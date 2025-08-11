NIACL AO Apply Online 2025: The New India Assurance Company Limited has officially started the online application process for the NIACL AO Recruitment 2025. Candidates eligible for Administrative Officer positions can now register on the official NIACL website or through the direct link available at newindia.co.in. The NIACL AO application window will remain open till August 30. This recruitment drive aims to fill 500 Administrative Officer (AO) vacancies for both Generalists and Specialists. Graduates aged between 21 and 30 years can submit their NIACL AO 2025 application form before the last date. Scroll on to learn the apply online process, including exam dates, steps to apply, documents required, direct link and other details. NIACL AO Apply Online 2025 NIACL has invited online applications for 550 Administrative Officer (AO) positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply till August 30 at newindia.co.in. The last date to print the application form is 14 September. The Phase 1 exam is scheduled for 14 September and Phase 2 for 29 September.

NIACL AO Exam Date 2025 As per the official notification, eligible candidates can apply online for NIACL AO 2025 on or before 14 September. Check out the table below to know important dates to avoid missing out on any deadline. NIACL AO Apply Online 2025 Link The direct link to apply online for NIACL AO 2025 is activated at the official website. Candidates can visit the official NIACL website or directly use the application link shared below. NIACL AO Apply Online 2025 Link How to Apply for NIACL AO 2025? Step 1: Visit the official website of the NIACL at newindia.co.in. You can also click on the direct application link provided above. Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NIACL AO apply online 2025 link. Step 3: Fill in the registration form by providing your basic information like name, phone number, email ID, etc.