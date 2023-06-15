UGC NET Memory Based Reasoning Paper 2023 PDF: Download Fallacy, Number Series Questions with Answer Keys

UGC NET Memory Based Reasoning Paper 2023 PDF: Download the important memory based reasoning questions of the UGC NET June 2023 exam. Let’s have a look at the fallacy and number series questions along with answer keys.

UGC NET 2023 Exam Memory Based Reasoning Question Paper with Answer Keys: NTA is conducting the UGC NET June 2023 exam in online mode. The phase-1 of the UGC NET exam is being held from June 13 to June 17, 2023. The phase-2 of the UGC NET exam will be held from June 19 to June 22, 2023. In this article, we will share the important memory-based questions from the reasoning section shared by the candidates who have appeared for UGC NET Exam this year. Candidates are advised to cover these topics and questions to score high marks in the exam.

UGC NET 2023 Memory Based Reasoning Questions with Answer Keys

The logical reasoning section tests the candidates’ ability to think and problem-solving skills. The questions asked in this question are mainly brain teasers and sometimes can be quite tricky to answer. As per the feedback shared by the candidates who have appeared this year for UGC NET Exam, questions asked in the reasoning section came from the topics like fallacy, deductive and inductive, number series, etc.

Here are some memory based reasoning questions with answers:

1. Can you identify the fallacy in the argument given below?

All household pets are domestic animals.

No unicorns are domestic animals.

Therefore, some unicorns are not household pets.

Choose the correct answer from the options given below:

(1) Undistributed Middle

(2) Affirmative conclusion from negative premises

(3) Exclusive fallacy

(4) Existential fallacy

Answer: (4) Existential fallacy - the Existential Fallacy occurs whenever a standard form syllogism has two universal premises and a particular conclusion.

2. The next term in the series is:

2, 5, 9, 19, 37, ?

(1) 80

(2) 73

(3) 75

(4) 78

Answer: (3)

3. Consider the following assertion (A) and reason (R) and select the correct code given below:

(A): No man is perfect.

(R): Some men are not perfect.

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true but (R) does not provide sufficient reason for (A).

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) provides sufficient reason for (A).

(3) (A) is true but (R) is false.

(4) (A) is false but (R) is true.

Answer: 1

4. Among the following propositions two are related in such a way that they can both be true although they cannot both be false. Which are those propositions? Select the correct code.

Propositions:

(a) Some priests are cunning.

(b) No priest is cunning.

(c) All priests are cunning.

(d) Some priests are not cunning.

Codes:

(1) (a) and (b)

(2) (c) and (d)

(3) (a) and (c)

(4) (a) and (d)

Answer: 4

5. Consider the following statement and select the correct code stating the nature of the argument involved in it:

To suppose that the earth is the only populated world in the infinite space is as absurd as to assert that in an entire field of millet, only one grain will grow.

(1) Astronomical

(2) Anthropological

(3) Deductive

(4) Analogical

Answer: 4

Candidates can download the memory based question paper along with answer keys from the link given below:

Candidates are advised to cover the above reasoning questions to score high marks in the UGC NET June 2023 exam. Remember, there is no negative marking. So, try to attempt a maximum number of questions from UGC NET Paper-1 2023 to clear the cut-off and minimum qualifying marks.