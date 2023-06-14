UGC NET 2023 Exam Analysis (June 14): Paper 1 Review, Questions Asked, Difficulty Level

UGC NET 2023 Exam Analysis (June 14): National Testing Agency is holding the UGC NET exam today, i.e., June 14, 2023, for English, Home Science, and Sanskrit subjects. UGC NET 2023 Exam is being held for 83 subjects in two phases - phase-1 from June 14 to June 17, 2023, and phase-2 from June 19 to June 22, at various exam centres to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only. In this article, we are going to share the detailed exam analysis of the NTA UGC NET 2023 exam held on June 14, 2023.
Paper 1 Review, Difficulty Level & Good Attempts
The Paper-1 of UGC NET exam majorly consisted of questions from teaching and research aptitude. The paper was mainly designed to test the reasoning ability, comprehension, logical thinking, and general awareness of the candidates.
So let’s have a look at the questions asked in the UGC NET 2023 Paper-1 held on June 14, 2023:
|
UGC NET Paper-1: June 14, 2023 (Shift-1)
|
Category
|
Number of Questions Asked
|
Difficulty Level /Good Attempts)
|
9 to 11
|
Easy to Moderate
|
6 to 8
|
Moderate
|
5 (2 sets)
|
Easy to Moderate
|
2 to 4
|
Easy to Moderate
|
3 to 5
|
Moderate
|
7 to 8
|
Easy to Moderate
|
5 (1 set)
|
Easy to Moderate
|
2 to 3
|
Moderate
|
3 to 4
|
Moderate
|
Higher Education System: Governance, Polity & Administration & Current Affairs
|
4 to 5
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Total Questions
|
50 Questions of 2 Marks each
|
Easy to Moderate/ 35 to 40 Questions
We will share the topics asked in the UGC NET Paper-1 after receiving feedback from the candidates.
UGC NET 2023 exam consisted of two papers, i.e., Paper-1 and Paper-2. Both papers were conducted in a single session of 3 hours. Candidates were also allowed to switch between Paper-1 and Paper-2. Below is the latest exam pattern of the NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam:
|
NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern
|
Paper
|
Number of Questions/ Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
50/100
|
3 Hours (Single Session)
|
2
|
100/200
|
Total
|
150/300
The Paper-2 of the UGC NET Exam carried multiple choice questions specific to the subject chosen by the candidate. The difficulty level of Paper-2 was “Moderate”. If the candidates have attempted above 55 questions with accuracy, then it will be considered a good attempt.
|
Paper-2
|
Difficulty Level
|
Good Attempts
|
Moderate
|
55 to 60
|
Moderate
|
50 to 60
|
Sanskrit
|
|
The above analysis will help the candidates who have appeared in the UGC NET 2023 Exam in assessing their rank and knowing the good attempts to clear the cut-off marks.