UGC NET 2023 Exam Analysis (June 14): Paper 1 Review, Questions Asked, Difficulty Level

UGC NET 2023 Exam Analysis ( June 14 ): Check the Paper-1 analysis of the NTA UGC NET exam held on June 14, 2023. Download the type of questions asked in papers 1 and 2, the difficulty level of the question paper and the number of good attempts.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Analysis (June 14): National Testing Agency is holding the UGC NET exam today, i.e., June 14, 2023, for English, Home Science, and Sanskrit subjects. UGC NET 2023 Exam is being held for 83 subjects in two phases - phase-1 from June 14 to June 17, 2023, and phase-2 from June 19 to June 22, at various exam centres to determine the eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only. In this article, we are going to share the detailed exam analysis of the NTA UGC NET 2023 exam held on June 14, 2023.

UGC NET Exam Analysis June 14, 2023: Paper 1 Review, Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

The Paper-1 of UGC NET exam majorly consisted of questions from teaching and research aptitude. The paper was mainly designed to test the reasoning ability, comprehension, logical thinking, and general awareness of the candidates.

So let’s have a look at the questions asked in the UGC NET 2023 Paper-1 held on June 14, 2023:

We will share the topics asked in the UGC NET Paper-1 after receiving feedback from the candidates.

UGC NET 2023 exam consisted of two papers, i.e., Paper-1 and Paper-2. Both papers were conducted in a single session of 3 hours. Candidates were also allowed to switch between Paper-1 and Paper-2. Below is the latest exam pattern of the NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam:

NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern Paper Number of Questions/ Marks Duration 1 50/100 3 Hours (Single Session) 2 100/200 Total 150/300

The Paper-2 of the UGC NET Exam carried multiple choice questions specific to the subject chosen by the candidate. The difficulty level of Paper-2 was “Moderate”. If the candidates have attempted above 55 questions with accuracy, then it will be considered a good attempt.

Paper-2 Difficulty Level Good Attempts English Moderate 55 to 60 Home Science Moderate 50 to 60 Sanskrit

The above analysis will help the candidates who have appeared in the UGC NET 2023 Exam in assessing their rank and knowing the good attempts to clear the cut-off marks.