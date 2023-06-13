UGC NET Exam 2023 Live Updates: Paper 1,2 Review, Analysis, Difficulty level, Good Attempts

UGC NET Exam 2023 Live Updates: Get the detailed NTA UGC NET exam analysis along with Paper-1 and Paper-2 review, difficulty level, good attempts, type of questions asked, expected cutoff, and previous year marks.

UGC NET Exam 2023 Live Updates
UGC NET Exam 2023 Live Updates

UGC NET Exam 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency has begun the UGC NET June 2023 exam today, i.e., June 13, 2023. The online exam will be held in two phases. Phase-1 will be held from June 13 to June 17, 2023, and Phase-2 will be held from June 19 to June 22, 2023. Candidates can check the UGC NET phase 1 exam updates to get a real-time review of the questions that are asked in the examination. This will also help the candidates in doing a quick evaluation of the overall performance of the UGC NET 2023 exam. Candidates who successfully clear the cut-off marks become eligible to work as JRF or Assistant Professors in Indian Colleges and Universities.

Below are some Important dates for the UGC NET June 2023 Exam:

UGC NET 2023 Exam Important Dates
UGC NET Exam City Intimation Slip Release June 8, 2023
UGC NET Admit Card Release June 10. 2023
UGC NET 2023 Phase-1 Exam June 13 to June 17, 2023
UGC NET 2023 Phase-2 Exam June 19 to June 22, 2023

UGC NET Exam Analysis 2023: Phase 1 Review, June 13 to 17

Candidates who are going to appear in UGC NET 2023 exam must keep an eye on the updates given below:

  Both Paper-1 and Paper-2 are being held in online mode in a single session with no breaks between the two papers.
  • There is no negative marking for wrong answers.
  • All the questions are
  • Both Paper-1 and Paper-2 will have questions in English and Hindi languages except for language subjects. Candidates are supposed to answer the questions in the language they opted for before the exam.
  • Candidates are required to bring Admit Card along with a passport-size photograph affixed to it and ID Proof. Also, one passport-size photograph is to be affixed to the attendance sheet.
  Candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination hall/room before the test gets over.

UGC NET 2023 Paper 2 Exam Analysis: Phase 1

Let’s look at the Exam Analysis of the UGC NET 2023 Exam for Phase-1 going to be held from June 13 to June 17, 2023 (All Shifts):

UGC NET June 2023 Exam Phase 1

Date

Shift 1

Shift 2

June 13, 2023 (Day 1)

Paper 1 and

Paper-2 - Commerce, Physical Education

Paper 1 and

Paper-2 - Commerce, Library and Information Science

June 14, 2023

Paper-1 and Paper-2 Review

Paper-1 and Paper-2 Review

June 15, 2023

Paper-1 and Paper-2 Review

Paper-1 and Paper-2 Review

June 16, 2023

Paper-1 and Paper-2 Review

Paper-1 and Paper-2 Review

June 17, 2023

Paper-1 and Paper-2 Review

Paper-1 and Paper-2 Review

UGC NET 2023 Exam Analysis: Phase 2 from June 19 to June 22

Let’s look at the Exam Analysis of the UGC NET 2023 Exam for Phase-2 going to be held from June 19 to June 22, 2023 (All Shifts):

UGC NET June 2023 Exam Phase-2

June 19, 2023

Paper-1 and Paper-2 Review

Paper-1 and Paper-2 Review

June 20, 2023

Paper-1 and Paper-2 Review

Paper-1 and Paper-2 Review

June 21, 2023

Paper-1 and Paper-2 Review

Paper-1 and Paper-2 Review

June 22, 2023

Paper-1 and Paper-2 Review

Paper-1 and Paper-2 Review

UGC NET 2023 Phase 1 Memory-Based Question Paper

Candidates can download the memory-based question paper along with answer keys from the link given below:

UGC NET Expected Cut off 2023

Expected UGC NET cut off marks for June 2023 exam cycle will be decided based on the below factors:

  • Total number of candidates who appeared in the UGC NET2023 June exam
  • The score obtained by the candidates in the exam
  • The difficulty level of the exam subject-wise
  • Categories to which the candidates belong - General, EWS, OBC, SC, ST, and PwD
  • Previous years’ cutoff marks trends.

Know the difference between UGC NET and CSIR NET Exams

Let’s look at the UGC NET December 2022 exam minimum marks category-wise:

UGC NET Minimum Qualifying Marks 2023

Category

Paper-I & II

General/EWS

40%

ST/SC/PWD/OBC/Third Gender

35%

We will share the expected cut-off marks subject-wise shortly after receiving the feedback on the UGC NET 2023 exam from the candidates.

FAQ

Q1. What are the UGC NET 2023 exam dates?

NTA UGC NET 2023 exam will be held in two phases. Phase-1 is to be held from June 13 to June 17, 2023 and Phase-2 is to be held from June 19 to June 22, 2023,

Q2. What are the shift timings of the UGC NET 2023 exam?

The UGC NET exam is going to be held for 83 subjects in two shifts, i.e., shift-1 and shift-2. Shift-1 will be held from 9:00 am to 12:00 Noon and Shift-2 will be held from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Q3. Will there be any negative marking in the UGC NET 2023 exam?

There will be no negative marking for wrong answers in UGC NET 2023 exam.

Q4. For how many subjects the UGC NET exam 2023 is being held?

UGC NET exam 2023 will be held in 83 subjects by NTA.

Q5. Where has the UGC NET 2023 admit card been released?

UGC NET 2023 admit card has been released by NTA on its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in
