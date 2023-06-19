CSIR UGC NET 2023 Result to be Out Soon @csirnet.nta.nic.in: Check Expected Result Date Here!

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Result to be Out Soon @csirnet.nta.nic.in: Check the expected CSIR NET result date, merit list, normalisation of marks, e-certificate, and past year trends of CSIR NET exam results. 

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Result to be Out Soon @csirnet.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency is going to announce the CSIR NET result 2023 soon at its official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in. The candidates are advised to keep their roll number and password handy while downloading the CSIR UGC NET result 2023. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research–University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET, December 2022-June 2023) from June 6 to June 8, 2023, in 426 examination Centers located in 178 Cities across the Country for 2,74,027 candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Check CSIR NET Expected Cutoff Marks 2023

On June 14, 2023, NTA released the provisional answer key for Earth Science, Physical Science, Mathematical Science, Chemical Science, and Life Science subject papers. The agency will officially release the CSIR NET result and the category-wise cut-off marks.

CSIR NET Expected Result Date 2023

The conducting authorities have not yet announced any date for the release of the CSIR UGC NET examination. However, we can get an idea of the tentative date based on the last three years' data. Check out the table to know about the same. 

Session

CSIR NET Exam Date

CSIR NET Result

2022

September 16 to 18, 2022 

November 2, 2022

2021

February 16 and 17, 2022

March 10, 2022

2020

November 26, 2020

December 31, 2020

From the above-mentioned data, it can be seen that the CSIR NET result got released after a few weeks after the CSIR NET Exam. Hence, we can assume that the CSIR UGC NET result can be released anytime between the last week of June 2023 and the first week of July 2023.  

How to Download CSIR UGC NET Result 2023?

The National Testing Agency announces the CSIR UGC NET result on the official website. The candidates can take the help of the following steps while checking the same.

Step 1: Visit the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the CSIR UGC NET result 2023 on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the registration number and password followed by the captcha code.

Step 4: Cross-check the details mentioned on the CSIR UGC NET result 2023.

Step 5: Save a copy of the UGC NET result on the device for future reference.

Download UGC NET and CSIR NET NFOBC Result 2023

CSIR NET Merit List 2023

After the CSIR UGC NET result 2023 is announced, two separate merit lists, one comprising the candidates qualifying for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF-NET) and the second, of those candidates qualifying the Eligibility Test for Lectureship (LS-NET)/Assistant Professor, will be made based on their performance in the test.

Candidates qualifying for JRF(NET), will also be eligible for Lectureship/ Assistant Professor (NET) subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC. The candidates qualifying for Lectureship/Assistant Professor will be eligible to be considered for recruitment as Lecturers as well as for Junior Research Fellowship in a Scheme/Project, if otherwise suitable. However, they will not be eligible for regular JRF-NET Fellowship.

Candidates qualifying for the award of JRF(NET) will receive a fellowship from CSIR as per their assignment or from the Schemes with which they may find an association. The candidates declared eligible for Junior Research Fellowship under CSIR Scheme will be governed by CSIR Rules/ Regulations in this regard.

CSIR NET Marks Normalisation 2023

For multi-shift papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA Score (percentile). In case a subject test is conducted in multi-shifts, NTA Score will be calculated corresponding to the raw marks obtained by a candidate. In the event of the percentiles for the multi-shifts being dissimilar / unequal, the lowest will be the eligibility cut-off for that category for all candidates (i.e. all shifts).

CSIR NET E-Certificate 2023

The qualified candidates will be able to download their e- certificate from Digilocker. This e-certificate will make the candidates eligible to work as JRF or Assistant Professors in Indian Universities. The validity of the certificate is going to be different for both posts:

Profile

Validity

Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

2 years

Assistant Professor

Lifetime

FAQ

Q1. When will the CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 be announced?

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023 is expected to release in the last week of June 2023 based on the past years' trends.

Q2. Where will the CSIR UGC NET 2023 Result be released?

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Result will be released at the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in

Q3. What will be included in the CSIR NET Merit List 2023?

CSIR NET Merit List 2023 will include the details of candidates qualified for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF-NET) and candidates qualified the Eligibility Test for Lectureship (LS-NET)/Assistant Professor.
