CSIR NET Syllabus 2023: Check Subject-wise Topics, Latest Exam Pattern, Books, and Preparation Strategy Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the CSIR NET examination in three sections i.e. Part A, B, and C for every subject to determine the eligibility of aspirants for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS)/ Assistant Professor in the universities and colleges of India. Check here the latest CSIR NET Syllabus and Exam Pattern here!

Get All Details About CISR NET Syllabus Here.
Get All Details About CISR NET Syllabus Here.

CSIR NET Syllabus 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the CSIR NET exam for the selection of eligible candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS)/ Assistant Professor posts in the universities and colleges of India. As per the previous year's exam analysis, the overall difficulty level of the exam has been moderate to difficult. Candidates must refer to the official CISR NET syllabus in order to prepare each section efficiently.  

In a nutshell, the CSIR NET syllabus comprises five subjects i.e. Earth Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences. The question paper is divided into three sections i.e. Part A, B, and C. The part A syllabus is common for all whereas the part B and C syllabus is according to the subject chosen. 

Career Counseling

In this article, we have shared the CSIR NET syllabus in detail along with the exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books.

CSIR NET Syllabus 2023: Overview

We have shared below the overview of the exam for all the candidates:

Conducting Body

National Testing Agency

Exam Name

CSIR NET Exam

Exam Mode

Computer Based Test

CSIR NET Syllabus Topics

Earth Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences

CSIR NET Marking Scheme

A negative marking of 25% (33% for a few parts) is applicable for the wrong answer.

CSIR NET Syllabus PDF Download

Candidates should be familiar with the CSIR NET syllabus before commencing their preparation. We have shared below the syllabus pdf of earth sciences, chemical sciences, life sciences, mathematical sciences, and physical sciences for the ease of the aspirants.

CSIR NET Syllabus Life Science

Download PDF

CSIR NET Syllabus for Earth Science

Download PDF

CSIR NET Syllabus Mathematical Science

Download PDF

CSIR NET Syllabus for Chemical Science

Download PDF

CSIR NET Syllabus for Physical Science

Download PDF

CSIR NET Syllabus 2023: Part A

The CSIR NET part A syllabus of all five subjects is common. Part A covers subject like General Science, Quantitative Reasoning, and Analysis and Research Aptitude. Part A consists of 20 MCQs and test-takers need to answer any 15 questions. The maximum marks of Part A are 30 out of the total 200. Check the detailed CSIR NET syllabus of Part A below:

Subject

Topic

Reasoning
  • Analytical Reasoning
  • Syllogisms
  • Analogies
  • Directions
  • Coding-Decoding
  • Classification
  • Alphabet Series
  • Symbols and Notations
  • Similarities and Differences
  • Number Series
  • Blood Relationships
  • Arrangements
  • Statements
  • Data Sufficiency
  • Non-verbal Reasoning
  • Visual Ability
  • Graphical Analysis
  • Data Analysis

Quantitative Aptitude
  • Simplifications
  • Number System
  • Average
  • Algebra
  • PercentageTime & Work
  • Simple & Compound Interest
  • Time & Speed
  • HCF, LCM Problems
  • Area
  • Profit & Loss
  • Bar Graph, Pictorial Graph, Pie Chart
  • Ratio & Proportion
  • Permutation & Combination

Data Interpretation & Graphical Analysis
  • Mean
  • Median
  • Mode
  • Measures of Dispersion
  • Graphical Analysis: Bar Graph, Line Graph, Pie-Chart and Tabulation

CSIR NET Syllabus 2023: Part B & C

Let’s look at the detailed CSIR NET syllabus of Part B & C below.

Subjects

CSIR NET Syllabus

Chemical Sciences

Physical Chemistry

Inorganic Chemistry

Organic Chemistry

Chemistry in Nanoscience and Technology

Supramolecular Chemistry

Medicinal Chemistry

Environmental Chemistry

Catalysis and Green Chemistry

Earth Sciences

Mineralogy and Petrology Signal Processing

The Earth and the Solar System

Climatology

Oceans and Atmosphere Numerical analysis and inversion

Interior of the Earth, Deformation and Tectonics

Gravity and Magnetic fields of the earth

Electrical and Electromagnetic Methods

General Circulation and Climate Modelling

Quaternary geology Aviation Meteorology

Marine geology and Paleoceanography

Dynamic Meteorology

Palaeontology and Its Application

Life Sciences

Cellular Organization

Molecules and their Interaction Relevant to Biology

Fundamental Processes

Developmental Biology

Cell Communication and Cell Signalling

System Physiology – Plant

Inheritance Biology

System Physiology – Animal

Diversity of Life Forms

Ecological Principles

Evolution and Behaviour

Applied Biology

Methods in Biology

Mathematical Sciences

Analysis

Linear Algebra

Complex Analysis

Algebra

Numerical Analysis

Topology

Ordinary Differential Equations (ODEs)

Calculus of Variations

Linear Integral Equations

Classical Mechanics

Physical Science

Mathematical Methods of Physics

Thermodynamic and Statistical Physics

Electronics and Experimental Methods

Classical Mechanics

Electromagnetic Theory

Quantum Mechanics

Mathematical Methods of Physics

Classical Mechanics

Electromagnetic Theory

Quantum Mechanics

Thermodynamic and Statistical Physics

Electronics and Experimental Methods

Atomic & Molecular Physics

Condensed Matter Physics

Nuclear and Particle Physics

CSIR NET Exam Pattern 2023-Subject-Wise

Candidates should be familiar with the CSIR NET exam pattern to understand the pattern of questions, number of questions, and marking scheme. Check the detailed exam pattern below:

  • The CSIR NET exam of each paper is divided into three sections- Part A, B, and C
  • There CSIR NET Part-A exam include General Aptitude questions that check the candidates’ teaching/research aptitude, comprehension skills, and reasoning ability, and general awareness
  • The questions asked in Paper B and Part are based on the subject opted by candidates from the five subjects i.e earth sciences, chemical sciences, life sciences, mathematical sciences, and physical sciences
  • The maximum mark in the exam is 200 marks
  • A negative marking of 25% (33% for a few parts) is applicable for the wrong answer.
  • The exam comprises objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs)
  • The CSIR NET exam duration is three hours.

CSIR NET Exam Pattern for Life Science

Let’s look at the CSIR paper pattern for life science shared below:

  • Paper Type: MCQ paper
  • Maximum Marks:200 marks.
  • Duration: 3 hours.
  • Negative Marking: 25% for each wrong answer.

CSIR NET Life Science Paper Pattern 2023

Sections

No. of Questions Asked

No. of Questions to be Attempted

Marks

Neg. Marking

PART-A

20

15

30

0.5

PART-B

50

35

70

0.5

PART-C

75

25

100

1

Total Marks

200

      

CSIR NET Exam Pattern for Mathematics

Let’s look at the CSIR paper pattern for mathematics shared below:

  • Paper Type: MCQ paper
  • Maximum Marks:200 marks.
  • Duration: 3 hours.
  • Negative Marking: 25% for each wrong answer for Part A & B. No negative marking is applicable for Part C.

CSIR NET Mathematics Paper Pattern

Sections

No. of Questions Asked

No. of Questions to be Attempted

Marks

Neg. Marking

PART-A

20

15

30

0.5

PART-B

40

25

75

0.75

PART-C

60

20

95

0

Total Marks

200

      

CSIR NET Exam Pattern for Earth Science

Let’s look at the CSIR paper pattern for the earth science shared below:

  • Paper Type: MCQ paper
  • Maximum Marks:200 marks.
  • Duration: 3 hours.
  • Negative Marking: 25% for each wrong answer for Part A & B. Negative marking for Part C shall be 33% for each wrong answer.

CSIR UGC NET Exam Pattern for Earth Science

Sections

No. of Questions Asked

No. of Questions to be Attempted

Marks

Neg. Marking

PART-A

20

15

30

0.5

PART-B

50

35

70

0.5

PART-C

80

25

100

1.32

Total Marks

200

      

CSIR Exam Pattern for Physical Science

Let’s look at the CSIR paper pattern for physical science shared below:

  • Paper Type: MCQ paper
  • Maximum Marks:200 marks.
  • Duration: 3 hours.
  • Negative Marking: 25% for each wrong answer.

CSIR NET Physical Science Exam Pattern

Sections

No. of Questions Asked

No. of Questions to be Attempted

Marks

Neg. Marking

PART-A

20

15

30

0.5

PART-B

25

20

70

0.875

PART-C

30

20

100

1.25

Total Marks

200

      

CSIR Exam Pattern for Chemical Science

Let’s look at the CSIR paper pattern for chemical science shared below:

  • Paper Type: MCQ paper
  • Maximum Marks:200 marks.
  • Duration: 3 hours.
  • Negative Marking: 25% for each wrong answer.

CSIR NET Paper Pattern for Chemical Science

Sections

No. of Questions Asked

No. of Questions to be Attempted

Marks

Neg. Marking

PART-A

20

15

30

0.5

PART-B

40

35

70

0.5

PART-C

60

25

100

1

Total Marks

200

      

How to Prepare for CSIR NET?

The CSIR NET exam is one of the toughest exams in the country.  Many aspirants apply for the exam every year, however, only a few of them could crack the exam owing to their robust preparation plan, dedication, and hard work. Thus, it is essential for the candidates to follow the latest CSIR NET syllabus and build a unique preparation strategy for the exam. Have a look at CSIR NET preparation tips and tricks to ace the exam given below:

  • Download the latest CSIR NET syllabus and exam pattern before starting the preparation. This will help them to get an idea of the exam-relevant topics and the marking scheme of the exam.
  • Prepare a study plan in such a way that you are able to complete the syllabus on the decided time and have ample time for revision.
  • Pick the best books and study material recommended by experts and previous toppers. This will help them to clear the basic concepts easily. However, it is advised to use limited books in order to prevent any confusion on the concepts.
  • Attempt the previous year's question paper and mock tests to check your performance level. Furthermore, it will help you to understand actual exam requirements and improve your question-solving speed & time management.

Best Books for CSIR NET Syllabus

Candidates should pick the best CSIR NET books for preparation based on the latest exam pattern and trends to excel in the exam. The right books will help you to cover all the topics mentioned in the CSIR NET syllabus. The subject-wise books for the exam are shared below:

Books

Author/Publication

General Aptitude Theory and Practice

Ram Pandey

Essential Immunology

Ivan M. Roitt

Brock Biology of Microorganisms

Madigan

Lehninger Principles of Biochemistry

Nelson and Cox

Cell and Molecular Biology: Concepts and Experiments

Gerald Karp

Human Anatomy and Physiology

Graaff

Principles of Genetics

Robert H. Tamrin

Developmental Biology

Scott F. Gilbert

Plant Physiology

Ross and Salisbury

Introduction to Bioinformatics

Lesk

FAQ

What is CSIR NET Syllabus?

The CSIR NET syllabus is divided into three sections i.e. Part A, B, and C. The syllabus for part A cover five subjects i.e. earth sciences, chemical sciences, life sciences, mathematical sciences, and physical sciences. However, the syllabus for parts B & C varies from subject to subject opted by the candidates,

Is there any negative marking in CSIR NET Syllabus 2023?

Yes. There will be negative markings for wrong answers marked in the CSIR NET objective tests. As per the marking scheme, a negative marking of 25% (33% for a few parts) is applicable for the wrong answer.

What is the pattern of the CSIR NET 2023?

As per the CSIR NET Syllabus Exam Pattern, the exam is a computer-based test and comprises multiple choice questions. The maximum mark in the exam is 200 marks and the exam duration is 3 hours.

How do I start my CSIR NET preparation?

To crack the CSIR NET on their first attempt, candidates should follow the latest syllabus, create a study plan, and attempt mock tests and previous years' papers to get an idea of their strong and weak areas.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next