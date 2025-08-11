UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
NIACL has invited online applications for the recruitment of 550 Administrative Officer (AO) positions. Interested candidates meeting the eligibility parameters can apply through the official website at newindia.co.in. The deadline to submit the application form is August 30.

ByMeenu Solanki
Aug 11, 2025, 17:23 IST
NIACL AO Apply Online 2025 Starts for 500 Vacancies, Administrative Officer Application Form

NIACL AO Apply Online 2025: The New India Assurance Company Limited has officially started the online application process for the NIACL AO Recruitment 2025. Candidates eligible for Administrative Officer positions can now register on the official NIACL website or through the direct link available at newindia.co.in. The NIACL AO application window will remain open till August 30.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 500 Administrative Officer (AO) vacancies for both Generalists and Specialists. Graduates aged between 21 and 30 years can submit their NIACL AO 2025 application form before the last date. Scroll on to learn the apply online process, including exam dates, steps to apply, documents required, direct link and other details.

NIACL AO Apply Online 2025

NIACL has invited online applications for 550 Administrative Officer (AO) positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply till August 30 at newindia.co.in. The last date to print the application form is 14 September. The Phase 1 exam is scheduled for 14 September and Phase 2 for 29 September.

NIACL AO Exam Date 2025

As per the official notification, eligible candidates can apply online for NIACL AO 2025 on or before 14 September. Check out the table below to know important dates to avoid missing out on any deadline.

NIACL AO Apply Online 2025 Link

The direct link to apply online for NIACL AO 2025 is activated at the official website. Candidates can visit the official NIACL website or directly use the application link shared below.

NIACL AO Apply Online 2025 Link

How to Apply for NIACL AO 2025?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NIACL at newindia.co.in. You can also click on the direct application link provided above.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NIACL AO apply online 2025 link.

Step 3: Fill in the registration form by providing your basic information like name, phone number, email ID, etc.

Step 4: Log in using your registration ID and password.

Step 5: Fill out the NIACL AO application form. Enter all the required details and upload the necessary documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee to submit your online form.

Step 7: Download it and take out its printout for future reference.

NIACL AO Application Fee

The examination fee varies for all categories.

Category Application Fee
Other than SC/ST/PwD Category Rs. 850/- (Application fee including intimation charges)
SC/ST/PwD Category Rs. 100/- (Intimation charge only)

NIACL AO Vacancy 2025

A total of 500 vacancies have been announced. Of these, 357 posts are for AO Specialist and 193 for Generalist.

Discipline Total SC ST OBC EWS UR
Risk Engineers 50 8 4 14 5 19
Automobile Engineers 75 11 5 20 8 31
Legal Specialists 50 8 4 13 5 20
Accounts Specialists 25 4 2 7 2 10
AO (Health) 50 8 4 14 5 19
IT Specialists 25 4 2 7 2 10
Business Analysts 75 11 5 20 8 31
Company Secretary 2 0 0 0 0 2
Actuarial Specialists 5 0 0 1 0 4
Generalists 193 29 15 52 19 78
Total 550 83 42 148 55 222

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams.
