CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam in 2nd Week of November 2020: NTA will release UGC NET 2020 Exam Dates soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in

CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam in 2nd Week of November 2020: Human Resource Development Group (HRDG), a division of CSIR operates various schemes such as fellowship, Research Grants, Awards and conduct CSIR NET exam has tweeted that the CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam is being scheduled in 2nd week of November 2020. It also states that the official exact CSIR NET 2020 Exam Dates will be released shortly by the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR).

Get CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam Updates

2/3 CSIR/UGC-Net June 2020 exam is being scheduled in 2nd week of November 2020. Exact date to be notified shortly @CSIR_IND @shekhar_mande @SWifaan — HRDGCSIR (@HRDG_CSIR) August 7, 2020

Check CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

The conduct of the Joint CSIR- UGC NET Examination has been entrusted to the NTA by CSIR, Government of India. The NTA will conduct the next Joint CSIR-UGC NET for Junior Research Fellowship and Eligibility for Lectureship (LS)/ Assistant Professor in 2nd week of November 2020 for the following subjects:

Life Sciences Physical Sciences Chemical Sciences Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences Mathematical Sciences

Download CSIR UGC NET Previous Year Papers

The Test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Online Exam will consist of three parts. All the parts will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers.

Check CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Eligibility Criteria

National Testing Agency (NTA) will also announce the UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates soon at its official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in as the UGC NET 2020 Exam Registration Process has been concluded. NTA will decide the UGC NET 2020 Exam Dates aster assessing the COVID-19 Pandemic situation in India.

Check UGC NET June 2020 Exam Updates

UGC NET 2020 Exam will be conducted in online mode to determine the candidate’s eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only posts in Indian Universities and Colleges. It will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of two papers, i.e., Paper I and II conducted in a single sessions (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2). Candidates are required to appear for both the papers in order to be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only.

Check Latest Exam Pattern & Syllabus of NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam

Let’s look at the Exam Pattern of NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam in brief:

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern Session Paper Number of Questions (All are compulsory) Marks Duration Single (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2) I 50 100 3 Hours II 100 200 Total 150 300

Get UGC NET 2020 Free Study Material

Note:

Paper-I will cover 50 Objective Type Questions (Multiple choice, Matching type, True/False, Assertion-Reasoning type) carrying 100 marks.

Each section gets equal weightage: 5 questions and 10 marks from each section, i.e., 2 marks for each correct answer .

. There is no negative markingin the exam.

Paper-II will be based on the subject selected by the candidate consisting of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 2 marks each:

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Paper-II Exam Pattern Paper-II



Type of Questions No. of Questions Mark for 1 Question Total Marks Selected Subject Objective Multiple Choice Questions 100 2 200

Earlier NTA asked students to not worry about the Examination and requested to utilize this extra time for Exam Preparation and focus on critical concepts in order to close learning gaps if any. NTA also assured that it would keep students updated about the latest developments and would inform about changes with ample time.