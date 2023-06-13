UGC NET Exam 2023 Live Updates: Paper 1,2 Review, Analysis, Difficulty level, Good Attempts

UGC NET Exam 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency has begun the UGC NET June 2023 exam today, i.e., June 13, 2023. The online exam will be held in two phases. Phase-1 will be held from June 13 to June 17, 2023, and Phase-2 will be held from June 19 to June 22, 2023. Candidates can check the UGC NET phase 1 exam updates to get a real-time review of the questions that are asked in the examination. This will also help the candidates in doing a quick evaluation of the overall performance of the UGC NET 2023 exam. Candidates who successfully clear the cut-off marks become eligible to work as JRF or Assistant Professors in Indian Colleges and Universities.
Below are some Important dates for the UGC NET June 2023 Exam:
|UGC NET 2023 Exam
|Important Dates
|UGC NET Exam City Intimation Slip Release
|June 8, 2023
|UGC NET Admit Card Release
|June 10. 2023
|UGC NET 2023 Phase-1 Exam
|June 13 to June 17, 2023
|UGC NET 2023 Phase-2 Exam
|June 19 to June 22, 2023
UGC NET Exam Analysis 2023: Phase 1 Review, June 13 to 17
Candidates who are going to appear in UGC NET 2023 exam must keep an eye on the updates given below:
- Both Paper-1 and Paper-2are being held in online mode in a single session with no breaks between the two p
- There is no negative marking for wrong answers.
- All the questions are
- Both Paper-1 and Paper-2 will have questions in English and Hindi languages except for language subjects. Candidates are supposed to answer the questions in the language they opted for before the exam.
- Candidates are required to bring Admit Card along with a passport-size photograph affixed to it and ID Proof. Also, one passport-size photograph is to be affixed to the attendance sheet.
- Candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination hall/room before the test gets
UGC NET 2023 Paper 2 Exam Analysis: Phase 1
Let’s look at the Exam Analysis of the UGC NET 2023 Exam for Phase-1 going to be held from June 13 to June 17, 2023 (All Shifts):
|
UGC NET June 2023 Exam Phase 1
|
Date
|
Shift 1
|
Shift 2
|
June 13, 2023 (Day 1)
|
Paper-2 - Commerce, Physical Education
Download the Important Topics and Questions for UGC NET Paper-1
|
Paper 1 and
Paper-2 - Commerce, Library and Information Science
|
June 14, 2023
|
Paper-1 and Paper-2 Review
|
Paper-1 and Paper-2 Review
|
June 15, 2023
|
Paper-1 and Paper-2 Review
|
Paper-1 and Paper-2 Review
|
June 16, 2023
|
Paper-1 and Paper-2 Review
|
Paper-1 and Paper-2 Review
|
June 17, 2023
|
Paper-1 and Paper-2 Review
|
Paper-1 and Paper-2 Review
UGC NET 2023 Exam Analysis: Phase 2 from June 19 to June 22
Let’s look at the Exam Analysis of the UGC NET 2023 Exam for Phase-2 going to be held from June 19 to June 22, 2023 (All Shifts):
|
UGC NET June 2023 Exam Phase-2
|
June 19, 2023
|
Paper-1 and Paper-2 Review
|
Paper-1 and Paper-2 Review
|
June 20, 2023
|
Paper-1 and Paper-2 Review
|
Paper-1 and Paper-2 Review
|
June 21, 2023
|
Paper-1 and Paper-2 Review
|
Paper-1 and Paper-2 Review
|
June 22, 2023
|
Paper-1 and Paper-2 Review
|
Paper-1 and Paper-2 Review
UGC NET 2023 Phase 1 Memory-Based Question Paper
Candidates can download the memory-based question paper along with answer keys from the link given below:
Download UGC NET 2023 Memory Based Question Paper-1 with Answer Keys PDF
UGC NET Expected Cut off 2023
Expected UGC NET cut off marks for June 2023 exam cycle will be decided based on the below factors:
- Total number of candidates who appeared in the UGC NET2023 June exam
- The score obtained by the candidates in the exam
- The difficulty level of the exam subject-wise
- Categories to which the candidates belong - General, EWS, OBC, SC, ST, and PwD
- Previous years’ cutoff marks trends.
Know the difference between UGC NET and CSIR NET Exams
Let’s look at the UGC NET December 2022 exam minimum marks category-wise:
|
UGC NET Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023
|
Category
|
Paper-I & II
|
General/EWS
|
40%
|
ST/SC/PWD/OBC/Third Gender
|
35%
We will share the expected cut-off marks subject-wise shortly after receiving the feedback on the UGC NET 2023 exam from the candidates.
Also Check;