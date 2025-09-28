This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 28 September

Every day has its own stories waiting to be told. What secrets does September 28 hold in history? What lives were changed, what battles decided, what discoveries made? On September 28, in 48 BC, Pompey the Great was assassinated in Egypt. In 1066, William the Conqueror landed in England, marking the beginning of the Norman conquest. In 1542, explorer Juan Rodríguez Cabrillo sailed into San Diego Bay. In 1781, the Siege of Yorktown began during the American Revolution. Later, science and world affairs added more chapters: in 1928, Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin, transforming medicine.

Additionally, we observe World Rabies Day on this date in commemoration of Louis Pasteur's pioneering work. On this day, moments big and small shaped the world we know. In this article, we'll walk you through those events.