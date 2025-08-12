NIACL AO Eligibility 2025: The New India Assurance Company Ltd has announced 550 vacancies for Administrative Officers (Generalists & Specialists) in the Scale I cadre from the open market. All interested applicants can apply online for the said vacancies from August 7 to 30, 2025. However, they should read the official notification carefully before applying. This will help them ascertain whether they are qualified for the designation in terms of age limit, academic qualification, nationality, and other factors. Applicants determined to be ineligible during any phase of recruitment will face disqualification. Scroll on to learn more about the NIACL AO eligibility criteria and other relevant details here. NIACL AO Eligibility 2025 The New India Assurance Company Ltd has announced the eligibility criteria for the Administrative Officers (Generalists & Specialists) posts in the official notification PDF. Candidates must note that the eligibility criteria specified in the advertisement are the basic criteria for applying for the post. During the interview, they will have to submit the relevant documents in support of their category, nationality, age, educational qualifications, etc, for verification.

To be eligible for NIACL AO, the candidate should be a graduate/post-graduate in the relevant discipline from any recognised University. In addition, they should be at least 21 years old as of the cutoff date. Age relaxation will be given to the reserved category applicants, and those who are seeking this relaxation will be required to submit a valid caste certificate during the interview or any other selection stages. Also, check: NIACL AO Apply Online NIACL AO Age Limit 2025 Age limit is an important part of the eligibility parameters. The minimum age to apply for NIACL Administrative Officer post is 21 years and maximum age is 30 years as of 01.08.2025. It implies that the applicants must have been born not earlier than 2nd August 1995 and not later than 1st August 2004 when applying. Check the minimum and maximum NIACL AO Age Limit 2025 shared below.

Minimum Age 21 years Maximum Age 30 years NIACL AO Age Limit Relaxation Applicants belonging to reserved categories can avail of relaxation in their upper age limit according to the official notification. Have a look at the category-wise NIACL AO age limit relaxation tabulated below for reference purposes. Category Age Relaxation Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe 5 years Other Backward Classes (Non creamy layer) 3 years Persons with Benchmark Disabilities as defined under “The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016” 10 years Ex-servicemen including Commissioned Officers and ECOs/SSCOs who have rendered at least five years Military Service as on 01.08.2025 and have been released; (a) on completion of assignment (including those whose assignment is due to be completed within one year from 01.08.2025) otherwise than by way of dismissal or discharge on account of misconduct or inefficiency; or (b) on account of physical disability attributable to Military Service; or (c) on invalidment. The ECOs/SSCOs who have completed an initial period of assignment of five years of Military Service as on 01.08.2025 and whose assignment has been extended beyond five years and in whose case the Ministry of Defence issues a certificate that they can apply for civil employment and that they will be released on three months’ notice on selection from the date of receipt of offer of appointment. 5 Years Defence service personnel disabled in operation during the hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as consequence thereof 3 years Existing Confirmed Employees of Public Sector General Insurance Companies (including GIC & Agriculture Insurance Company of India Ltd.) 8 years

NIACL AO Educational Qualification 2025 Educational Qualification is another important element of the NIACL AO eligibility. The basic qualification required for the post is a graduate/post-graduate degree in a relevant discipline from any recognised University. Check the post-wise NIACL AO educational qualification tabulated below. Post Name Minimum Qualification Generalists Graduate/Post-graduate in any discipline with min 60% marks (55% marks for SC/ST/PwBD) from a recognised University Specialists Specialisation Minimum Qualification Risk Engineers Engineering (Graduation/ Post-graduation) in any discipline with at least 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD) Automobile Engineers B.E./B.Tech./M.E./M.Tech in Automobile Engineering with at least 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD) Or Graduate in any branch of Engineering with at least 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD) together with Diploma (at least one year duration) in Automobile Engineering. Legal Specialists Graduate/Post-graduate in Law with at least 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD) Accounts Specialists Chartered Accountant (ICAI)/ Cost and Management Accountant and Graduation/Post-graduation in any discipline with at least 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD) Or MBA Finance/PGDM Finance/ M.Com with at least 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD) AO (Health) M.B.B.S / M.D. / M.S. or PG-Medical Degree Or B.D.S/ M.D.S Or BAMS/BHMS (graduate or post-graduate) from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks (55% marks for SC/ST/PwBD) or equivalent recognised foreign degrees. IT Specialists B.E./B.Tech/M.E/M.Tech in IT or Computer Science Discipline OR M.C.A with at least 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD) Business Analysts Bachelors/Masters degree in Statistics/Mathematics/Actuarial Science/Data Science/Business Analysts from a recognized University with at least 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PwBD) Company Secretary ACS/FCS from ICSI And Graduation/Post-graduation in any discipline with atleast 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD) Actuarial Specialists Graduation/Post-graduation in any discipline with at least 60% (55% for SC/ST/PwBD) And Cleared minimum four Actuarial papers from IAI or IFoA necessarily including CM1 and not including CB3 and be an active member of IFoA or IAI

NIACL AO Eligibility 2025: Nationality To be eligible for the NIACL AO exam, applicants should be either: (a) a citizen of India, or (b) a subject of Nepal, or (c) a subject of Bhutan, or (d) a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or (e) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India List of Documents Required to Prove NIACL AO Eligibility Candidates will have to produce all the relevant documents in support of their eligibility and identity at the time of the NIACL AO interview. Those who fail to do so will not be allowed to appear in the interview. The list of documents required to prove NIACL AO eligibility is as follows: