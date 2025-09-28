Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head in T20 Records, Check Stats and Key Details

Recent Asia Cup Meetings: India beat Pakistan twice in the current Asia Cup — first by seven wickets (Group A) and then in a record chase during the Super 4 stage.

Asia Cup Finals Record: This is the first time India and Pakistan are contesting a final in Asia Cup history.

T20I Head-to-Head: India and Pakistan have played 15 T20Is as of September 2025. India has won 12 matches, Pakistan 3, with one match decided via bowl-out in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

India will face Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final at Dubai, their first-ever meeting in an Asia Cup final despite a rivalry spanning 41 years of the tournament. In T20 Internationals (T20Is) played between both teams, India holds a clear lead, but when it comes to finals in multinational tournaments, Pakistan has enjoyed notable success.

India vs Pakistan T20I Head-to-Head Table

Competition Matches India Wins Pakistan Wins Tie/No Result T20I (Total) 15 12 3 0 T20I Finals (World) 1 1 0 0 Asia Cup Finals 1 - - - Multinational Finals 10 3 7 0

India have a significant overall T20 advantage, but Pakistan leads when finals across all formats are considered.

Major Tournament Finals: India vs Pakistan

India and Pakistan's head-to-head record in finals of international and multinational tournaments:

Number of Finals Played: 10

India Wins: 3

Pakistan Wins: 7

Notable Finals History