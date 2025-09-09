The Asia Cup 2025 is not just about thrilling and entertaining cricket matches but it's also about the voices i.e. the commentary that brings the game to life. The Asia Cup 2025 is set to begin from 9 September 2025 and will continue till 28 September 2025. The first match of India is scheduled for 10 September 2025 against the host country UAE. The next match of India, according to the schedule will be played against Pakistan on 14 September 2025.
The Asia Cup T20 2025 series will be a delight to watch whether you’re watching from your living room, streaming on your phone, or tuning in on the radio, commentators and presenters play a huge role in making every moment exciting.
This year’s Asia Cup is going to be quite big and entertaining and that is why the broadcasters have put together the most reputed panel of experts, former cricketers and presenters in different languages to represent these matches and give insights into the games.
Big names from the cricketing world will be joining the commentary box, while experienced anchors will guide the pre-match, mid-innings, and post-match shows. Together, they will give fans not just match updates, but also insights, predictions, and a lot of behind-the-scenes chatter.
Here is a closer look at the full list of commentators and presenters for Asia Cup 2025 in English, Hindi, and other regional languages.
Asia Cup 2025 Commentators by Language
Here is the complete list of all the commentators for Asia Cup T20 2025:
|
Language
|
Commentators
|
English
|
Simon Doull, Sunil Gavaskar, Robin Utappa, Ravi Shastri, Bazid Khan, Waqar Younis, Russel Arnold, Sanjay Manjrekar, Wasim Akram
|
Hindi
|
Virender Sehwag, Ajay Jadeja, Irfan Pathan, Saba Karim, Abhishek Nayar
|
Tamil
|
Bharat Arun, WV Raman
|
Telugu
|
Sandeep B, Venkatapathy Raju, Ravi Teja, Venugopal Rao
English Commentators
English is the most widely followed language in cricket coverage, making it the go-to choice for fans across the globe. Here’s a look at the expert English commentary panel and their cricketing backgrounds.
|
English Commentators
|
Country
|
Background
|
Sunil Gavaskar
|
India
|
Batting Legend
|
Simon Doull
|
New Zealand
|
Ex-Fast Bowler, Analyst
|
Robin Uthappa
|
India
|
Ex-Wicketkeeper Batter
|
Waqar Younis
|
Pakistan
|
Fast Bowling Legend
|
Ravi Shastri
|
India
|
Ex-All-rounder, Ex-Coach
|
Wasim Akram
|
Pakistan
|
Fast Bowling Legend
|
Bazid Khan
|
Pakistan
|
Ex-Batter, Analyst
|
Russel Arnold
|
Sri Lanka
|
Ex-All-rounder, Analyst
|
Sanjay Manjrekar
|
India
|
Ex-Batter, Analyst
Hindi Commentators
For millions of fans in India, cricket feels more special when heard in Hindi. This panel of Hindi commentators is put up to bring passion, humor, and insights to every breathtaking match.
|
Hindi Commentators
|
Country
|
Background
|
Ajay Jadeja
|
India
|
Ex-All-rounder, Analyst
|
Irfan Pathan
|
India
|
Ex-All-rounder, Analyst
|
Abhishek Nayar
|
India
|
Ex-All-rounder, Coach
|
Virender Sehwag
|
India
|
Batting Legend
|
Saba Karim
|
India
|
Ex-Wicketkeeper, Analyst
Telugu Commentators
Cricket has a strong following in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and Telugu commentary makes the game more relatable for local fans. Here’s the team that will bring all the action in Telugu.
|
Telugu Commentators
|
Country
|
Background
|
Venkatapathy Raju
|
India
|
Ex-Spinner, Analyst
|
Ravi Teja
|
India
|
Ex-All-rounder
|
Venugopal Rao
|
India
|
Ex-Batter, Analyst
|
Sandeep B
|
India
|
Ex-Batter
Tamil Commentators
Tamil Nadu’s love for cricket is quite unmatched and the Asia Cup will feature commentators in Tamil so that fans can feel connected in the region. Here is the panel.
|
Tamil Commentators
|
Country
|
Background
|
Bharat Arun
|
India
|
Ex-Bowler, Coach
|
WV Raman
|
India
|
Ex-Batter, Coach
