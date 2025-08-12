RRB Ministerial & Isolated CEN 07/2024 Exam Schedule Released at rrbcdg.gov.in, Check Important Dates Here

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon
RRB Exam Date 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board, on August 12  has announced the exam dates for recruitment for various posts of Ministerial and Isolated categories against CEN Category No. 07/2024. The Computer Based Test for the Ministerial and Isolated Categories will be  conducted between September 10 to 12, 2025 across the country. Check details of hall ticket and city slip release date. 

Aug 12, 2025

RRB Ministerial & Isolated CEN 07/2024 Exam Schedule: The Railway Recruitment Board, on August 12 has announced the exam dates for recruitment for various posts of Ministerial and Isolated categories against CEN Category No. 07/2024. The Computer Based Test for the Ministerial and Isolated Categories is scheduled to be held between September 10 to 12, 2025 across the country. The downloading of e-call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link. Candidates who have applied for the mentioned exam can check the exam dates through the link given below-

RRB Ministerial Exam Dates 2025 PDF

The detailed pdf for the posts of Ministerial and Isolated categories against CEN Category No. 07/2024 is available on the official website. Alternatively you can download the pdf directly through the link given below-

RRB Ministerial Exam Dates 2025 Download Link 

 RRB Ministerial Exam Dates 2025 Admit Card Link 2025

Students appearing in the Ministerial and Isolated categories posts CBT can get their e-Call letters  4 days before the exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation link.  Candidates should note that the  Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam center before entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card. Candidates are once again advised to authenticate their identification through Aadhaar verification, if not done already, by logging in with their credentials at www.rrbapply.gov.in to facilitate smooth entry at the examination centre.

RRB City Intimation Link 2025

The link for viewing the Exam City and Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates for  Ministerial and Isolated categories against CEN Category No. 07/2024 will be made live 10 days prior to the exam date for respective CEN’s on the official websites of all RRBs.The Computer Based Test for the Ministerial and Isolated Categories is scheduled to be held between September 10 to 12, 2025 across the country, thus you will be able to download the hall ticket and city intimation slilp accordingly. 

How to download RRB Ministerial Exam Dates 2025 PDF?

You can download the RRB Ministerial Exam Dates 2025 PDF after following the steps given below-

  • Visit the official RRB website https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/
  • Click on the link-Tentative Schedule for CBT for Ministerial and Isolated categories against CEN Category No. 07/2024
  • You will get the pdf  of the required exam date in a new window. 
  • Download and save the same for future reference.


