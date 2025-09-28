Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head in T20 Records, Check Stats and Key Details

India will face Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final at Dubai, their first-ever meeting in an Asia Cup final despite a rivalry spanning 41 years of the tournament. In T20 Internationals (T20Is) played between both teams, India holds a clear lead, but when it comes to finals in multinational tournaments, Pakistan has enjoyed notable success.
Asia Cup 2025 Final: Key Stats
-
Date and Venue: September 28, 2025, Dubai International Stadium.
-
T20I Head-to-Head: India and Pakistan have played 15 T20Is as of September 2025. India has won 12 matches, Pakistan 3, with one match decided via bowl-out in the 2007 T20 World Cup.
-
Asia Cup Finals Record: This is the first time India and Pakistan are contesting a final in Asia Cup history.
-
Recent Asia Cup Meetings: India beat Pakistan twice in the current Asia Cup — first by seven wickets (Group A) and then in a record chase during the Super 4 stage.
India vs Pakistan T20I Head-to-Head Table
|
Competition
|
Matches
|
India Wins
|
Pakistan Wins
|
Tie/No Result
|
T20I (Total)
|
15
|
12
|
3
|
0
|
T20I Finals (World)
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Asia Cup Finals
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Multinational Finals
|
10
|
3
|
7
|
0
India have a significant overall T20 advantage, but Pakistan leads when finals across all formats are considered.
Major Tournament Finals: India vs Pakistan
India and Pakistan's head-to-head record in finals of international and multinational tournaments:
-
Number of Finals Played: 10
-
India Wins: 3
-
Pakistan Wins: 7
Notable Finals History
-
2007 ICC T20 World Cup Final: India beat Pakistan by 5 runs in Johannesburg, winning the first T20 World Cup.
-
2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final: Pakistan shocked India by defeating them by 180 runs at The Oval, one of their most comprehensive title triumphs.
-
1985 World Championship of Cricket Final: India won against Pakistan by eight wickets, a milestone ODI victory.
-
1999 Asian Test Championship Final: Pakistan triumphed by defeating India, their dominance in multinational event finals.
-
2000 Sharjah Cup Final: Pakistan won the cup, with their tradition of winning India-defeating finals in major tournaments.
Important Players and Match Situation
-
India's Stars: Abhishek Sharma (most runs; 309 at a strike rate of more than 200), Kuldeep Yadav (13 wickets, average 9.84).
-
Pakistan's Stars: Sahibzada Farhan (leading scorer; 160 runs), Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf (9 wickets each).
-
Ground Record: India holds a slight 3-2 advantage in T20Is over Pakistan at Dubai.
-
Individual Records (T20Is)
-
Leading Indian Run-scorer: Virat Kohli (406 runs in 10 matches, average 67.66).
-
Top Pakistani Run-scorer: Mohammad Rizwan (337 runs in 8 matches).
India heads into the Asia Cup 2025 final with better T20 credentials, having defeated Pakistan more frequently in T20Is and twice already in the competition. Nevertheless, Pakistan's better record in finals maintains hopes evenly poised, and the stage is set for a historic encounter.
