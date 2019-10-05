CSIR UGC NET Life Science: 5 Best books for preparation

Life Science Books for CSIR NET: Life Science is one of the subjects in the CSIR NET examination. The question paper for Life Science consists of three parts. Candidates must refer to these recommended Life Science books for CSIR NET examination.

CSIR NET Life Science books are recommended for candidates preparing for Life Science for the CSIR NET exam. These are the best books that cover the CSIR NET Life Science syllabus extensively. Candidates appearing for the CSIR NET 2023 examination, a national-level eligibility test conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The Agency conducts the CSIR NET exam for the selection of eligible Indian candidates for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professorship in certain subject areas under the faculty of Science and Technology across Indian universities and colleges.

Entrusted by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the NTA is conducting the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2022/June 2023 examination through the computer-based test (CBT) mode. The test is held in three parts including objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

In this article, the exam prep team of Jagran Josh has shared the list of best Life Science books for the CSIR NET exam along with additional study resources and preparation strategies for the ease of the aspirants.

Life Science Books for CSIR NET 2023

As per the CSIR NET syllabus 2023, one of the papers is Life Science in the exam. This paper shall be a single-paper test with MCQs. The paper is divided into three parts (Part A, B, and C). Part A includes questions related to quantitative reasoning & analysis, research aptitude, and general science. Part B includes MCQs to test the subject knowledge. Part C includes MCQs to test the knowledge of candidates related to scientific concepts and/or application of the scientific concepts where candidates shall be required to apply their scientific knowledge to figure out the solution to a scientific problem.

Best Life Science Booklist for CSIR NET

Here, we have listed some of the expert-recommended Life Science books for the CSIR NET exam to help candidates refer to authentic sources of study material. These best books for Life Science for the CSIR NET exam have been designed to explain the CSIR NET Life Science syllabus in detail with examples, mock tests, and practice questions.

CSIR NET Life Science Books Author Key Points of the Book CSIR-UGC Net Life Science Ashish Nagesh, Quaisher J. Hossain - All the chapters in the book are precisely explained with clear fundamentals, etc. - At the end of the chapters MCQ is given related to the particular topic for more understanding. - The book consists of previous years' solved papers for analysis and practice. - Chapters in the book consist of flow charts, diagrams, pictures, tables etc. for more understanding and quick revision. CSIR-JRF-NET: Life Science Fundamentals and Practice Part 1 & Part 2 Pranav Kumar - All the chapters in the book consist of solved problems for more understanding. - In Part 1 topics covered are: Biomolecules and catalysis, Bioenergetics and Metabolism, Cell Structure and Functions, Prokaryotes and Viruses, Immunology, and Diversity of Life. - In Part 2 topics covered are: Genetics, Recombinant DNA technology, Plant Physiology and Development, Human Physiology, Ecology and Evolution. CSIR-NET JRF Fundamentals of Life Sciences Vol-I and Vol-II Rupendra Singh - Fundamentals of Life Science Vol I cover subjects like Genetics, Molecular Biology, Ecology and Evolution and Plant Physiology. - Fundamentals of Life Science Vol II cover subjects like Cell Biology, Biochemistry, Developmental biology, methods in biology & Immunology etc. - All the topics in the book contain diagrams, tables, and illustrations for better understanding and quick revision. - All the topics covered in both volumes are in a comprehensive manner and the information provided is in line with current knowledge. CSIR NET Life Sciences Books Vol-I Dr. Poonam Sharma - Volume I cover three units namely Molecules and their Interaction Relevant to Biology, Cellular Organisation and Fundamental Processes. Trueman’s CSIR-UGC NET Life Sciences Trueman’s - Book covers the latest syllabus and exam pattern with all theories and topics explained extensively. -MCQs with solutions, model test papers and previous years' questions.

Additional Life Science Books for CSIR NET

Candidates can also refer to the few additional Life Science books for CSIR NET to add more substance to their preparation. These additional Life Science books for CSIR NET exam are a great study material that can help candidates study in a more detailed manner:

Lehninger Principles of Biochemistry by David L. Nelson and Michael M. Cox.

ENZYMES: Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Clinical Chemistry, 2/E by Trevor Palmer and Philip Bonner

Genetics: Principles and Analysis by Daniel L. Hartl and Elizabeth W. Jones

Cell and Molecular Biology: Concepts and Experiments by Gerald Karp

Kuby Immunology

Developmental Biology by Scott F. Gilbert

Ganong’s Review of Medical Physiology

Organic Evolution (Evolutionary Biology) by Veer Bala Rastogi

Molecular Biotechnology: Principles and Applications of Recombinant DNA by Bernard R. Glick and Jack J. Pasternak

CSIR-NET General Aptitude – A New Outlook by Christy Varghese

Ace The Race – Plus: MCQs for CSIR UGC NET Life Sciences (JRF & LS)

CSIR-UGC NET/JRF Exam Solved papers Life Science Upkar's

Joint CSIR-UGC NET: Life Sciences - Previous Year's Papers Solved by RPH Editorial Board

General Aptitude Practice by Ajay Kumar

Pathfinder Academy: CSIR-UGC-NET Life Sciences Six book Combo Set by Pranav Kumar etc.

How to Prepare with Life Science Books for CSIR NET?

