This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 28 September

Every day has its own stories waiting to be told. What secrets does September 28 hold in history? What lives were changed, what battles decided, what discoveries made? On September 28, in 48 BC, Pompey the Great was assassinated in Egypt. In 1066, William the Conqueror landed in England, marking the beginning of the Norman conquest. In 1542, explorer Juan Rodríguez Cabrillo sailed into San Diego Bay. In 1781, the Siege of Yorktown began during the American Revolution. Later, science and world affairs added more chapters: in 1928, Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin, transforming medicine.
Additionally, we observe World Rabies Day on this date in commemoration of Louis Pasteur's pioneering work. On this day, moments big and small shaped the world we know. In this article, we'll walk you through those events.
What Happened on this Day – September 28?
Here's what happened in history on September 28:
48 BC – Pompey the Great was Assassinated
- Roman general Pompey was murdered in Egypt on orders of King Ptolemy.
- He had fought in Africa, Spain, and against Spartacus.
- He cleared the Mediterranean of pirates and expanded Rome's control.
1066 – William the Conqueror Invades England
- William, Duke of Normandy, landed at Pevensey on England's coast.
- He claimed the English throne and later defeated King Harold II.
- This marked the start of the Norman rule in England.
1542 – Cabrillo Sails into San Diego Bay
- Spanish explorer Juan Rodríguez Cabrillo arrived in San Diego Bay.
- He was searching for a mythical water route across North America.
- His journey helped map California's coast.
1781 – Battle of Yorktown Begins
- General George Washington and French allies began the siege of Yorktown.
- They faced British General Cornwallis and 9,000 troops.
- This became the decisive battle of the American Revolution.
1850 – Congress Bans Flogging on U.S. Ships
- Congress voted to end flogging on naval and merchant vessels.
- Sailors had earlier been whipped with the "cat o' nine tails."
- The law ended this harsh form of discipline.
1901 – TV Host Ed Sullivan Born
- Born in New York City, Ed Sullivan became a famous TV host.
- His variety show launched stars like Elvis Presley and The Beatles.
- He was known for his stiff, stone-faced style.
1918 – Soldier Spares Young Adolf Hitler
- British soldier Henry Tandey allegedly spared a wounded German.
- That man was 29-year-old Adolf Hitler
- The story remains debated but is part of WWI lore.
1918 – Spanish Flu Parade in Philadelphia
- A Liberty Loan parade exposed thousands to the flu.
- It caused a massive outbreak in the city.
- The pandemic spread quickly after the event.
1920 – Black Sox Scandal Indictments
- A Chicago grand jury indicted eight White Sox players.
- They were accused of fixing the 1919 World Series.
- Famous players like "Shoeless" Joe Jackson were banned.
1928 – Fleming Discovers Penicillin
- Scientist Alexander Fleming noticed mold killing bacteria.
- This became the world's first proper antibiotic.
- It transformed modern medicine and saved millions of lives.
1934 – Brigitte Bardot was Born
- French actress Brigitte Bardot was born.
- She became an international sex symbol in the 1950s.
- Her film And God Created Woman made her a star.
1941 – Ted Williams Hits .406
- On this day, Ted Williams went 6-for-8 in a doubleheader.
- He raised his batting average to .406.
- He remains the last MLB player to finish above .400.
1960 – Ted Williams' Final Home Run
- In his previous career at-bat, Williams hit a home run.
- It was his 521st and came at Fenway Park.
- He famously refused to tip his cap to fans.
1965 – Fidel Castro Allows Cubans to Leave
- Castro announced that any Cuban could emigrate.
- Thousands soon left the island.
- This wave followed the failed Bay of Pigs invasion.
1982 – St. Vincent Born
- Musician Annie Clark, known as St. Vincent, was born.
- She is praised for her guitar skills and unique art pop style.
- Her music blends rock, indie, and experimental sounds.
1988 – Cult Leader Murders Follower
- Canadian cult leader Roch Thériault killed Solange Boilard.
- He cut into her abdomen during a violent ritual.
- He became infamous as one of Canada's most abusive cult leaders.
1994 – Estonia Ferry Disaster
- The ferry Estonia sank in the Baltic Sea.
- 852 people lost their lives.
- It was one of the deadliest maritime disasters of the century.
2018 – Arctic Shipping Route Opens
- The cargo ship Venta Maersk completed a trip through the Russian Arctic.
- It sailed from Vladivostok to St. Petersburg.
- The voyage highlighted the impact of global warming on ice melt.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on September 28?
September 28 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day – September 28
1901 – Ed Sullivan
- TV host known for The Ed Sullivan Show. He gave a platform to Elvis Presley, The Beatles, and many others.
1934 – Brigitte Bardot
- French actress who became an international icon in the 1950s. Her film And God Created Woman made her a star.
1982 – St. Vincent
- Born Annie Erin Clark, she is a musician known for her voice, guitar skills, and blending of art pop and experimental styles.
Notable Deaths on September 28
48 BC – Pompey the Great
- Roman general and statesman, assassinated in Egypt.
1891 – Herman Melville
- American author best known for Moby-Dick.
1895 – Louis Pasteur
- French chemist and microbiologist, a pioneer in vaccination and pasteurisation.
1953 – Edwin Hubble
- An astronomer who demonstrated the expanding universe.
1964 – Harpo Marx
- Comedian and silent performer, member of the Marx Brothers.
1991 – Miles Davis
- Legendary jazz trumpeter and composer.
2019 – José José
- Mexican singer known as “El Príncipe de la Canción” (The Prince of Song).
2024 – Kris Kristofferson
- Singer, songwriter, and actor. He passed away on this day.
2023 – Dianne Feinstein
- U.S. Senator and politician died at age 90.
2023 – M. S. Swaminathan
- An Indian agricultural scientist, the leader of the Green Revolution, passed away at the age of 98.
