TNPSC Group 2 Apply Online Last Date Tomorrow, Register Now for 645 Posts at tnpsc.gov.in - More Details Here

TNPSC Group 2 Apply Online Last Date Tomorrow: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the 2025 notification to fill 645 vacancies for Combined Civil Services Examination-II, covering both Group 2 (Interview posts) and Group 2A (Non-Interview posts). The application process began on 15 July 2025, and 13 August 2025 is the last date to apply (11:59 PM). The Preliminary Examination is scheduled for 28 September 2025. Visit the official website- tnpscexams.in, to complete your application process before the registration ends.
How to Register for TNPSC Group 2 2025?
Candidates who are keen to register for the TNPSC Group 2 & 2A services can fill the application form by following the steps given below:
Visit the official website- tnpscexams.in.
Complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) and receive your registration number and password.
Login using OTR credentials and choose the “Apply Online” link for Combined Civil Services Examination-II.
Fill in personal, educational, and contact details.
Upload required documents, including photograph, signature, and proof of Tamil proficiency (as applicable)
Pay the application fee: ₹150 for OTR, ₹100 for the Preliminary exam, and ₹150 for Mains (if applicable)
Review all entries carefully and submit the application.
Save/print a copy for future reference.
TNPSC Group 2 Apply Online Link
Candidates can apply for the TNPSC Group 2 exam by following the steps given above or by directly through the link given below:
