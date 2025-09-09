Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT
By Nikhil Batra
Sep 9, 2025, 08:22 IST

The Asia Cup 2025 is not just about the teams on the field but also about the experts behind the mic. With commentators and presenters from across Asia, fans can follow the tournament in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and more. Explore the complete language-wise lineup here.

List of Commentators for Asia Cup 2025
List of Commentators for Asia Cup 2025

The Asia Cup 2025 is not just about thrilling and entertaining cricket matches but it's also about the voices i.e. the commentary that brings the game to life. The Asia Cup 2025 is set to begin from 9 September 2025 and will continue till 28 September 2025. The first match of India is scheduled for 10 September 2025 against the host country UAE. The next match of India, according to the schedule will be played against Pakistan on 14 September 2025. 

The Asia Cup T20 2025 series will be a delight to watch whether you’re watching from your living room, streaming on your phone, or tuning in on the radio, commentators and presenters play a huge role in making every moment exciting. 

This year’s Asia Cup is going to be quite big and entertaining and that is why the broadcasters have put together the most reputed panel of experts, former cricketers and presenters in different languages to represent these matches and give insights into the games. 

Big names from the cricketing world will be joining the commentary box, while experienced anchors will guide the pre-match, mid-innings, and post-match shows. Together, they will give fans not just match updates, but also insights, predictions, and a lot of behind-the-scenes chatter.

Here is a closer look at the full list of commentators and presenters for Asia Cup 2025 in English, Hindi, and other regional languages.

Asia Cup 2025 Commentators by Language

Here is the complete list of all the commentators for Asia Cup T20 2025: 

Language

Commentators

English

Simon Doull, Sunil Gavaskar, Robin Utappa, Ravi Shastri, Bazid Khan, Waqar Younis, Russel Arnold, Sanjay Manjrekar, Wasim Akram

Hindi

Virender Sehwag, Ajay Jadeja, Irfan Pathan, Saba Karim, Abhishek Nayar

Tamil

Bharat Arun, WV Raman

Telugu

Sandeep B, Venkatapathy Raju, Ravi Teja, Venugopal Rao

English Commentators

English is the most widely followed language in cricket coverage, making it the go-to choice for fans across the globe. Here’s a look at the expert English commentary panel and their cricketing backgrounds.

English Commentators

Country

Background

Sunil Gavaskar

India

Batting Legend

Simon Doull

New Zealand

Ex-Fast Bowler, Analyst

Robin Uthappa

India

Ex-Wicketkeeper Batter

Waqar Younis

Pakistan

Fast Bowling Legend

Ravi Shastri

India

Ex-All-rounder, Ex-Coach

Wasim Akram

Pakistan

Fast Bowling Legend

Bazid Khan

Pakistan

Ex-Batter, Analyst

Russel Arnold

Sri Lanka

Ex-All-rounder, Analyst

Sanjay Manjrekar

India

Ex-Batter, Analyst

Hindi Commentators 

For millions of fans in India, cricket feels more special when heard in Hindi. This panel of Hindi commentators is put up to bring passion, humor, and insights to every breathtaking match.

Hindi Commentators

Country

Background

Ajay Jadeja

India

Ex-All-rounder, Analyst

Irfan Pathan

India

Ex-All-rounder, Analyst

Abhishek Nayar

India

Ex-All-rounder, Coach

Virender Sehwag

India

Batting Legend

Saba Karim

India

Ex-Wicketkeeper, Analyst

Telugu Commentators

Cricket has a strong following in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and Telugu commentary makes the game more relatable for local fans. Here’s the team that will bring all the action in Telugu.

Telugu Commentators

Country

Background

Venkatapathy Raju

India

Ex-Spinner, Analyst

Ravi Teja

India

Ex-All-rounder

Venugopal Rao

India

Ex-Batter, Analyst

Sandeep B

India

Ex-Batter

Tamil Commentators

Tamil Nadu’s love for cricket is quite unmatched and the Asia Cup will feature commentators in Tamil so that fans can feel connected in the region. Here is the panel.

Tamil Commentators

Country

Background

Bharat Arun

India

Ex-Bowler, Coach

WV Raman

India

Ex-Batter, Coach

 

