts) is applicable for the wrong answer.

CSIR NET Syllabus PDF Download

Candidates should be familiar with the CSIR NET syllabus before commencing their preparation. We have shared below the syllabus pdf of earth sciences, chemical sciences, life sciences, mathematical sciences, and physical sciences for the ease of the aspirants.

CSIR NET Syllabus Life Science Download PDF CSIR NET Syllabus for Earth Science Download PDF CSIR NET Syllabus Mathematical Science Download PDF CSIR NET Syllabus for Chemical Science Download PDF CSIR NET Syllabus for Physical Science Download PDF

CSIR NET Syllabus 2023: Part A

The CSIR NET part A syllabus of all five subjects is common. Part A covers subject like General Science, Quantitative Reasoning, and Analysis and Research Aptitude. Part A consists of 20 MCQs and test-takers need to answer any 15 questions. The maximum marks of Part A are 30 out of the total 200. Check the detailed CSIR NET syllabus of Part A below:

Subject Topic Reasoning Analytical Reasoning

Syllogisms

Analogies

Directions

Coding-Decoding

Classification

Alphabet Series

Symbols and Notations

Similarities and Differences

Number Series

Blood Relationships

Arrangements

Statements

Data Sufficiency

Non-verbal Reasoning

Visual Ability

Graphical Analysis

Data Analysis Quantitative Aptitude Simplifications

Number System

Average

Algebra

PercentageTime & Work

Simple & Compound Interest

Time & Speed

HCF, LCM Problems

Area

Profit & Loss

Bar Graph, Pictorial Graph, Pie Chart

Ratio & Proportion

Permutation & Combination Data Interpretation & Graphical Analysis Mean

Median

Mode

Measures of Dispersion

Graphical Analysis: Bar Graph, Line Graph, Pie-Chart and Tabulation

CSIR NET Syllabus 2023: Part B & C

Let’s look at the detailed CSIR NET syllabus of Part B & C below.

Subjects CSIR NET Syllabus Chemical Sciences Physical Chemistry Inorganic Chemistry Organic Chemistry Chemistry in Nanoscience and Technology Supramolecular Chemistry Medicinal Chemistry Environmental Chemistry Catalysis and Green Chemistry Earth Sciences Mineralogy and Petrology Signal Processing The Earth and the Solar System Climatology Oceans and Atmosphere Numerical analysis and inversion Interior of the Earth, Deformation and Tectonics Gravity and Magnetic fields of the earth Electrical and Electromagnetic Methods General Circulation and Climate Modelling Quaternary geology Aviation Meteorology Marine geology and Paleoceanography Dynamic Meteorology Palaeontology and Its Application Life Sciences Cellular Organization Molecules and their Interaction Relevant to Biology Fundamental Processes Developmental Biology Cell Communication and Cell Signalling System Physiology – Plant Inheritance Biology System Physiology – Animal Diversity of Life Forms Ecological Principles Evolution and Behaviour Applied Biology Methods in Biology Mathematical Sciences Analysis Linear Algebra Complex Analysis Algebra Numerical Analysis Topology Ordinary Differential Equations (ODEs) Calculus of Variations Linear Integral Equations Classical Mechanics Physical Science Mathematical Methods of Physics Thermodynamic and Statistical Physics Electronics and Experimental Methods Classical Mechanics Electromagnetic Theory Quantum Mechanics Mathematical Methods of Physics Classical Mechanics Electromagnetic Theory Quantum Mechanics Thermodynamic and Statistical Physics Electronics and Experimental Methods Atomic & Molecular Physics Condensed Matter Physics Nuclear and Particle Physics

CSIR NET Exam Pattern 2023-Subject-Wise

Candidates should be familiar with the CSIR NET exam pattern to understand the pattern of questions, number of questions, and marking scheme. Check the detailed exam pattern below:

The CSIR NET exam of each paper is divided into three sections- Part A, B, and C

There CSIR NET Part-A exam include General Aptitude questions that check the candidates’ teaching/research aptitude, comprehension skills, and reasoning ability, and general awareness

The questions asked in Paper B and Part are based on the subject opted by candidates from the five subjects i.e earth sciences, chemical sciences, life sciences, mathematical sciences, and physical sciences

The maximum mark in the exam is 200 marks

A negative marking of 25% (33% for a few parts) is applicable for the wrong answer.

The exam comprises objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs)

The CSIR NET exam duration is three hours.

CSIR NET Exam Pattern for Life Science

Let’s look at the CSIR paper pattern for life science shared below:

Paper Type: MCQ paper

Maximum Marks:200 marks.

Duration: 3 hours.

Negative Marking: 25% for each wrong answer.

CSIR NET Life Science Paper Pattern 2023 Sections No. of Questions Asked No. of Questions to be Attempted Marks Neg. Marking PART-A 20 15 30 0.5 PART-B 50 35 70 0.5 PART-C 75 25 100 1 Total Marks 200

CSIR NET Exam Pattern for Mathematics

Let’s look at the CSIR paper pattern for mathematics shared below:

Paper Type: MCQ paper

Maximum Marks:200 marks.

Duration: 3 hours.

Negative Marking: 25% for each wrong answer for Part A & B. No negative marking is applicable for Part C.

CSIR NET Mathematics Paper Pattern Sections No. of Questions Asked No. of Questions to be Attempted Marks Neg. Marking PART-A 20 15 30 0.5 PART-B 40 25 75 0.75 PART-C 60 20 95 0 Total Marks 200

CSIR NET Exam Pattern for Earth Science

Let’s look at the CSIR paper pattern for the earth science shared below:

Paper Type: MCQ paper

Maximum Marks:200 marks.

Duration: 3 hours.

Negative Marking: 25% for each wrong answer for Part A & B. Negative marking for Part C shall be 33% for each wrong answer.

CSIR UGC NET Exam Pattern for Earth Science Sections No. of Questions Asked No. of Questions to be Attempted Marks Neg. Marking PART-A 20 15 30 0.5 PART-B 50 35 70 0.5 PART-C 80 25 100 1.32 Total Marks 200

CSIR Exam Pattern for Physical Science

Let’s look at the CSIR paper pattern for physical science shared below:

Paper Type: MCQ paper

Maximum Marks:200 marks.

Duration: 3 hours.

Negative Marking: 25% for each wrong answer.

CSIR NET Physical Science Exam Pattern Sections No. of Questions Asked No. of Questions to be Attempted Marks Neg. Marking PART-A 20 15 30 0.5 PART-B 25 20 70 0.875 PART-C 30 20 100 1.25 Total Marks 200

CSIR Exam Pattern for Chemical Science

Let’s look at the CSIR paper pattern for chemical science shared below:

Paper Type: MCQ paper

Maximum Marks:200 marks.

Duration: 3 hours.

Negative Marking: 25% for each wrong answer.

CSIR NET Paper Pattern for Chemical Science Sections No. of Questions Asked No. of Questions to be Attempted Marks Neg. Marking PART-A 20 15 30 0.5 PART-B 40 35 70 0.5 PART-C 60 25 100 1 Total Marks 200

How to Prepare for CSIR NET?

The CSIR NET exam is one of the toughest exams in the country. Many aspirants apply for the exam every year, however, only a few of them could crack the exam owing to their robust preparation plan, dedication, and hard work. Thus, it is essential for the candidates to follow the latest CSIR NET syllabus and build a unique preparation strategy for the exam. Have a look at CSIR NET preparation tips and tricks to ace the exam given below:

Download the latest CSIR NET syllabus and exam pattern before starting the preparation. This will help them to get an idea of the exam-relevant topics and the marking scheme of the exam.

Prepare a study plan in such a way that you are able to complete the syllabus on the decided time and have ample time for revision.

Pick the best books and study material recommended by experts and previous toppers. This will help them to clear the basic concepts easily. However, it is advised to use limited books in order to prevent any confusion on the concepts.

Attempt the previous year's question paper and mock tests to check your performance level. Furthermore, it will help you to understand actual exam requirements and improve your question-solving speed & time management.

Best Books for CSIR NET Syllabus

Candidates should pick the best CSIR NET books for preparation based on the latest exam pattern and trends to excel in the exam. The right books will help you to cover all the topics mentioned in the CSIR NET syllabus. The subject-wise books for the exam are shared below: