Search

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Syllabus: Check Latest Exam Pattern in detail

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Syllabus & Exam Pattern: In this article, we have shared the detailed Exam Pattern and Syllabus of CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam for all the five subjects, i.e., Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences.

Mar 16, 2020 18:26 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Syllabus: Check Latest Exam Pattern in detail
CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Syllabus: Check Latest Exam Pattern in detail

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 21st June 2020 for determining the eligibility of Indian Nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for Lectureship (LS)/Assistant Professorship in certain subject areas falling under the faculty of Science & Technology like Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences. The exam will be conducted in online mode at selected Examination Centers spread across the country.

Check CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Application Process

Below are some Important Dates for the CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam:

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam

Important Dates

Online Application and Registration Date

16th March 2020 to 15th April 2020

Last Date for Payment of Application Fee

16 April 2020 (upto 11.50 pm)

Correction in Particulars of Application Form on website only

18 April to 24 April 2020

Downloading of Admit Cards

15 May 2020

CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam Dates

21st June 2020

Release of Score on NTA website

By 2nd Week of July 2020

Check CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Eligibility Criteria

 

Let’s look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus of the CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam in detail:

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Online Exam will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers. The subject-wise scheme of examination is as per details below:

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern

CHEMICAL SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

40

60

120

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

35

25

75

Marks for each correct answer

2

2

4

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking)

0.5

0.5

1

-

The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

EARTH, ATMOSPHERIC, OCEAN AND

PLANETARY SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

50

80

150

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

35

25

75

Marks for each correct answer

2

2

4

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking)

0.5

0.5

1.32

-

The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

LIFE SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

50

75

145

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

35

25

75

Marks for each correct answer

2

2

4

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking)

0.5

0.5

1

-

The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 35 and 25 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 35 and 25 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

MATHEMATICAL SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

40

60

120

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

25

20

60

Marks for each correct answer

2

3

4.75

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking in Part A & B; no

negative marking in Part C)

0.5

0.75

0

-

The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 25 and 20 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 25 and 20 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

PHYSICAL SCIENCES

PART A

PART B

PART C

TOTAL

Total questions

20

25

30

75

Max No of Questions to attempt

15

20

20

55

Marks for each correct answer

2

3.5

5

200

Marks for each incorrect answer

(Negative marking)

0.5

0.875

1.25

-

The candidate is required to answer a maximum of 15, 20 and 20 questions from Part-A, Part-B and Part-C respectively. If more than required number of questions are answered, only first 15, 20 and 20 questions in Part A, Part B and Part C respectively will be taken up for evaluation.

Download CSIR UGC NET Previous Year Papers with Answer Keys

Note:

  1. General Aptitude: Part 'A' shall be common to all subjects. This part shall contain questions pertaining to General Aptitude with emphasis on logical reasoning, graphical analysis, analytical and numerical ability, quantitative comparison, series formation, puzzles etc.
  2. Subject Related: Part 'B' shall contain subject-related conventional Multiple Choice questions (MCQs), generally covering the topics given in the syllabus.
  3. Scientific Concept & Knowledge: Part 'C' shall contain higher order questions that may test the candidate's knowledge of scientific concepts and/or application of the scientific concepts. The questions shall be of analytical nature where a candidate is expected to apply scientific knowledge to arrive at the solution to the given scientific problem.
  4. Medium of Exam Language: The test will be in Hindi and English version. In case of any ambiguity between Hindi and English version due to translation, English version would be treated as final.
  5. If a candidate attempts more than the required no. of questions then only the First Set of required questions will be considered for scoring.

Check NTA UGC NET/ CSIR UGC-NET 2020 Exam Calendar

Candidates can view the detailed syllabus of their selected subject on the official website of CSIR UGC NET, i.e., www.csirhrdg.res.in. After going through the above mentioned detailed syllabus of CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For instance, start your practice by solving some previous year question papers and analyse your strong & weak points. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and high score in the exam.

Check CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Result & Score

Related Stories